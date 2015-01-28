How Djokovic beat Raonic
Summary
- Novak Djokovic beats Milos Raonic 7-6 6-4 6-2
- Winner faces Stan Wawrinka in semi-finals
- Djokovic in last four of a Grand Slam for 25th time
We're now into the semi-finals, which means the pressure and tension has been turned up a notch. There will be live text commentary of both women's semi-finals on Thursday, with Ekaterina Makarova taking on Maria Sharapova in an all-Russian clash and Serena Williams facing Madison Keys in the battle of the Stars and Stripes.
From a British perspective, though, the big match starts at 08:30 GMT, when Andy Murray plays Tomas Berdych for a place in the finals. Tantalising. Mouth-watering. Tasty. Until then...
Post update
Djokovic's biggest fans are not in Melbourne, of course, but that does not mean they weren't watching the world number one. "Come on daddy!" tweeted Jelena Djokovic with a picture of the couple's son, Stefan.
Post update
Djokovic on his semi-final with Wawrinka: "I'm expecting a marathon like the last couple of years and I'm sure the both of us will give our best to perform the best possible tennis. We always ask each other the most of our abilities and entertain the crowd."
Post update
"I returned very well, tried to get as many balls back in play as I could," says Djokovic. "I felt I had a good chance from the back of the court. In some games I had to let it go and wait for the opportunities to present themselves.
"He's one of the rising stars, one of the three players challenging the best players in the world. He's already an established Top 10 player and I wish him the best for the rest of the season."
Post update
Leon Smith
GB Davis Cup captain on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
On Djokovic-Wawrinka semi-final
"Wawrinka can offer Djokovic more power in the groundstroke exchange, and has a brilliant backhand. He can get through Djokovic, who is still favourite but it's a tough one to call."
Game, set and match
Djokovic 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 6-2 Raonic*
An ace to the wings brings up two match points for Djokovic. A double fault - his second of the match - delays the inevitable, before he concludes the match with a deep volley, setting up a semi-final tie with Stan Wawrinka. Djokovic raises his arm, Boris Becker stands to applaud.
Post update
*Djokovic 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 5-2 Raonic
Raonic's movement has undoubtedly improved and he has shown deft touches at the net at times, but he has not yet got the skill or the nous to compete with a player of Djokovic's calibre. The Canadian comfortably holds, but is heading towards a fifth defeat in five meetings against the Serb.
Post update
Djokovic 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 5-1 Raonic*
A medley of unpredictable serves from Djokovic allows him to serve to love and it would be some spade that gets Raonic out of this hole.
Djokovic breaks
*Djokovic 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 4-1 Raonic
Djokovic getting his racquet to the majority of Raonic's first serves, it's as if the Canadian is hurling beach balls his way. At 30-30, Raonic is wobbling like a 6ft 5in radioactive yellow blancmange - screwing a forehand into the tramlines to present Djokovic with a break point.
Raonic has a trick up his sleeve. Well, a bazooka of a serve. But another loose forehand means another break point for Djokovic and the Canadian sinks like a soufflé. Djokovic marching into the semi-finals.
Post update
Djokovic 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 3-1 Raonic*
Raonic must hope that the tennis gods are in the mood for an unpredictable ending because, at the moment, Djokovic is in control and has the semi-final in sight. The Canadian has not thrown in the towel, he is still scooting around the court in an attempt to fetch everything that's thrown his way but it isn't quite enough to beat one of the greats.
Djokovic breaks
*Djokovic 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 2-1 Raonic
Djokovic has his prey in sight and is about to go in for the kill. Cat-like reflexes from the Serb as his lightening returns increase the pressure on his opponent, forcing him to falter. Three break points... Raonic saves one, but it's a tall order for the Canadian to save two more. Djokovic bossing it from the baseline, Raonic into the tramlines and this could be the beginning of the end.
Post update
Leon Smith
GB Davis Cup captain on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Raonic has struggled to get any handle on the Djokovic service game. He's tried to be aggressive and that hasn't really worked."
