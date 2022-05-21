Watch: European Taekwondo Championships

Great Britain's Bianca Walkden won her fourth European gold at the European Taekwondo Championships while Beth Munro also triumphed on Friday. Walkden, 30, defeated Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk 14-3 in Manchester in the +73kg final. Meanwhile Munro, who took silver at last year's Paralympics in Tokyo, defeated Turkey's Secil Er in the K44 65kg final. Read about their gold medal-winning fights here.
Walkden and Munro win gold
European Taekwondo Championships schedule
Sunday 22 May
Preliminary, quarter and semi-finals (9:00-17:00 BST)
Para: K41-M63kg, K44-M63kg, K41-F52kg, K44-F52kg
Olympic: F57kg, M87kg+, F62kg, M74kg
Finals
18:35 - Para K44-M63kg
18:47 - Para K44-F52kg
19:13 - F57kg
19:26 - M87kg+
19:40 - F62kg
19:53 - M74kg
How can I watch the European Taekwondo Championships
BBC iPlayer
All the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Sunday 22 May
Evening session - 19:00-20:40 - Red button & BBC Sport & BBC Sport app
Thinking of trying out taekwondo?
BBC Sport
Korea-inspired taekwondo requires patience, self-discipline, dedicated training - and seriously flexible legs!
It requires effective self-defence, strength development and cardiovascular fitness, all developed through a combination of mental and physical training.
Information about where you can locate your nearest club can be found on the British Taekwondo, British Taekwondo Council, Taekwondo Association of Northern Ireland, Taekwondo Scotland and Taekwondo Cymru websites.