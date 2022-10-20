Amy Truesdale

Watch Taekwondo: Day two World Grand Prix III

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Who to keep an eye on

    Video content

    Video caption: European Taekwondo Championships: Bianca Walkden wins gold - highlights

    The event – the third of four taking place across the world – it will be at the Manchester Regional Arena.

    The in-form favourites include Simone Alessio, Lee Da-bin, and Zongshi Luo seeking their third Grand Prix gold medals this season after wins in Rome and Paris.

    World number one Bradly Sinden and Jade Jones, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medallist, are among the Great Britain stars taking part.

    Bianca Walkden and Lauren Williams, ranked number one and number two in the world respectively, will also compete while Amy Truesdale and Beth Munro are among members of the GB Paralympian team.

    The Grand Prix provides an opportunity to achieve Olympic qualification ranking points, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

  2. Taekwondo World Grand Prix III schedule

    All times are BST and subject to change

    Thursday 20 May

    17:00-19:30 – para finals - women’s and men’s includes all weight categories

    Friday 21 October

    17:00 - 19:00 – Semi-finals and finals - women’s -49kg, men’s -58kg

    Saturday 22 October

    18:00 - 20:30 – Semi-finals and finals - women’s -57kg, women’s -67kg, men’s -68kg

    Sunday 23 October

    18:00 - 20:30 – Semi-finals and finals - women’s +67kg, men’s -80kg, men’s +80kg

  3. How can I watch the Taekwondo World Grand Prix III

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    All the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.

    Thursday 20th October

    17:00 -18:45 BST - Red button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

    Friday 21st October

    17:00 -18:30 BST - Red button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

    Saturday 22nd October

    18:00 -20:00 BST - Red button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

    Sunday 23rd October

    18:00-20:00 BST - Red button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

  4. Thinking of trying out taekwondo?

    BBC Sport

    Korea-inspired taekwondo requires patience, self-discipline, dedicated training - and seriously flexible legs!

    It requires effective self-defence, strength development and cardiovascular fitness, all developed through a combination of mental and physical training.

    Information about where you can locate your nearest club can be found on the British Taekwondo, British Taekwondo Council, Taekwondo Association of Northern Ireland, Taekwondo Scotland and Taekwondo Cymru websites.

