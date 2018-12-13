Watch: World Taekwondo Grand Slam semi-finals
Summary
- GB's double Olympic champion Jade Jones, Bianca Walkden and Lauren Williams are expected to make the semi-finals
- Olympic silver medallist Lutalo Muhammad of GB could feature in the men's +80k semi-finals
- Use play icon at top of page to watch
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Schedule
Semi-finals
Women’s -49kg
Men’s -58kg
Women’s -57kg
Men’s -68kg
Women’s -67kg
Men’s -80kg
Women’s +67kg
Men’s +80kg
British interest
European champion Lauren Williams is aiming to add to her first title in Manchester won in October. Williams joins Olympic champion Jade Jones in GB's 10-strong team for the event.
Williams, 19, is ranked fourth in the global standings for the women's -67kg division and will face 16 of the strongest competitors from her category at the competition in Wuxi.
Bianca Walkden won the women's heavyweight division at this event last year and won all four of last season's Grand Prix events, but finished this season without a Grand Prix victory after successive losses to China's Olympic champion Shuyin Zhen.
Full GB squad: Jade Jones (-57kg), Bianca Walkden (+67kg), Lauren Williams (-67kg), Lutalo Muhammad (+80kg), Mahama Cho (+80kg), Damon Sansum (-80kg), Bradly Sinden (-68kg), Kyla Juliet (-57kg), Rebecca McGowan (+67kg) and Jordyn Smith (-49kg).
BBC coverage
World Taekwondo Grand Slam 2018
Saturday 15 December
05:00-10:00, Semi-finals, BBC Connected TV and online
Sunday 16 December
04:00-11:00, Finals, BBC Connected TV and online
Monday 17 December
12:00-19:00, Finals (replays), BBC Red Button
What is the 2018 World Taekwondo Grand Slam?
This is the second edition of the World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series and takes place from 12-16 December in Wuxi, China. It is the finale of the Taekwondo season following the five main Grand Prix events this year.
The world’s top 16 athletes of each eight Olympic weight categories will feature (four male and four female).
Bouts are decided by best of three, two-minute rounds. A tie after three rounds will be decided by a Golden Round. The male medal matches will be decided by best of five rounds.