Post update
Djokovic 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 1-1 Raonic*
Raonic has yet to collect a break point in this match and seems unlikely to do so in this game. Brilliant from both players, though... Raonic managing to send a forehand over the net while performing the splits on the baseline... the pair lunging from tramline to tramline... an intake of breath from the spectators... before Djokovic comes up on top. An entertaining hold to love for the Serb.
Odds on Djokovic
Four-time champion Novak Djokovic is showing why he is hot favourite to win a fifth title.
Latest approximate bookmakers' odds for the 2015 Australian Open: 4-6 Djokovic, 11-4 Murray, 7-1 Wawrinka, 8-1 Berdych, 50-1 Raonic.
Charles Nurick: Crowd seems rather subdued. Perhaps aware that the chance of a real contest is slipping away #BBCTennis
Post update
*Djokovic 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 0-1 Raonic
At 30-15, seeds of doubt are being sown and Raonic is mouthing something or other towards his camp after a limp forehand. The Canadian has played a few dodgy volleys in this match, but stoops to his shoelaces to not only beat Djokovic with a stonking volley but force the Serb to lose his footing and fall to the canvas.
Unconvincing from the eighth seed as he gifts Djokovic a break point, but his serve is his get out of jail card and the Canadian can proceed to go once more.
The force of the Djokovic forehand pushing Raonic onto his heels and the Canadian crumbles like a chocolate flake. A third deuce. A dreamy forehand winner from Raonic, though, followed by a boomer out wide and Raonic holds firm.
Post update
Leon Smith
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra analyst & GB Davis Cup captain
"Djokovic's serve is working really well at the moment. It is not the biggest serve in the world, but it's got a lot of variety and his percentages are very good. He'll be feeling very good about himself. It's an impressive display from him so far."
Game and second set
Djokovic 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 Raonic*
Djokovic keeping the points short, Raonic unable to pose any questions. The world number one collects three set points and needs just the one. It's all a touch too easy for the top seed and the match is unfolding as the bookies would have predicted.
Post update
*Djokovic 7-6 (7-5) 5-4 Raonic
A shame perhaps that Raonic faltered in the first game of this set, denying us drama and tension, because the Canadian has served with confidence since. Faced with having to serve to stay in the set, he holds to love.
Post update
Djokovic 7-6 (7-5) 5-3 Raonic*
The crowd quietly watching the match unfold, applauding politely when required, oohing and ahhing when given the opportunity. But in this set they have yet to be given a reason to break into ear-splitting roars. A business-like performance from Djokovic, but the Serb not quite at his explosive best - not that he has had to be.
Post update
*Djokovic 7-6 (7-5) 4-3 Raonic
A rare baseline tussle... Djokovic dragging Raonic towards the tape with a drop shot... Djokovic with the lob, but Raonic stretches his 6ft 5in frame to send an overhead beyond the world number one. Raonic is far from convincing and is continuing to cough and splutter at the net, but he holds on to Djokovic's coattails by his fingertips with a hold to 30.
Joe@Rocket: Djokovic once again playing very calm yet extremely ruthless tennis. It's easy to understand why Raonic is struggling to catch up.
Post update
Djokovic 7-6 (7-5) 4-2 Raonic*
Should Djokovic win this match in straight sets, it would be the first time since 2008 that the Serb has advanced to the semi-finals at the Australian Open without dropping a set. At this moment, Raonic would just be happy to win a point. Another hold to love for Djokovic in another snappy service game.
Post update
*Djokovic 7-6 (7-5) 3-2 Raonic
The Raonic serve back on song, but is it all too late for the Canadian in this set? The young pretender holds to love, but returns to his seat for the changeover with the look of a man whose hopes are already whistling in the Melbourne wind.
Post update
Djokovic 7-6 (7-5) 3-1 Raonic*
Djokovic the superior player at the beginning of this second set. The Serb making few errors and serving with aplomb. Raonic moving with the grace of an oil tanker at the net and it's no surprise that he pushes a volley into the tramlines, gifting Djokovic another simple hold.
