Watch: World Aquatics Championships

Budapest is host to the Aquatics World Championships 2022. It is the first World Championships since 2019, where team GB had one of their most successful championships.

Team GB head to Budapest off the back of their record medal haul at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The team is made up of experienced team members with triple European Champion Molly Renshaw and double Olympic gold medallist and four time World Champion James Guy, heading the line-up. The duo are both making their fifth World Championships appearance.

Olympic medallists Tom Dean, Anna Hopkin and Matt Richards are also in competition alongside some new faces with Freya Colbert, Medi Harris and Lewis Burras all making their first senior team for GB.

Unfortunately Adam Peaty is not amongst the starters due to injury and Duncan Scott has withdrawn after problems recovering from Covid.

Live coverage from BBC Sport on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.