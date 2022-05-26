Swimming

Watch: Glasgow International Swimming meet

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Glasgow International Swimming meet

    Sunday's finals session

    Welcome to our live coverage of Sunday’s finals session of the Glasgow International Swimming meet.

    There will be women’s and men’s finals in the 50m butterfly, 400m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 200m breaststroke and 100m freestyle.

    Click here for Sunday's schedule

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top