Simon Richardson: Obviously it isn't his fault, but I find it hard to wish success upon Raonic when he is so obviously just a serve and little else.
Post update
*Djokovic 7-6 (7-5) 2-1 Raonic
Those who predicted Raonic was about to sink without a trace were exaggerating. The Canadian still launching bullets from the service line, which eases him to 40-0. Djokovic nicks a point, but can do no better than that and the 24-year-old returns to his seat to wipe his sweaty brow with a game in the bag.
Post update
Leon Smith
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra analyst and GB Davis Cup captain
"Now Raonic is playing catch up and it will be pretty difficult. It's ruthless tennis from Djokovic. He will now have one eye on the next match - it's that killer instinct. He won't want to hang around here, he'll just want to move on."
Post update
Djokovic 7-6 (7-5) 2-0 Raonic*
Djokovic oozing confidence, giving Raonic little chance on his serve. Rat-a-tat-tat. A hold to love and the pressure mounts on the young Canadian.
Djokovic breaks
*Djokovic 7-6 (7-5) 1-0 Raonic
What's that? That's the sound of screeching violins as Raonic produces a horror of a game, presenting Djokovic with three break points. Hold your ears, look away, Anthony Perkins is about to make an appearance... Raonic saves one but can do little to prevent Djokovic breaking with a brilliant passing forehand.
Game and first set
Djokovic 7-6 (7-5) Raonic
From 4-2 to 4-3 before Djokovic produces his fifth ace of the match - that one a brave howitzer down the middle for a 5-3 lead. The Serb pulling his opponent this way and that before coming to the net and beating the flat-footed Raonic with a deep volley. Three set points... Djokovic thinks he's won it - but replays show Raonic's looping volley kissed the tramline. An intake of breath from the crowd once they realise how close that was. The pair trade missiles from the baseline and another set point disappears as Djokovic goes long on the forehand. Oof the tension. But on the next point Raonic swings wildly on his forehand and the first set belongs to his opponent.
Post update
*Djokovic 6-6 Raonic
Djokovic grunting and groaning as he tries to outdo Raonic from the baseline...15 shots, 16 shots... 17 shots and Raonic crumbles, drilling a backhand into the tape. 1-0 Djokovic. The Serb targeting the Raonic backhand and it's a wise ploy as the Canadian's effort drifts over the baseline. An ace reduces the deficit to 2-1, and Raonic is level again as a floundering Djokovic slaps a forehand into the tape.
Zany angles from the baseline, Djokovic calling the shots and Raonic with a tired-looking forehand into the tape. Another iffy forehand from Raonic and the top seed is 4-2 up at the changeover.
Post update
*Djokovic 6-6 Raonic
Raonic is bidding to become the first Canadian man in history to reach the Australian Open semi-finals and he's doing his best to create history. Three super-duper aces in a love hold game. Anyone for a tie-break?
Get involved
David Law
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentator
"The obvious view would be that Milos Raonic needs to take this into tie-breaks. But Novak Djokovic has won three of the four tie-breaks they've played."
Post update
Djokovic 6-5 Raonic*
The crowd rooting for the underdog, cheering Raonic as he skips towards the tape and pings an overhead beyond Djokovic. But even though Djokovic is not at his best, he continues to hold with ease - an ace out wide ends the game in the Serb's favour.
Post update
*Djokovic 5-5 Raonic
Djokovic the master returner failing from the back of the court as Raonic fires an overhead his way. But Raonic coughs up a double fault to give the Serb a chance at 30-30. An uncharacteristic error from Djokovic, though, as he screws a crosscourt backhand long and sloppy errors from the top seed allow Raonic to hold without much fuss.
Post update
Djokovic 5-4 Raonic*
The longer the rally the more likely Djokovic is to win the point. The Serb coming out on top of the baseline battles, but also throwing an ace or two into the mix. There's not even the merest sniff of a whiff in this game that Raonic will trouble the Djokovic serve.
