Catch-up: Table Tennis Team World Cup - England men v Japan

10:00 GMT - Women's group match: Singapore v England
Followed by - Men's group match: England v Egypt
Saturday, 24 February
10:00-15:30 GMT - Men's and Women's Semi-Final
17:00-22:00 GMT - Men's and Women's Semi-Final
Sunday, 25 February
11:00-14:00 GMT - Women’s final
15:00-18:00 GMT - Men’s final
Who's competing for England?
England's men's team have a nucleus of Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford, who helped take the team to an unlikely bronze medal in the same event in Kuala Lumpur in 2016.
England have only once won the men's event - in Bucharest, Romania in 1953, and the bronze medal in Malaysia two years ago was their first medal for 61 years in the now-biannual tournament.
The women's team is led by teenager Tin-Tin Ho, who was only 16 when she partnered Pitchford to win the the Commonwealth Games mixed doubles title.
England's women will be looking for their first medal since 1965 - but will have to overcome their position as bottom seeds to do so.
Men's team: Paul Drinkhall, Liam Pitchford and Samuel Walker, David McBeath and Tom Jarvis
Women's team: Tin-Tin Ho, Maria Tsaptsinos, Denise Payet, Charlotte Bardsley and Kelly Sibley
Get Inspired: How to get into Table Tennis
You really can table tennis anywhere, although if you're playing at home, watch out for your mum's best china!
In England, Ping! is an innovative project where people can play social and competitive table tennis for free. Meanwhile, you can find permanent outdoor free-to-use tables in parks in places such as Hull, Birmingham and Bristol, while an increasing number of bars around the country have tables.
For opportunities near you, contact Irish Table Tennis, the Table Tennis Association of Wales or Table Tennis Scotland.