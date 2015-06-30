Court nine

Summary
- Dustin Brown (Ger) beat Yen-Hsun Lu (Tpe) 3-6 6-3 7-5 6-4
- Daniela Hantuchova (Svk)/ Samantha Stosur (Aus) beat Janette Husarova (Svk)/ Paula Kania (Pol) 6-1 7-5
- Monica Niculescu (Rom) beat Monica Puig (Pur) 5-7 6-3 1-6
- Adrian Mannarino (Fra) beat Michael Berrer (Ger) 6-7 6-0 6-4 6-1
- No commentary on this court
By Mike Henson, Aimee Lewis and Tom Fordyce
All times stated are UK
We are packing away the live text for the evening, folding it away next to Rufus the Hawk's hood and the Venus Rosewater Dish in the Centre Court safe.
It will be back out fresh, clean and sparkling with wit when Aimee Lewis gets hold of it at 10:00 BST tomorrow.
See you there.
And the choicest cuts of video goodness:
Review of the day
Time for a quick look at the biggest stories of the day on the BBC Sport website:
Andy Murray was short of his best, but still had too much for Mikhail Kukushkin, winning in straight sets in the Centre Court heat.
British number one Heather Watson returned to win the one remaining set of her match against 32nd seed Caroline Garcia.
Aljaz Bedene and James Ward became the third and fourth British men into the second round.
BBC Sport
But Wimbledon 2Day has not even started yet.
The best action and chat from the day is coming up in one punchy little package, presented by Claire Balding, and with expert punditry from Tim Henman and Martina Navratilova.
Tune into BBC Two or click on the live coverage tab on this very page.
So who have we still out on court?
Berdych and Chardy? Yep. Delicately poised at one set all and 5-5 in the third.
Highly rated young American Madison Keys and Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele? Present. And Keys is in a spot of bother after losing the first set on a tie-break.
Jiri Vesley and Paolo Lorenzi? Still slogging with Vesely having taken the first two sets on tie-breaks. The winner plays James Ward next.
Jonathan Lansana: And another GB tennis player through to Round 2 !! Great match & great job from James Ward !!!
Matt McGlone: 4 British men in Round 2 of Wimbledon? I can't cope! Well done all and Heather Watson too! #backthebrits
Aidan Williams: Five in the next round! Jolly good show ladies and gentlemen!
On James Ward's victory
Jamie Baker
Former British Davis Cup player on BBC TV
"His composure and attitude to that match in the end was superb. He was too mentally tough for his opponent."
Game, set and match
Ward 6-7 6-2 6-4 3-6 Vanni
Good news for a Brit
We have another day to slot in alongside Super Saturday in Britain's sporting week.
This is surely Tremendous Tuesday as James Ward joins Liam Broady, Andy Murray and Aljaz Bendene in the second round of the men's, on the same day that Heather Watson turfed out seeded Caroline Garcia to make the same stage of the women's draw.
Sam Gosling: Well done Aljaz Bedene. Fantastic win by the British number 2. #BackTheBrits
Andrew Priestley: Great victory for Aljaz Bendene against the very experienced Radek Stepanek. Great to see so many Brits in the 2nd Round.
Unprepared Eugenie
Eugenie Bouchard was knocked out in the first round at Wimbledon as one of the biggest stars of the grand slam 12 months ago became the first big-name casualty of this year's tournament.
Canadian Bouchard marched through to the 2014 final, where Petra Kvitova denied her the title, but lost 7-6 (7/3) 6-4 to China's Duan Ying-Ying on Court Three.
"I felt very unprepared for this match but I wanted to play no matter what. After Eastbourne we did testing and I've got a grade two tear in my abs.
"It was probably not smart to play here but I couldn't pass on Wimbledon. I'm going to take some time to heal and maybe not think about tennis for a little bit and then get back to it."
