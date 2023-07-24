Listen: World Aquatics Championships - GB's Dean & Richards in swimming action

The World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan\ntake place from 14-30 July 2023. The swimming in the pool is from 23-30 July and\nfeatures the world’s top swimmers as they look to make their mark one year out\nfrom the Paris Olympics. Tuesday features what should be one of the races of\nthe week – the men’s 200m freestyle final. Tom Dean won gold in the Olympics\nand is hoping for more success here. It is one of five finals across a very\nbusy session of racing. Great Britain won six medals at the Worlds in\nBudapest last year - one gold, two silver and three bronze. Ben Proud’s victory\nin the men’s 50m freestyle was the only golden moment for a team without the\ninjured Adam Peaty. This year, Peaty is missing once again but\nnonetheless GB have sent a 29-strong team to Japan and there are high hopes\nthat they can deliver individual and relay success. The Radio 5 live team comprises world champion\nKaren Pickering, Olympic medallist Steve Parry and leading commentator John\nHunt. They will bring you commentary of sessions of the\nfinals, which start every day throughout the week at 1200UK, on a variety of\nplatforms including 5 Live, Sports Extra and Online for UK listeners.