Catch-up: European Table Tennis Championships - semi-finals and gold medal matches

The European Table Tennis Championships is an international table tennis competition for the national teams of the member associations of the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU).
First held in 1958, the ETTU organised the European Championships every two years in even-numbered years until 2002, when they changed to odd-numbered years. Since 2007, the competition has been contested annually.
As the name suggests, it's tennis... on a table. You can play singles or doubles and use bats to hit a light ball over the net and onto their opponents side of the table. You can see the full rules and regulations on the Table Tennis England website.
Is it for me?
Table tennis is suitable for every age and fitness level, and it's easy to find a place to play - with tables everywhere from parks to leisure centres, bars and shopping centres. You can even play at home - all you need is a ball, bats and a table.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Schedule
Table 1
Women's singles semi-finals
Margaryta Pesotska (Ukr) beats Sofia Polcanova (Aut) 4-2
Li Qian (Pol) beats Katarzyna Grzybowska-Franc (Pol) 4-1
Men's singles semi-finals
Timo Boll (Ger) beats Patrick Franziska (Ger) 4-3
Ovidiu Ionescu (Rom) beats Kristian Karlsson (Swe) 4-1
Women's doubles - Gold Medal match
Nina Mittelham (Ger)/Kristin Lang (Ger) beat Sofia Polcanova (Aut)/Yana Yoskova (Rus) 4-3
Men's doubles - Gold Medal match
Daniel Habesohn (Aut)/Robert Gardos (Aut) beat Mattias Falck/Kristian Karlsson (Swe) 4-1
Women's singles- Gold Medal match
Li Quan (Pol) beats Margaryta Pesotska (Ukr) 4-2
Men's singles- Gold Medal match
Timo Boll (Ger) beats Ovidiu Ionescu (Rom) 4-1
BBC coverage times
European Table Tennis Championships
Times are BST and subject to late changes
Sunday, 23 September
09:30-18:30, Connected TV and online
What is this event?
European Table Tennis Championships
The European Table Tennis Championships is an international table tennis competition for the national teams of the member associations of the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU).
First held in 1958, the ETTU organised the European Championships every two years in even-numbered years until 2002, when they changed to odd-numbered years. Since 2007, the competition has been contested annually.
How to get into table tennis?
Get Inspired
How do I start?
Find a local club or public table at Table Tennis England,Table Tennis Wales,Table Tennis ScotlandandTable Tennis Northern Ireland.
What is table tennis?
As the name suggests, it's tennis... on a table. You can play singles or doubles and use bats to hit a light ball over the net and onto their opponents side of the table. You can see the full rules and regulations on the Table Tennis England website.
Is it for me?
Table tennis is suitable for every age and fitness level, and it's easy to find a place to play - with tables everywhere from parks to leisure centres, bars and shopping centres. You can even play at home - all you need is a ball, bats and a table.