Sanj: I just hope the Bedene win gets as much coverage as Broady's did and James Ward's will. He's a Brit, Get behind him.
Chris Hood: In 30 minutes we could have FIVE Brits in the second round. Not sure if that's happened since players swapped trousers for shorts.
Chris, we have had a little look back already. In 2006 Britain actually had five players into the second round of the men's singles alone. Jamie Delgado, Richard Bloomfield, Martin Lee, Tim Henman and a young Andy Murray were the names for your pub quiz answer.
Rob T: Aljaz Bedene looks like a good player. Looks a lot younger than he actually is!
Game, set and match
Stepanek 5-7 6-1 6-4 3-6 4-6 Bedene
Good news for a Brit
That is one way to ingratiate yourself with the Great British public.
Aljaz Bedene serves out in nerveless style, converting the second of three match points with an ace cleaved clean down the centre.
There is a crush of spectators wanting to grab a snap with him after he makes his way off court to rapturous applause.
Stepanek 5-7 6-1 6-4 3-6 4-5 Bedene
Good news for a Brit
Hang on a jiffy!
Aljaz Bedene has only gone and broken Radek Stepanek's serve at the death of the fifth set.
He serves for the second round next...
Ward 6-7 6-2 6-4 2-3 Vanni
Good news for a Brit
James Ward has broken serve in the fourth - suddenly he can sniff the second-round stable.
Italian opponent Luca Vanni is fading fast.
Simple start for champion
Defending champion Petra Kvitova, who racked up a straight-sets win over Kiki Bertens, goes on to face Japan's Kurumi Nara or Magda Linette of Poland in round two.
"I was very nervous but when I was standing on the court, the people were clapping, the atmosphere was brilliant," said the 24-year-old.
"I am really glad how I played as well. Nerves are important, they are healthy. I like them. I was sick a few days ago but still played very well."
Berdych 6-2 6-7 3-2 Chardy
Tomas Berdych - whose name my internal monologue repeats in the style of Street Fighter 2's Chun-Li announcing her "flying bird kick" - has had a bit of bother out on Court One.
Jeremy Chardy has nabbed the second set and suddenly an early evening stroll has become less of a cakewalk.
Nothing to report of any note from the early stages of the current sets in the matches involving British men.
Aljaz Bedene is level pegging at 2-2 in the fifth and deciding set against Radek Stepanek.
James Ward is 2-1 down but serving, two sets to one up on Luca Vanni.
Fernando Verdasco has been practising ahead of his second round match with Dominic Thiem.
The Spaniard posted on Twitter: With the boss Boris Becker after today's practice with Novak Djokovic #Legend
Highlights
Been out all day? Back home after work or enjoying the sunshine? Well you have missed a lot so far on day two at Wimbledon with more still to come.
Here are some of the top stories:
Murray mania: Britain's Andy Murray begins his Wimbledon campaign with a win over Mikhail Kukushkin as the Centre Court temperature reaches 41C.
Mixed success for Brits: British number one Heather Watson beats Caroline Garcia in the first round at Wimbledon, but Laura Robson suffers defeat.
No problems: Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer ease through.
Wozniacki 7-5 6-0 Zheng
Caroline Wozniacki has whistled through the second set against Saisai Zheng in 37 minutes.
The fifth seed departs to leave Centre Court done for the day. There is already a man sweeping the baseline with a giant hoover contraption.
Liam Broady on Twitter: "Up for singles tomorrow at 11:30 on the colosseum that is court 3. Are court tickets needed to get on?? #MoreSeatsMoreNoise #Excited"
Ward 6-7 6-2 6-4 Vanni
Good news for a Brit
But might James Ward beat Aljaz Bedene to the punch?
The Londoner, ranked fourth nationally, has served out the third set against Luca Vanni.
Game and fourth set
Stepanek 5-7 6-1 6-4 3-6 Bedene
Good news for a Brit
Aljaz Bedene has 11 years of youth on Radek Stepanek.
