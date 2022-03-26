Watch: Table Tennis England National Championships - Ho, Walker & Bardsley in action

The Table Tennis National Championships consist of the best 32
PA Media
Getty Images PA Media
What are the Table Tennis National Championships?
The Table Tennis National Championships consist of the best 32 players in the country, including Olympians, Paralympians and Commonwealth champions, battling it out in singles, doubles and para events for the right to be called the national champion.
Played out over three days, the singles tournament starts with a group stage format of eight matches with a best of five games before a knockout stage where the games are best of seven.
Meanwhile, the doubles will be solely knockout ties, which will be the best of five games.
BBC Sport will be joining at the semi-final stage of each competition.
Who should I look out for?
The blue riband domestic competition sees 32 of the best players in England, including Olympian, Paralympians and Commonwealth Games champions going head-to-head.
Liam Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall won’t be competing at the event so Sam Walker is the men’s top seed and man to beat.
Tin-Tin Ho meanwhile is the women’s top seed in a competitive field battling out to be crowned champion in Nottingham.
As well as the singles and doubles competitions there will also be para men’s singles finals with Tokyo 2020 Paralympic medallist Jack Hunter Spivey in action.
How can I watch the Table Tennis National Championships?
All times are BST and are subject to change
BBC iPlayer
You can watch live coverage of the championships on BBC iPlayer and via the BBC Sport website and app, with all of the action available to watch again on the iPlayer.
Sunday 27 March
09:30-18:00 BST: Semi-finals & finals - BBC iPlayer, Red Button BBC Sport website & app
How to get involved in table tennis?
You can play singles or doubles and use bats to hit a light ball over the net and onto their opponent’s side of the table.
You can see the full rules and regulations on the Table Tennis England website.
Table tennis is suitable for every age and fitness level, and it's easy to find a place to play - with tables everywhere from parks to leisure centres, bars and shopping centres.
You can even play at home - all you need is a ball, bats and a table.