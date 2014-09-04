As it happened: Djokovic beats Murray
Summary
- Novak Djokovic beats Andy Murray 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (1-7) 6-2 6-4
- Djokovic takes first set tie-break 7-1
- Murray hits back taking second set tie-break 7-1
- Djokovic takes third set 6-2 & fourth 6-4
By Aimee Lewis
It must surely now be time to fall asleep at the desk? Yes, apparently it is. Hurrah! But there will be more live text commentary later in the day when Day 11 gets under way in New York. It's the men's quarter-finals and there promises to be fireworks between Roger Federer and Gael Monfils as they aim for a place in the last four. Until then.
For those of who like stats with their breakfast (or bedtime aperitif), Djokovic becomes the seventh player in the Open era to win 50 matches at Flushing Meadows and he is now level with Roger Federer and Ivan Lendl in having reached eight consecutive US Open semi-finals (Jimmy Connors leads the way with a record 12).
Kei Nishikori, US Open 2014 semi-finalist
"What a night again! Very happy with my win. Now two days to get ready for semi's. Excited for the next opportunity."
Defeat for Murray, which means he will drop to 10th in the world rankings, but plenty of positives. The Scot's forehand was magnificent, and he would have steamrolled the majority of players on that form. Unfortunately, Novak Djokovic is a man who has the ability to resist and endure like no other. The top seed is into the last four and favourite to secure what would be his second US Open title.
Djokovic extends his record to 13 victories in 21 matches against Murray. The Scot departs with a wave. Djokovic will prepare to face Kei Nishikori for what will be his eighth consecutive US Open semi-final.
"Of course, I'm very glad to get through to another semi-final," says Djokovic. "Andy has changed his game for better in the last couple of years. He's an established top player, someone who has immense quality."
"My thoughts are just directed to sleeping right now," he adds. "Or party. What do you say? Let's party." Sleep first, Novak, party later.
"First of all I want to thank all the fans for staying so late. I hope you guys had fun and I hope you enjoyed watching," says Djokovic to those who remain in Ashe even though it's 1.30am in New York.
"We both gave our best. At times, the tennis was not that nice, we made a lot of unforced errors. We played two sets in two-and-a-half hours and I didn't expect any less."
Game, set and match
*Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (1-7) 6-2 6-4 Murray
Murray distracted by the spectators' cheers. "Ladies and gentlemen, please," says the umpire. And Murray launches his first serve into the net. Second serve is good, but the forehand not so great. Opening point Djokovic.
Both players dipping into their energy reserves, but it is Murray who folds first in a lengthy rally - a clumsy forehand into the tape for 0-30 score.
The jaws soundtrack isn't quite playing yet but Murray in dangerous waters. He reduces the deficit, but botches a backhand and now the Scot must dig deep. Two match points. Der-dum... der-dum... An ill-timed yell from a spectator, the other ticket-holders hiss. Murray has nothing left to give. His time on court is over. Into the barrier he goes. Djokovic survives.
Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (1-7) 6-2 5-4 Murray*
Neither player's serve has been truly tested in the last four games or so. A well-timed Murray return the only blot on an otherwise A1 Djokovic service game. The Serb a game away from victory.
Ruby Prakta: "Just back from a long trip, called into work tomorrow and...turning on the radio. OK Andy & Novak, blaming you if I'm late."
Barry W: "Murray looking lead-footed and sapped, possibly from slugging all those forehands, but then he's always played a good possum."
Edward Cassels: "Murray looks dead on his feet. Remains a possibility that this just a ploy to lure Djokovic into a false sense of security."
Fulford Maths Department: "We're in school already, preparing for our students... Or maybe sat in A14 cheering on @andy_murray reading @BBCSport updates!"
Gold star for you, sir.
*Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (1-7) 6-2 4-4 Murray
The trainer trots onto the court to give Murray some sort of package, which the British number one places at the back of his chair. The back causing the Scot some concern, apparently. Murray moving rather sluggishly, but manages a hold to love.
Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (1-7) 6-2 4-3 Murray*
Murray overcooking his shots and is run ragged on the final point. Djokovic dragging him towards the net, then sending him back to the baseline before forcing the Scot to return to the tape with an irretrievable volley.
Pat Cash
1987 Wimbledon champion
"Andy Murray v Novak Djokovic has been brutal but Murray's feet are hurting, this issue is catching up to him in the fourth."
*Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (1-7) 6-2 3-3 Murray
Murray takes off his sweat-drenched t-shirt and replaces it with a lavender-smelling, crisp white top. (Disclaimer: I have no idea what sort of fabric conditioner Murray uses so his clothes may, or may not, smell of lavender.)
Anyway, there's a tennis match going on and it happens to be quite an important one. Murray 40-0 ahead, but there's a sense that Djokovic is the stronger of the two. Nevertheless, it's a hold to 15 for the Scot - Djokovic returning long on the final point.
Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (1-7) 6-2 3-2 Murray*
Cowboy-style yeehaws as Djokovic sends an ace flying by Murray's ears for 30-0, but from 40-0 ahead to deuce. A double fault, a backhand return down the line, a sizzling forehand winner. Talk of Murray's physical demise was very much exaggerated... But a nerve-easing ace followed by a wild return ends the Murray revival.
*Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (1-7) 6-2 2-2 Murray
Murray throws up a double fault and he could be in a spot of bother here at 15-30, but he ups the ante to nudge 40-30 ahead. The Briton resembling a punch-drunk boxer, though, as he watches a Djokovic overhead whizzing by for deuce. I cannae be bothering chasing that, he says. But the Scot is hanging on.
Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (1-7) 6-2 2-1 Murray*
Murray's resistance is made of rice paper as Djokovic clicks into gear with a hold to love.
Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (1-7) 6-2 1-1 Murray*
Amelie Mauresmo looks on from the the players' box. She's been sitting there for nearly three hours! Three hours! Just sitting there watching tennis for three hours! Yep, delirium has set in, just as a sense of weariness has set in for Murray.
The Scot lacking zip and he allows Djokovic back at deuce. Djokovic spoons a forehand into the tape. Advantage Murray. The Scot slaps a forehand into the tape. Deuce. But, somehow, he scrambles free to reduce the arrears.
Jeff Tarango
Former professional tennis player on BBC Radio 5 live
"Andy Murray looks like he's in a lot of pain. He's walking around like I do first thing in the morning when I'm trying to find my toothbrush. It's 80% mental, but he's really exhausted. Those first two sets were gruelling."
Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (1-7) 6-2 1-0 Murray*
What have these two got left? Can they continue to hit the glorious peaks of the previous three sets. Yes, yes they can. Probably. A lengthy rally ends with a Djokovic backhand going long. Ben Stiller, he of Hollywood films, applauds their efforts. The Serb digs deep, saves a break point and skips ahead after a hoicked Murray forehand and an ace.
Murray can still win
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent at Flushing Meadows
"Amelie Mauresmo said she seesno reason why Murray can't win - even if he may not be at his best until 'towards the beginning of next year' when he's 'completely fresh and ready'.
"Murray was very fired up during his win over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, often pleading very emotionally with himself to raise his game. 'I haven't really made up my mind on this yet,' said Mauresmo. 'He's old enough now to know what's good for him, how he should behave on the court, what brings him energy and what maybe is taking him down a little bit sometimes. It's not going to be either saying nothing or completely going crazy on the court - he has to be in the middle somewhere'."
Game and third set
*Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (1-7) 6-2 Murray
Murray was in control at 30-0, but he puts too much power on a forehand, follows up with a netted forehand and then a net chord goes Djokovic's way. Set point. Danger averted thanks to a punchy shoulder-high volley. Backhand into the tape, though, and Djokovic has a second set point. And Murray must take this match to a fifth set if he is to progress to the semi-finals. Another mistimed backhand and Djokovic is ahead.
Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (1-7) 5-2 Murray*
Murray giving his best impression of a character from One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest, muttering to himself after netting a return. A tango at the net, replays show Djokovic's volley was a fraction wide. But from 15-30 to 40-30 we go. Murray's return bounces beyond the baseline. Djokovic a game away from winning the set.
*Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (1-7) 4-2 Murray
Djokovic gobbles up a 73mph second serve, but Murray responds positively. Big serves. Big points. A hold to 15.
Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (1-7) 4-1 Murray*
Murray steps in to crunch a backhand return onto the line for 40-30. What a returner Murray is, sending up a moonball and Djokovic miscues the overhead. Deuce! Another Djokovic error presents Murray with a break point. The pair start of with a series of fierce exchanges and then they slice and dice it, with Murray going long on the 27th shot.