Is that going to be the deciding factor in a fifth set? That is where we are heading.
We have not had three British men into the second round since 2006. With Andy Murray and Liam Broady already there we are looking at a minor piece of history if Bedene can pull through.
Broady handed early start
In addition to Heather Watson, Britain's Liam Broady is also in action on Wednesday, taking on 16th seed David Goffin in the second round. He's first up on court number three from 11:30 BST.
Click here for the full order of play
Stepanek 5-7 6-1 6-4 3-5 Bedene
Good news for a Brit
And the tide is turning red, white and blue over on court eight as well.
Aljez Bendene, suddenly as British as a bank holiday on the M25 to us all, is serving for the fourth set against Radek Stepanek.
That is some decent gravel to get back into the match.
Ward 6-7 6-2 4-3 Vanni
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"We've just had a brief Carry On moment here on court 12 - a lady who sounds a lot like Barbara Windsor loudly proclaimed "Ooooh James" as Ward dumped an attempted drop shot into the net.
"His opponent Luca Vanni still looks flakier than a 99 cone, though, and the Italian's inconsistency has helped Ward protect that early break he got in set three. Still, he has got more work to do to see this one out as the shadows lengthen across the court."
Ward 6-7 6-2 4-3 Vanni
Good news for a Brit
James Ward does do pretty. When he wins it is likely to be a mucky dogfight of match.
That is the way it is heading on court 12.
The Londoner is a break up in the third set against Luca Vanni. A winnable second-round match against either Jiri Vesely or Paolo Lorenzi awaits if he can see off Vanni.
Game, set and match
Monfils 6-4 6-4 7-5 Carreno Busta
Allez le Monf!
The most entertaining Frenchman since Marcel Marceau is into the second round as Gael Monfils polishes off Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets.
He has never been beyond the third round at the All England.
He is around for a good time not a long time. Catch him while you can.
Wednesday's order of play
Number one court - 13:00 BST
1 Tommy Haas (Ger) vs Milos Raonic (Can) [7]
2 Daniela Hantuchova (Svk) vs Heather Watson (GB)
3 Stan Wawrinka (Swi) [4] vs Victor Estrella Burgos (Dom)
Wednesday's order of play
Centre Court - 13:00 BST start
Second round:
1 Novak Djokovic (Ser) [1] vs Jarkko Nieminen (Fin)
2 Santiago Giraldo (Col) vs Kei Nishikori (Jpn) [5]
3 Serena Williams (US) [1] vs Timea Babos (Hun)
Stand by your beds.
The order of play for tomorrow has landed, carved in stone and in triplicate from the referee's office.
Here be the Centre Court chosen few...
Game and third set
Stepanek 5-7 6-1 6-4 Bedene
Bad news for a Brit
Radek Stepanek is chipping away and is pretty close to sculpting a second-round spot out on court eight.
British number two Aljaz Bedene will need to win over five sets to make the next stage.
They will need the chewing gum scraper to clear out some of the desiccated spectator remains come closing time.
Still a rotisserie hot day out there.
Ward 6-7 6-2 0-1 Vanni
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"Luca Vanni's lack of pedigree on grass - he had only played and lost two matches before Wimbledon qualifying, where he also lost - always looked encouraging for James Ward when the Italian replaced the injured David Ferrer as a lucky loser in round one.
"And so it proved in the second set, with Vanni peering suspiciously at the green surface after being left befuddled by a bounce. His serve deserted him too, and Ward took full advantage to level the match. He is enjoying himself in the evening sunshine, and so are the noisy crowd on court 12."
Ward has just broken at the start of the third set.
Best friends
Much love between Dustin Brown and Lu Yen-hsun tonight.
German Brown beat the Taiwanese - who nicknames himself Rendy - 3-6 6-3 7-5 6-4 earlier.
