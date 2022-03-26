Watch: Table Tennis England National Championships - Ho, Walker & Bardsley in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Table Tennis National Championships consist of the best 32 players in the country, including Olympians, Paralympians and Commonwealth champions, battling it out in singles, doubles and para events for the right to be called the national champion.

Played out over three days, the singles tournament starts with a group stage format of eight matches with a best of five games before a knockout stage where the games are best of seven.

Meanwhile, the doubles will be solely knockout ties, which will be the best of five games.

BBC Sport will be joining at the semi-final stage of each competition.