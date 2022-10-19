Watch: Taekwondo World Grand Prix III

The event – the third of four taking place across the world\n– it will be at the Manchester Regional Arena. The in-form favourites include Simone Alessio , Lee\nDa-bin , and Zongshi Luo seeking their third Grand Prix gold medals\nthis season after wins in Rome and Paris. World number one Bradly Sinden and Jade Jones ,\nthe 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medallist, are among the Great Britain stars\ntaking part. Bianca Walkden and Lauren Williams , ranked number\none and number two in the world respectively, will also compete while Amy\nTruesdale and Beth Munro are among members of the GB Paralympian\nteam. The Grand Prix provides an opportunity to achieve Olympic\nqualification ranking points, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Who to keep an eye on
Taekwondo World Grand Prix III schedule
All times are BST and subject to change
Thursday 20 May
17:00-19:30 – para finals - women’s and men’s includes all weight categories
Friday 21 October
17:00 - 19:00 – Semi-finals and finals - women’s -49kg, men’s -58kg
Saturday 22 October
18:00 - 20:30 – Semi-finals and finals - women’s -57kg, women’s -67kg, men’s -68kg
Sunday 23 October
18:00 - 20:30 – Semi-finals and finals - women’s +67kg, men’s -80kg, men’s +80kg
How can I watch the Taekwondo World Grand Prix III
BBC iPlayer
All the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Thursday 20th October
17:00-1845 BST - Red button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Friday 21st October
17:00-18:30 BST - Red button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Saturday 22nd October
18:00-20:00 BST - Red button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Sunday 23rd October
18:00-20:00 BST - Red button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Thinking of trying out taekwondo?
Korea-inspired taekwondo requires patience, self-discipline, dedicated training - and seriously flexible legs!
It requires effective self-defence, strength development and cardiovascular fitness, all developed through a combination of mental and physical training.
Information about where you can locate your nearest club can be found on the British Taekwondo, British Taekwondo Council, Taekwondo Association of Northern Ireland, Taekwondo Scotland and Taekwondo Cymru websites.