Game and second set
Ward 6-7 6-2 Vanni
Good news for a Brit
James Ward levels things up out on court 12 against Luca Vanni.
The shadows are lengthening. This match could do likewise. Both players look hunkered down for the long haul.
Berdych 6-2 1-1 Chardy
Sixth seed Tomas Berdych is poking his head up above the parapet for the first time in 2015.
The Czech, a runner-up in 2010, has taken the first set against French fancy Jeremy Chardy.
He is seeded to a quarter-final opponent for Roger Federer, and therefore semi-final opponent for Andy Murray.
Which would be interesting after Kim Sears less-than-delicate observations when they met at the Australian Open earlier this year.
Heather is happy
Get involved via #bbctennis
Post update
Ward 6-7 4-1 Vanni
James Ward - you won't like him when he is angry.
And that is just what Luca Vanni has gone and done by winning the first set.
The British number four is a break up on the Italian and is swinging for the backboards on his ground strokes.
And the biggest choker is...
Sergiy Stakhovsky seems to have taken his five-set defeat by 18-year-old Borna Coric in good spirit - declaring himself the winner of a Wimbledon award in the process.
Stakhovsky is the man who knocked out Roger Federer in 2013 - but today he came a cropper against the Croat, losing 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 2-6 6-1 7-9.
"And the prize choker of Wimbledon goes....to.... me," the Ukrainian tweeted.
Game and first set
Vanni 7-6 (7-4) Ward
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"James Ward did not do too much wrong in that first set but a couple of stray forehands - one on set point - were all it took to give Luca Vanni the tie-break. "Keep believing" yells the British number four's biggest fan, and Ward does have previous for doing things the hard way.
"When he reached the second round here in 2012, he lost the first set of his first-round match but prevailed in five against Pablo Andujar. The crowd on court 12 would love a repeat of that comeback now."
BBC Sport
Just got home from work? Don't worry there is still plenty of live tennis to watch across BBC online and television this evening. You can visit our tennis section of the website here. You won't regret it.
Wimbledon in bloom
A picture doesn't always paint a true scene. Yes, the sky is the colour of the Caribbean sea. Yes, the grounds look like Kew Gardens.
But what you can't see is the man in the distance, flat on his back with a towel covering his face as he creates a makeshift shade from the sky's scorching orb. And it doesn't show you the man who has fallen asleep in the sun's full glare, soon to wake up with a burnt belly the colour of a lobster. Ouch.
Light refreshment
How hot has it been in Wimbledon today? It's been the sort of weather which makes you want to squirt water into your eyes.
Game and second set
Stepanek 5-7 6-1 Bedene
Mike Henson
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"Radek Stepanek looks like a man who would have no trouble making difficult decisions about an ailing and much-loved family Labrador.
"Aljaz Bedene made a decent plea to prolong the second set, forcing three break points in its seventh and final game. But Stepanek was having none of it, shutting the younger man down with no mercy."
Ten out of 10 for Murray
Ten years on since Andy Murray made his Wimbledon bow, Andy Murray has yet to lose a first-round match in this part of the world. We doff our cap to you, sir.
Vanni 5-5 Ward
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"At the moment, only one spectator is vocally backing James Ward on court 12 but, from somewhere behind me, he is certainly making himself heard. "C'mon Wardyyyyy," he bellows again as his man wobbles on serve for the first time and slips to deuce. Fear not, because the British number four recovers to see out the game with a couple of stylish winners, bringing a repeat of what is now a familiar battle cry from his number one fan."
Post update
Stepanek 5-7 5-1 Bedene
Mike Henson
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"The wheels are wobbling for Aljaz Bendene whose game deals in much finer margins than Radek Stepanek's.
"He ships a double break as the line-seeking groundies that were landing in the first set stray off target in the second.
"In the meantime, one of the ball boys on neighbouring court nine has to come off duty for a sit down, swig of water and a ice towel. He, and the rest of them, will have earned their barley water."
