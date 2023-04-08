Listen: British Swimming Championships

British record holder, Ben Proud will be one of the favourites in the 50m freestyle. This follows a successful 2022 when he became the first swimmer to win World, European and Commonwealth titles in the same year.
Olympic champion Duncan Scott is also in action competing in the 200m individual medley. In the women’s event Abbie Wood is currently the fastest seed, an event she won bronze at in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Another Commonwealth medallist Dan Jervis will be looking to add another title in the 800m freestyle.
Who to look out for
Britain's three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty withdrew from the event citing mental health reasons.
What is the British Swimming Championships?
The British Swimming Championship is a six day event taking place at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.
The competition will be used to decide on the squad selection for World Aquatics Championships this summer taking place in Fukuoka, Japan.
It includes European Champions, Olympic medallists, and rising young swimmers.
