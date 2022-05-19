Watch: European Taekwondo Championships

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Three-time European Champion and Olympic silver medallist, Lauren Williams heads up the Team GB contingent as she bids to add another medal to her tally on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Aaliyah Powell will be looking to improve on her 2019 European bronze medal in the 57kg.

Former heavyweight world champion and Olympic bronze medallist, Bianca Walkden, is in action on Friday in the 73kg+.

And Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist, Beth Munro stars on Friday in the para K44-F65kg.

Other Team GB representatives include Maddison Moore, Caden Cunningham, Jade Jones, Bradley Sinden & Joe Lane.