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC Two
"Andy Murray is in the best place I have seen for a long time. I anticipate great things for him in this tournament."
I always think I can win - Watson
British number one Heather Watson on BBC Two after beating Caroline Garcia in the first round: "It was very tense for both us findng it tough to close it out.
"I knew even if we had started the third set yesterday, we wouldn't have finished it. I was finding it tough to see in the first set yesterday because of the sun but I had the momentum as we went into the third set.
"I felt we didn't have many long rallies. Her serve was very good, all the important points she was hitting very good first serves.
"The crowd helped me so, so much. I really enjoyed it, it makes the Wimbledon experience so much more for me. Because I am not seeded, matches like this I shouldn't win but I do believe I should be there and should be winning.
"I put pressure on myself. I always go on the court thinking I can win, I have to be more consistent in my results. It is more common now for the seeds to go out because of the depth.
So, within 20-odd minutes, both Bouchard and Halep - who played each other in the semis a year ago - have gone. Halep is the first top three seed to go out in the first round of the ladies' singles here at Wimbledon since Martina Hingis 14 years ago.
Match stats
Murray 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 Kukushkin
Murray 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 Kukushkin
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC Two
"Kukushkin was very difficult to deal with - he hits a hard, flat ball. Murray's serve went away and gave Kukushin belief.
"Murray, I'm sure, wants to be more aggressive, but got backed off the baseline. It's not the way he will win the tournament."
Centre Court bonus
The three matches which were scheduled for Centre Court today have finished, which means there's time to squeeze another one in. The bonus match? The winsome Caroline Wozniacki against Saisai Zheng of China. The pair are currently warming-up so it won't be long until they start.
Game, set and match
Halep out
Shock on Court One, where third seed Simona Halep - a semi-finalist here a year ago - has been beaten 5-7 6-4 6-3 by Slovakia's Jana Cepelova.
Vanni 3-3 Ward
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"A welcome breeze wafts through court 12 - well, welcome for everyone apart from the woman next to me who saw her straw boater fly off and into her husband's face. On court, James Ward has started well, dropping only two points in his first three service games and giving Luca Vanni plenty to think about with some brisk returns. They are still on serve at the moment though."
Post update
Pat Cash
1987 Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"Murray was scrambling balls back and he just gets enough balls back that when under pressure the Kukushkin forehand just struggled."
Player reaction
Murray 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 Kukushkin
Andy Murray on BBC One: "It was a tough match. I made it hard for myself at the end of the second set. He then started playing some very aggressive tennis. He was hitting it so low it was difficult to do anything.
"I am glad I got through, it was a hot day and he was a tough opponent. Towards the end of the second set I missed 10 or 11 first serves in a row and I gave him an opportunity.
"I was not surprised, I have seen some of his results when he has played on the big courts. There is definitely work to be done for but my opponent played very well and made it very difficult for me to play offensive. He made it very uncomfortable for me."
Justine Henin
Seven-time Grand Slam champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"Great match, very fun to watch. Perfect first match for Andy. Kukushkin tested him physically and mentally but Murray is into this tournament, a favourite for sure."
Post update
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent at Wimbledon
"There was a second set wobble as Kukushkin forehand caught fire but a comfortable winner. This fabulous run continues, he's won 21 of his last 22 matches contested."
Murray 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 Kukushkin
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC Two
"Good enough. You saw some things that make you realise he could go all the way. Moments where you saw anyone on any given day could do something special. Did we ever truly doubt Murray would win? No. Everyone got what they wanted.
"Kukushkin got respect, Murray got tested, the crowd got entertained."
Post update
Standing ovation for Murray after two hours and 13 minutes of mainly cruise control. Room for improvement there, particularly on his second serve, but let those worries wait until practice on Wednesday. The Scot flings a few wristbands into the sea of arms in the stands, gathers his bags and squiggles an initial or two on the giant tennis balls proffered by his eager acolytes.
