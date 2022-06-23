Watch: World Aquatics Championships - swimming: Hopkin & Jervis in action

Video content Video caption: European Swimming Championships: Great Britain's Molly Renshaw wins 200m breaststroke gold European Swimming Championships: Great Britain's Molly Renshaw wins 200m breaststroke gold

Budapest hosts the first World Aquatics Championships since 2019.

Team GB head to Hungary on the back of a record medal haul at last year's Tokyo Olympics.

Experienced team members include triple European champion Molly Renshaw and double Olympic gold medallist and four-time world champion James Guy, who are both making their fifth appearance at the World Championships.

Olympic medallists Tom Dean, Anna Hopkin and Matt Richards are also in competition alongside new faces with Freya Colbert, Medi Harris and Lewis Burras.

Unfortunately, Adam Peaty misses out due to injury, while Duncan Scott has withdrawn as he continues his recovery from coronavirus.