A second break point comes and goes. Brilliant from Djokovic as he wriggles free. Has the landscape changed?
Kate MacKenzie: "Have to be up in an hour or so... finish it off Andy and get my day off to a great start!"
Richard Lismore-John: "Murray's forehand, his weaker side, is starting to dominate from the baseline - encouraging signs!"
Christopher Halsall: "It's hard to keep track of the constant changes in momentum in this game. It's with Murray now and he's got to make it count."
Djokovic breaks
*Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (1-7) 3-1 Murray
It's midnight in the Big Apple, but if you're in Britain there will soon be breakfast TV to watch. Djokovic nicks the opening two points - a Murray backhand drifting long to get the doubters talking. But dealing with the Murray forehand is like trying to contain lightening in a bottle and he saves one point. Ah. But, having typed that, the forehand falters - two break points Djokovic. Murray backhand long. Djokovic, somehow, runs free.
Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (1-7) 2-1 Murray*
Djokovic proceeds to 40-15 and an unhappy repeatedly says "furious" while glancing towards his team. The Serb ahead once again.
*Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (1-7) 1-1 Murray
An inch-perfect crosscourt forehand from Murray forces Djokovic to nearly do the splits. The Serb rattled and understandably so because there are exquisite shots coming from the Murray racquet. A scintillating forehand winner follows for a hold to love.
Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (1-7) 1-0 Murray*
Floodlights at full beam, lighting up Ashe, but the players generating enough wattage to illuminate if there should be a power cut during this high-voltage. A number of empty seats to be seen as spectators take this opportunity to stretch their legs. Oh, and it's a comfortable hold for Djokovic.
Game and second set
Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (1-7) Murray*
A fine first serve from Murray down the middle and Djokovic's return dribbles into the net. Second set to Murray. I wasn't planning on sleeping tonight anyway...
Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 6-6 Murray*
Murray senses Djokovic's fuel gauge is running low so he ups the intensity, pulls the Serb around the court like a fine puppeteer until the top seed nets. 5-1 Murray at the changeover.
Tie-break
Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 6-6 Murray*
Ear-splitting cheers on Ashe as Murray secures the first point. The Scot collects another and Djokovic looks like he could do with spending some time in a countryside retreat to recuperate as a tired forehand into the tramlines gives Murray a 3-0 lead.
Murray the marathon man, coming out on top of a 23-shot rally. Djokovic in trouble, he's 4-0 down. Time to send up the flares?
Scott: "This is an unreal match. Supporting Murray from back in his home country of Scotland. Do us proud, lad!"
Alex Antiff: "Work in 3 hours... sleep is overrated anyway."
Anon: "Each set is like a match between these two. Djokovic may have won the battle but Rome wasn't built in a set."
Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 6-6 Murray*
Murray has spent three and a half hours longer on court than Djokovic in this tournament, but the Scot showing no signs of fatigue. Immense power and accuracy from Murray as his forehand forces Djokovic wide. From 15-15 to 30-30 and Murray senses his opportunity is now.
Relentless stuff from Murray and Djokovic crumbles like a chocolate flake, backhand long for a break point. But if Murray is to stop this set from going into a tie-break he must do that all over again because Djokovic drags the game to deuce.
Has Murray blown it? An attempted lob goes long, Advantage Djokovic. Another lengthy rally ensues. Djokovic into the tape. Deuce. Advantage. Deuce. Advantage. Murray nets a forehand. Into a tie-break we go.
Piers Newbery
BBC Sport at Flushing Meadows
"The Murray backhand has always been his favoured side but 'the Lendl years' saw his forehand become a real weapon, and for the last few games it has been dominating. Some thunderous flat strikes into the corner have had Djokovic scrambling beneath us in frustration, and looking to his team for answers.
"The question is, can Murray keep belting those forehands for another two hours or more?"
*Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 5-6 Murray
Murray rattles off three points in quick succession and nudges ahead with a crisp one-two - a forehand out wide followed up with a clubbed forehand winner.
Djokovic 7-6 (7-1) 5-5 Murray*
This set has not been as mesmeric as the first, but it is intriguing nevertheless. Not even a peek for Murray on the Djokovic serve as the top seed holds to 15.