Game, set and match
Murray 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 Kukushkin
Shadows starting to stretch across towards the baseline by Kulu's toes, and the Kazakh fizzes a return onto Murray's own metatarsals for 15-30. No no - double fault from Murray, two break points. Kukushkin goes for broke, but that forehand buries itself in the net. Deep serve out wide, Kuku stretching, same result, deuce. "Come on!" mutters Murray. Big serve, return long, match point. Serve out wide, backhand return into the tramlines. Job done...
Game and first set
Stepanek 5-7 Bedene
Mike Henson
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"A young man watching on court eight is sporting a bicep like Neapolitan ice cream - a third chestnut tan, a third humming pink with burn, a third pasty north European white.
"After aping Tim Henman's hair, I have an idea for Bedene's further Britification. Instead of the suspiciously French sounding "Bed-a-nay", why not switch the pronunciation of your name to "Bu-Deen" to rhyme with posh south coast private school Roedean?
"They usually charge thousands for "personal brand" advice like this..."
Beth Routledge: It is 41 degrees on Centre Court. Will someone get the Dunblane lad doing all the running around an ice cube or something?
Lorna Baker: I have such an admiration for these tennis players who can play in 41 degrees C ! Too hot for me!
Murray 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 5-4 Kukushkin *
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC Two
"Kukushkin is a shot maker. You have a hard time relaxing when you play him."
Post update
* Murray 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 5-4 Kukushkin
Kuku with what may be a final hurrah, thumping a forehand down the line and moving in to clip away a drop-shot with Murray marooned beyond the baseline. Quick swig on the barley water for Murray, and then he will come out to serve for the match.
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"Court 12 filling up as James Ward warms up for his match against Luca Vanni. Still some seats left if you get here quick."
Post update
The fans at Wimbledon find alternative ways to keep cool in the sun today
Post update
Murray 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 5-3 Kukushkin *
Murray a study in calm now after that strange second set wobble, and as Kulu dinks a half-hearted forehand into the net, he is now just a single game away from the second round. His opponent will come from the match currently on Court Seven between Robin Haase and Alejandro Falla - Haase currently two sets to one up, and with a break in the fourth.
Robson positive but patient
Rodina 6-4 6-4 Robson
Britain's Laura Robson says she will continue to bide her time on the way to regaining full fitness.
The former British number one, 21, only made her return last week from a 17-month lay-off with several injury problems.
"I've been patient for a year and a half so I'm not going to rush now. I've got a physio and a coach who wouldn't let me rush back anyway," said the Londoner, who lost on her return to Wimbledon.
"The positive from the last 17 months is that it has been good to see my family and friends, and have an almost normal life for the last year. But I'm glad to be back on tour."
* Murray 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 4-3 Kukushkin
Murray with a misguided forehand long; Kukushkin with a hold to keep one nostril at least above water. Two hours and two minutes gone, possibly not much more than another 15 minute left in it.
Robson confident about future
Rodina 6-4 6-4 Robson
Former British number one Laura Robson believes she is still capable of breaking into the top 25 of the world as she continues her comeback from long-term injury.
Robson, who has struggled with wrist and knee injuries, was knocked out of Wimbledon on her first Grand Slam appearance in 17 months.
"I'm confident that I have ability to get back to where I was - if not higher," said the one-time world number 27.
"It will still be a long process but I'm excited that I have another chance to do it. At the age of 21 I have some good years ahead."
Post update
Murray 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 4-2 Kukushkin *
A woman in the crowd picks nervously at a stray morsel snagged in her molars as Murray profits from Kukushkin's desperation to ease to 40-15. Murray then allows his concentration to drift as a feeble backhand attempt at a lob is thrashed away for deuce, but an ace down the middle eases the danger.
Video delights
Want something to watch? May I point you in the direction of our snazzy new tennis video index, which you can find here.
