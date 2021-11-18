Watch: International Swimming League play-offs - Le Clos & Guy in action

Over 250 international athletes from more than 50 countries – with over 150 Olympic and world medals between them – will be competing in Eindhoven from 11 to 28 November for a place in the International Swimming League Season 3 2021 Final.
The ISL currently consists of 10 teams, based in Europe (London Roar, Italy-based Aqua Centurions, Energy Standard, and the Hungary-based Iron), North America (Cali Condors, DC Trident, LA Current, NY Breakers and Toronto Titans), and Asia (Tokyo Frog Kings).
Eight teams have advanced to the play-offs for a three-week round-robin, and the top four of those squads will compete in the third ISL final in December.
ISLCopyright: ISL
How can I watch the International Swimming League?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
All of the play-off matches and then the final of the 2021 International Swimming League will be live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. They will then be available on catch-up for 30 days too.
Selected matches will be available live on BBC Red Button and as repeats. Check out the Red Button schedule to see what matches.
Friday, 19 November - match 3, day two
18:00-20:00 - Aqua Centurions, Toronto Titans, DC Trident, Energy Standard
Saturday, 20 November - match 4, day one
18:00-20:00 - Cali Condors, Iron, LA Current, London Roar
Sunday, 21 November - match 4, day two
18:00-20:00 - Cali Condors, Iron, LA Current, London Roar
Thursday, 25 November - match 5, day one
18:00-20:00 - DC Trident, Energy Standard, LA Current, London Roar
Friday, 26 November - match 5, day two
18:00-20:00 - DC Trident, Energy Standard, LA Current, London Roar
Saturday, 27 November - match 6, day one
18:00-20:00 - Cali Condors, Iron, Aqua Centurions, Toronto Titans
Sunday, 28 November - match 6, day two
18:00-20:00 - Cali Condors, Iron, Aqua Centurions, Toronto Titans
Friday, 3 December - Finals, day one
18:00-20:00
Saturday, 4 December - Finals, day two
18:00-20:00
