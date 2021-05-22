Watch: European Swimming Championships - Proud, Vasey & Litchfield in action

The European Swimming Championships are a seven-day event taking place in Budapest, Hungary and form part of the European Aquatics Championships that also includes diving, open-water swimming and synchronised swimming.
The Championships are another much-needed opportunity for athletes to get competitive practice in ahead of the rearranged Tokyo Olympics that take place between 23 July and 8 August.
This year’s event takes us back to the site of the first ever edition of the European Aquatics Championships in 1926. Britain lie seventh on the all-time medal table of the biennial event which was postponed last year due to the pandemic.
Which GB athletes should I look out for?
Great Britain are sending a 40-strong squad to Hungary, featuring many of their Olympic medal hopefuls.
Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty continues his preparation for Tokyo as do 2016 silver medallists Duncan Scott and James Guy.
As well as the 24 athletes already qualified for Tokyo, the European Championships serve as one of the two remaining opportunities for the remaining swimmers to take their place at the games in Japan, alongside the Glasgow Swim Meet in early June.
Rising stars looking to make their mark in Budapest include Abbie Wood, a 22-year-old individual medley swimmer who competed at the 2017 World Championships and the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and Scotland’s Kathleen Dawson, who won gold in the women’s 4x100m medley relay at the 2016 European Championships.
When are the finals at the European Swimming Championships?
The finals are spread out across all seven days of competition in Budapest. Here is what the final two days have in store:
Sunday 23 May
Men: 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 400m individual medley and 4x100m medley
How can I watch the European Swimming Championships?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
You can watch all of the week’s action live on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button & on the BBC Sport mobile app – as well as catch BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary.
All of the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Sunday 23 May
17:00-19:05 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport app
For full coverage details, click here.