There, you'll find some tennis, yes, but also Andy Murray in a helicopter and Novak Djokovic in the sea. With a surfboard. And a dog.
* Murray 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 3-2 Kukushkin
Murray to the net! Overhead into the corner, 30-30 on the Kuku serve, chance for a break here off a patsy second serve - backhand punched deep, Kukushkin unable to hang on to the return, break gone...
Murray 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 2-2 Kukushkin *
The Murray first serve starting to clunk into life again, a hold to love to relieved applause around Centre. Much fanning of faces with programmes and Tupperware lids in the crowd.
Post update
*Murray 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 1-2 Kukushkin
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC Two
"Kukushkin seems to have shrugged off that second set. He could easily be disheartened but maybe he is just enjoying playing well and maybe he has hope he can pull it off still."
* Murray 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 1-2 Kukushkin
Raking forehand from Kuku past Murray's backhand lunge, and he goes to his chair to glug from his bottle of chilled water. Spectators standing up to pick damp backs of trousers off sticky thighs.
Post update
Murray 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 1-1 Kukushkin *
Rattling hold from Murray, the entire playing service on Centre smeared with buttery sunshine.
Post update
Murray 6-4 7-6 (7-3) Kukushkin - Set two in numbers
* Murray 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 0-1 Kukushkin
All the pressure back on the Kazakh, and he clings on to his first service game of this third set via a knee-knocker of a deuce.
Post update
*Murray 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 0-1 Kukushkin
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"Mikhail Kukushin is making Andy Murray sweat a bit on Centre Court but that is nothing compared to the amount of perspiration happening on Murray Mound, where there is next to no shelter from the sun. There is not much spare grass for latecomers either, although every so often a group will give up their spot and go and look for some shade."
Post update
Stepanek 2-2 Bedene
Mike Henson
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"It is a low-key start to life as a Brit at Wimbledon for Aljaz Bedene. One side of court eight is a walkway lined with park benches, the other offers only three rows of seating.
"There is a healthy crowd in attendance to witness the power of opponent Radek Stepanek's service missiles up close."
Murray 6-4 7-6 (7-3) Kukushkin
Justine Henin
Seven-time Grand Slam champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"It makes a big difference to play the big points well. The top players have the capacity to play the big points well. To play well on big occasions."
"He (Murray) is much more consistent now. The body language of both players has changed."
Game and second set
Murray 6-4 7-6 (7-3) Kukushkin
Kuku into the net with a backhand, and having been 30-0 and 6-5 up on his serve, suddenly the set is slipping away at speed. At 6-2 it seems all over; a flicked pick-up cross-court briefly delays the inevitable before a forehand goes long. Messy old set, but Murray limped across the line.
Andrew Ashford: Murray always seems to switch off, needs to be ruthless & develop killer instinct to take his game to the next level.
Craig Barrack: Where's the @andy_murray who won Queens with such imperious, brilliant tennis? Never seen him hit so many nothing backhands.
Andrew Neill: Murray's serve has always been prone to this sort of bizzare mid-match collapse but it's not been this bad for a while.
Murray 6-4 6-6 (4-1) Kukushkin
Whoah, super point - haymaker forehands, dropper from Kuku, Murray dashing in, forehand cross-court winner.
Post update
Murray 6-4 6-6 (2-0) Kukushkin
Early mini-break for Murray...
Game and second set
* Murray 6-4 6-6 Kukushkin
Kukushkin is a man reborn. Centre Court silenced. Kuku ca-choo? Not quite - with the set at his mercy, his well-oiled tendons tighten up, and Murray has a break point here. Big crusher of a forehand, he's taken it - time for a 'breaker...
Murray 6-4 5-6 Kukushkin *
Pat Cash
1987 Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"Let us talk about the elephant in the room. It is all between Andy's ears these days. He can hit the ball as well as anyone in the game. He has gotten a bit negative which has enabled Kukushkin to hit a few winners."
