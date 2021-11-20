Watch: International Swimming League play-offs - Dressel & Scott in action

One of the nation's most popular activities, swimming is for anyone and everyone. From chilling out on the inflatables to doing several laps in the deep end, it's hard not to love a dip in the pool.

Swimming lessons are not just for children, most pools will offer adult only classes.

You can do it cheaply by becoming a member at your local leisure centre and most also offer a pay-as-you-go option.

You'll get an all-round workout, swimming works almost every part of your body.

Para-swimming is one of the most popular choices of activity for disabled adults and children. The sensory nature of water can help those with emotional or behavioural disorders and learning to swim is a great way to socialise and make new friends. Contact your local pool to learn about para-swim sessions.