Watch: International Swimming League play-offs - Dressel & King in action

Over 250 international athletes from more than 50 countries – with over 150 Olympic and world medals between them – will be competing in Eindhoven from 11 to 28 November for a place in the International Swimming League Season 3 2021 Final.

The ISL currently consists of 10 teams based in Europe (UK-based London Roar, Italy-based Aqua Centurions, Energy Standard, and the Hungary-based Iron), North America (Cali Condors, DC Trident, LA Current, NY Breakers and Toronto Titans), and Asia (Tokyo Frog Kings).

Eight teams have advanced to the play-offs for a three-week round-robin, and the top four of those squads will compete in the third ISL final in December.

Energy Standard, DC Trident, Cali Condors and Iron will compete in the first match of the play-offs on November 11-12, followed by Aqua Centurions, London Roar, LA Current and Toronto Titans who will clash on November 13-14.