Post update
Leon Smith
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra analyst & GB Davis Cup captain
"Once again, we see the benefits of having a monster serve, with Raonic throwing in a couple over 140mph. On the last point, it was interesting to see him targeting Djokovic's forehand and beating him for power."
Post update
*Djokovic 4-4 Raonic
Raonic slaps a straightforward volley into the net when the court was at his mercy and the oohing crowd feel his anguish. The Raonic forehand faltering as he forsakes power for precision and Djokovic has a break point. Twelve unforced errors from Raonic's unpredictable racquet. But a 142mph serve - his equal fastest of the tournament - full of menace and spin gets him out of trouble.
Djokovic with the speed of a cobra's tongue at deuce, racing towards the tape to pounce on a Raonic volley and reply with a canny crosscourt volley. A fist pump from Boris Becker, but it's an opportunity wasted for the Serb as Raonic serves his way out of danger.
Alex Haworth: I'm tempted to say already that Djokovic will win 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Similar to Raonic-Federer at Wimbledon.
Post update
Djokovic 4-3 Raonic*
At 15-30, Raonic has a sniff. The Canadian steps in, wallops a forehand over the net but the line judge bellows "OUT!". But was it? Yep, but only by the tip of a fingernail. That was close.
From 30-30 to 40-30. A momentum-changing forehand from Raonic forces Djokovic to balloon a forehand long. A shake of the head from the world number one. Tut tut. To deuce we go. Raonic swinging loose and free from the baseline, but the Djokovic forehand pulls the top seed through.
Post update
*Djokovic 3-3 Raonic
Raonic proving that there's more to his game than a brutal serve. The 24-year-old moves Djokovic out wide before beating him with a threaded forehand winner down the line. The Canadian follows up with a cute volley at an irretrievable angle before proceeding to mix guile with brute force as he overpowers Djokovic with his trademark booming serves.
Post update
Djokovic 3-2 Raonic*
Both players content to trade blows from the baseline. Raonic returning the Djokovic serves, but folding like a deckchair in the wind in the baseline rallies. Another straightforward hold for the former champion.
Post update
*Djokovic 2-2 Raonic
Spectators still making their way to their seats which halts play slightly, but their late arrival doesn't distract Raonic as the Canadian fires down an ace to start the game as he means to go along. Straightforward for Raonic, holding to love in a game which had two aces. Permission to say Boom.
Post update
Djokovic 2-1 Raonic*
The winner of this match will play defending champion Stan Wawrinka. The Swiss' coach Magnus Norman is delighted with his pupil's performance in this tournament, tweeting: "Wow!! Just so proud to be working with this amazing player!! Great start to the year!"
A comfortable hold to 15 for Djokovic, who returns to his seat at the changeover having exerted very little energy during his quick-fire service games.
Post update
*Djokovic 1-1 Raonic
Gasps from the crowd as Raonic launches his first ace of the match, a boomer down the middle which Djokvoic wouldn't have been able to fetch had he started running for it yesterday. But Raonic needs a better all-round game if he is to trouble the top seed. He falters at the net and Djokovic responds with a well-timed lob over the towering Canadian.
Raonic battles to 30-30, but a baseline tussle ends in a netted forehand and Djokovic earns his first break point. Danger averted, though. Raonic with a missile out to the wings.
Deuce. Advantage. Deuce. Fine returning from Djokovic and the Serb has a second break point... Another ace from the eighth seed. And another. Raonic ends with a winning forehand, bringing a lengthy game to an end.
Post update
Leon Smith
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra analyst & GB Davis Cup captain
"It's an interesting match-up, Novak is favourite purely because of the way he returns. But Raonic has a huge serve and if he serves well, he'll have a chance."
Post update
Djokovic 1-0 Raonic*
It's so quiet on Rod Laver Arena you could probably hear a spectator blink, but there's a ripple of applause as Djokovic opens with an ace to the wings. Faulty returning from Raonic, the Canadian's feet not quite moving in unison yet, and the top seed finishes a hold to love with a crunching forehand into the corner. Easy peasy.
