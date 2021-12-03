Watch: International Swimming League final - Dressel & Le Clos in action

Duncan
Britons to watch out for?
BBC Sport
Duncan Scott, Tom Dean and Freya Anderson are the British standard bearers for London Roar.
Scott is a big presence for London. He is the most versatile swimmer on the planet - taking part in everything from the 100m freestyle to the 400m medley. He will be swimming in quite a few of those and will win quite a few as well, so expect Scott to score a lot of points.
Dean beat Scott to Olympic gold in the 200m freestyle, so you can expect them to double up in a few races. A real dream team.
Anderson is another one of our Olympic gold medal winners from Tokyo, in the mixed 4x100m medley relay. Expect her to go well in the 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle.
Away from London Roar, Energy Standard's Ben Proud should provide good competition for Le Clos and Dressel in the 50m freestyle.
Imogen Clark has also been swimming well for LA Current, breaking the British record in the 50m backstroke just last week, so is certainly one to watch.
Who are the star swimmers in each team?
BBC Sport
Caeleb Dressel (Cali Condors): The American won six gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics. He is arguably the best swimmer on the planet, and is certainly the fastest man through water. He is likely to bring home an awful lot of points for Cali.
Emma McKeon (London Roar): This supremely talented Australian is one of the most exciting women swimmers. Her total of seven medals - including four golds - at the Tokyo Olympics speaks for itself.
Sarah Sjostrom (Energy Standard): This Olympic champion is the big name in a team of stars, although South African Chad le Clos might have something to say about that. I look forward to seeing both of them in action, especially Le Clos's battle with Dressel.
Ryan Murphy (LA Current): An American backstroke specialist who really holds the key for LA. For them to stand a chance of winning, Murphy will have to drag in a lot of points, but he has the ability to do that.
How can I watch the International Swimming League?
All times are GMT and subject to change.
BBC iPlayer
All the final heats of the 2021 International Swimming League will be live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Selected matches on Saturday will be available live on BBC Red Button and as repeats.
Saturday, 4 December – Finals, day two
18:00-20:00
How to get into swimming
BBC Sport
One of the nation’s most popular activities, swimming is for anyone and everyone. From chilling out on the inflatables to doing several laps in the deep end, it’s hard not to love a dip in the pool.
·Swimming lessons are not just for children, most pools will offer adults only classes.
·You can do it cheaply by becoming a member at your local leisure centre and most also offer a pay-as-you-go option.
·You’ll get an all-round workout, swimming works almost every part of your body.
·Para-swimming is one of the most popular choices of activity for disabled adults and children. The sensory nature of water can help those with emotional or behavioural disorders and learning to swim is a great way to socialise and make new friends. Contact your local pool to learn about para-swim sessions.