Bianca Walkden

Watch: European Taekwondo Championships

Live Reporting

  1. Who should I look out for?

    Lauren Williams
    Three-time European Champion and Olympic silver medallist, Lauren Williams heads up the Team GB contingent as she bids to add another medal to her tally on Saturday.

    Meanwhile, Aaliyah Powell will be looking to improve on her 2019 European bronze medal in the 57kg.

    Former heavyweight world champion and Olympic bronze medallist, Bianca Walkden, is in action on Friday in the 73kg+.

    And Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist, Beth Munro stars on Friday in the para K44-F65kg.

    Other Team GB representatives include Maddison Moore, Caden Cunningham, Jade Jones, Bradley Sinden & Joe Lane.

  2. European Taekwondo Championships schedule

    All times are BST and subject to change

    Friday 20 May

    Preliminary, quarter and semi-finals (9:00-17:00 BST)

    Para: K41-M70kg, K44-M70kg, K41-F65kg, K44kg-F65kg,K41-F65kg+, K44-F65kg+

    Olympic: F73kg, M58kg, M87kg, F73kg+

    Finals

    18:35 - Para K44-M70kg

    18:47- Para K44-F65kg

    19:00 - Para K44-F65kg+

    19:29 - F73kg

    19:43 - M58kg

    19:56 - M87kg

    20:09 - F73kg+

    Saturday 21 May

    Preliminary, quarter and semi finals (9:00-17:00 BST)

    Para: K41-M80kg, K44-M80kg, K41-M80kg+, K44-M80kg+, K41-F57kg, K44-F57kg

    Olympic: M68kg, F46kg, M80kg, F67kg

    Finals

    19:20 - Para K44-F57kg

    19:32 - Para K44-M80kg

    19:45 - K44-M80kg+

    20:14 - M68kg

    20:27 - F46kg

    20:40 - M80kg

    20:54 - F67kg

    Sunday 22 May

    Preliminary, quarter and semi-finals (9:00-17:00 BST)

    Para: K41-M63kg, K44-M63kg, K41-F52kg, K44-F52kg

    Olympic: F57kg, M87kg+, F62kg, M74kg

    Finals

    18:35 - Para K44-M63kg

    18:47 - Para K44-F52kg

    19:13 - F57kg

    19:26 - M87kg+

    19:40 - F62kg

    19:53 - M74kg

  3. How can I watch the European Taekwondo Championships?

    BBC iPlayer

    All the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.

    Friday 20 May

    Evening session - 19:00-20:40 - Red button & BBC Sport & BBC Sport app

    Saturday 21 May

    Evening session - 19:15-21:25 - Red button & BBC Sport & BBC Sport app

    Sunday 22 May

    Evening session - 19:00-20:40 - Red button & BBC Sport & BBC Sport app

  4. Thinking of trying out taekwondo?

    BBC Sport

    Korea-inspired taekwondo requires patience, self-discipline, dedicated training - and seriously flexible legs!

    It requires effective self-defence, strength development and cardiovascular fitness, all developed through a combination of mental and physical training.

    Information about where you can locate your nearest club can be found on the British Taekwondo, British Taekwondo Council, Taekwondo Association of Northern Ireland, Taekwondo Scotland and Taekwondo Cymru websites.

    Bianca Walkden competes against Aleksandra Kowalczuk
