How Djokovic beat Raonic

We're now into the semi-finals, which means the pressure and tension has been turned up a notch. There will be live text commentary of both women's semi-finals on Thursday, with Ekaterina Makarova taking on Maria Sharapova in an all-Russian clash and Serena Williams facing Madison Keys in the battle of the Stars and Stripes.

From a British perspective, though, the big match starts at 08:30 GMT, when Andy Murray plays Tomas Berdych for a place in the finals. Tantalising. Mouth-watering. Tasty. Until then...