Post update
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Former top three player Ivan Ljubicic, who coaches Milos Raonic, speaking to BBC Radio 5 live sports extra: "Milos has to use his strengths, he has to serve well, be aggressive and hit his forehands. He needs to keep Novak off balance and not get involved in long rallies. He has to do his stuff really well. Novak has no weaknesses, no gaps in his game - but he is beatable."
The players are nearing the end of their warm-up, a family is taking a selfie in the crowd, while someone else is tucking into a big sarnie. But what we want to know is can anyone stop Djokovic? What's been your highlight of the tournament so far? Any other business?
Send us your chit-chat and musings by tweeting #bbctennisor texting 81111.
Djokovic's road to the quarter-finals
First round: beat Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 6-3 6-2 6-4
Second round: beat Andrey Kuznetsov (RUS) 6-0 6-1 6-4
Third round: beat Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 6-4
Fourth round: beat Gilles Muller (LUX) 6-4 7-5 7-5
Raonic's road to the quarter-finals
First round: beat Illya Marchenko (UKR) 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-3) 6-3
Second round: beat Donald Young (USA) 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 6-3
Third round: beat Benjamin Becker (GER) 6-4 6-3 6-3
Fourth round: beat Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-7 (7-9) 6-3
Djokovic closing in on Agassi
Victory against Milos Raonic would put Djokovic one semi-final shy of Andre Agassi's record of 26 Grand Slam semi-finals, a feat the American achieved over a 20-year career on Tour, while Djokovic has accumulated his stats in just 11 years.
Djokovic the mentor
Raonic regards top seed Djokovic as a mentor, with the pair often practising together when the Canadian was trying to make a breakthrough in the men's game.
"I remember from a young age when I was getting and hoping for wildcards to get into the Canadian Open because my ranking wasn't high enough, I would practise with him and he would have kind words to me and my father," the eighth seed said in the build-up to this match.
Raonic the late bloomer
Only three years separate Djokovic and Raonic, but in terms of experience and titles the gulf between the Canadian and the Serb is vast.
"He excelled at a young age," says Raonic of his opponent. "I was a late bloomer. I did catch up at 19-20, but I didn't do well as a junior like he did. The gap might only be three or four years in age, but it's bigger because of what points we really broke out at. He gave me a lot of great advice."
Raonic wants first win over Djokovic
Raonic came through a five-setter against Feliciano Lopez to reach the last eight and was still launching colossal serves in the Spaniard's direction at the very end, which suggests he now has the mental and physical strength to accompany his big serves.
But in the four matches he has played Djokovic, Raonic has only won a single set. If the Montenegrin-born Canadian wants to become the "greatest player in the world" those are figures he must rebalance.
Is Raonic the real deal?
So, it's the establishment versus the new wave, the been-there-and-done-that man versus the player who wants to prove he's the real deal. Raonic has shed some pounds to improve his endurance and has hit 99 aces so far in this tournament - but has he enough skill and know-how to beat one of the game's greats on his favourite court?
Post update
Hello! Welcome to live text commentary of the quarter-final skirmish between 27-year-old Novak Djokovic and 24-year-old Milos Raonic. If you didn't know already, let me tell you that this is the first Grand Slam in over three years where there are no male players aged 30 or over through to the quarter-finals.
The average age of the quarter-finalist is 26 which, by the way, is the age Bjorn Borg retired from the sport. Those facts aren't worth getting particularly excited about but, you know, I've put it out there.
Post update
What happened to the thirtysomethings? Where are those evergreen players on the wrong side of 30 proving that age is no barrier to success on the court? Roger Federer? Gone. David Ferrer? Gone. Lleyton Hewitt? Gone. All at home, wearing their comfortable slippers and smoking jackets, examining their pension pots while watching the conclusion of a tournament where youth has prevailed.