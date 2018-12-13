Watch: World Taekwondo Grand Slam semi-finals

Video content Video caption: Manchester Grand Prix: Lauren Williams wins Taekwondo gold for Great Britain Manchester Grand Prix: Lauren Williams wins Taekwondo gold for Great Britain

European champion Lauren Williams is aiming to add to her first title in Manchester won in October. Williams joins Olympic champion Jade Jones in GB's 10-strong team for the event.

Williams, 19, is ranked fourth in the global standings for the women's -67kg division and will face 16 of the strongest competitors from her category at the competition in Wuxi.

Bianca Walkden won the women's heavyweight division at this event last year and won all four of last season's Grand Prix events, but finished this season without a Grand Prix victory after successive losses to China's Olympic champion Shuyin Zhen.

Full GB squad: Jade Jones (-57kg), Bianca Walkden (+67kg), Lauren Williams (-67kg), Lutalo Muhammad (+80kg), Mahama Cho (+80kg), Damon Sansum (-80kg), Bradly Sinden (-68kg), Kyla Juliet (-57kg), Rebecca McGowan (+67kg) and Jordyn Smith (-49kg).