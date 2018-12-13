Great Britain's Bianca Walkden

Watch: World Taekwondo Grand Slam semi-finals

Summary

  1. GB's double Olympic champion Jade Jones, Bianca Walkden and Lauren Williams are expected to make the semi-finals
  2. Olympic silver medallist Lutalo Muhammad of GB could feature in the men's +80k semi-finals
  3. Use play icon at top of page to watch

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Schedule

    Semi-finals

    Women’s -49kg

    Men’s -58kg

    Women’s -57kg

    Men’s -68kg

    Women’s -67kg

    Men’s -80kg

    Women’s +67kg

    Men’s +80kg

  2. British interest

    Video caption: Manchester Grand Prix: Lauren Williams wins Taekwondo gold for Great Britain

    European champion Lauren Williams is aiming to add to her first title in Manchester won in October. Williams joins Olympic champion Jade Jones in GB's 10-strong team for the event.

    Williams, 19, is ranked fourth in the global standings for the women's -67kg division and will face 16 of the strongest competitors from her category at the competition in Wuxi.

    Bianca Walkden won the women's heavyweight division at this event last year and won all four of last season's Grand Prix events, but finished this season without a Grand Prix victory after successive losses to China's Olympic champion Shuyin Zhen.

    Full GB squad: Jade Jones (-57kg), Bianca Walkden (+67kg), Lauren Williams (-67kg), Lutalo Muhammad (+80kg), Mahama Cho (+80kg), Damon Sansum (-80kg), Bradly Sinden (-68kg), Kyla Juliet (-57kg), Rebecca McGowan (+67kg) and Jordyn Smith (-49kg).

  3. BBC coverage

    World Taekwondo Grand Slam 2018

    Saturday 15 December

    05:00-10:00, Semi-finals, BBC Connected TV and online

    Sunday 16 December

    04:00-11:00, Finals, BBC Connected TV and online

    Monday 17 December

    12:00-19:00, Finals (replays), BBC Red Button

  4. What is the 2018 World Taekwondo Grand Slam?

    This is the second edition of the World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series and takes place from 12-16 December in Wuxi, China. It is the finale of the Taekwondo season following the five main Grand Prix events this year.

    The world’s top 16 athletes of each eight Olympic weight categories will feature (four male and four female).

    Bouts are decided by best of three, two-minute rounds. A tie after three rounds will be decided by a Golden Round. The male medal matches will be decided by best of five rounds.

  5. Get Inspired: How to get into Taekwondo

    Korea-inspired taekwondo requires patience, self-discipline, dedicated training - and seriously flexible legs!

    Taekwondo requires effective self-defence, strength development and cardiovascular fitness, all developed through a combination of mental and physical training.

    Information about where you can locate your nearest club can be found on the British Taekwondo, British Taekwondo Council, Taekwondo Association of Northern Ireland, Taekwondo Scotland and Taekwondo Cymru websites.

    Video caption: 'You don't have to be fastest or strongest'