Murray 6-4 5-6 Kukushkin *
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC Two
"Wow that is going to be inspirational to the other guys in the draw. What a way to get belief, he is serving for the set."
Murray 6-4 5-6 Kukushkin *
Uh-oh - 0-30 now on the Murray serve, and all because his second serve is all over the place - he's won just six of the 18 points on it in this set. Lovely forehand timing into the corner, and it's two more break points - my giddy aunts, he's mangled that down the line, and that's three breaks of serve in this set. Murray loses four games on the spin...
Post update
Laura Robson on BBC Radio 5 live: "The wrist is good. I felt like the match was in my hands but I was making some unforced errors. Overall I think it was a pretty positive day."
"I am heading back to America to play smaller tournaments. To ease my way back in and to get some points."
* Murray 6-4 5-5 Kukushkin
Wonderful hitting from Kukushkin after Murray pegs him back from 40-0 to deuce, and his wife/chums in the players' box are beside themselves. There's one chap in there who looks like a bass player from a 1970s hard rock band. If moustaches could talk...
Post update
While the British number one is doing the business out on Centre Court, the British number two has been summoned to court eight.
Aljaz Bedene, the Slovenian-born world number 75 who was granted British citizenship in March, will be taking on grizzly old bear Radek Stepanek in his first Wimbledon as a Brit.
He has lost in the first round on his previous two appearances at the All England representing the country of his birth.
Test match cricket? I remember playing that in my childhood. Ball lands between the legs and you're out.
*Murray 6-4 5-3 Kukushkin
Justine Henin
Seven-time Grand Slam champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"He (Murray) is not happy with himself even though he is leading the match. He should be happy with the way things are happening at the moment. He has to control his nerves and save his energy for the tournament."
*Murray 6-4 5-3 Kukushkin
Pat Cash
1987 Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"Murray's injury last year was a big talking point. You are pretty lucky if you can go through a career without a surgery. Roger Federer is a perfect example and he continues to go on."
Murray 6-4 5-4 Kukushkin *
Murray cruises to 30-0, and then punctures - three points tossed away, a first serve that is suddenly malfunctioning, a second serve that can be gobbled up - second break of the set, and murmurs of dismay around this grand old arena.
Behind the scenes
Wimbledon may seem like it's all about the Andy Murrays and Roger Federers of the world, but there are people volunteering in all sorts of hidden roles you'd never think of.
Who figures out how many strawberries to order? Who makes sure there are enough tennis balls for the tournament? Who's in charge of the famous Wimbledon queue? Well, we can help with that last one...
See our blog here with chief steward Nick Pearce.
* Murray 6-4 5-3 Kukushkin
Kuku keeps it alive for another game at least, but now - with an hour 10 on the clock - Murray will serve for a two-set lead.
Murray 6-4 5-2 Kukushkin *
Justine Henin
Seven-time Grand Slam champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"Andy looks physically unbelievable. His legs are moving fine and he looks in complete control of the match, even though the other guy is playing well."
Nick James: Slow down please Muzza, I'm finishing work in 5 minutes, home in 30!
Murray 6-4 5-2 Kukushkin *
Also in the Royal Box is Baroness Billingham of Banbury, a handle that sounds like the start of a saucy limerick. Getting a little "After you," "No, after you," out there, as Murray offers up two break points on his own serve with a distracted backhand. One saved, second serve on the second, cheeky forehand drop-shot to snuff out the sparks.
Murray 6-4 4-2 Kukushkin *
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC Two
"That is a gift right there for Andy Murray."
What you might have missed
Just joining us? Where've you been?
Allow us to point you in the direction of what has already happened on this sweaty second day.
If actual tennis news isn't your thing, then you can watch a bit of McBusted, or a man hitting the ball into his own face.
Murray 6-4 4-2 Kukushkin *
Tess Daly and Vernon Kay in the Royal Box, a sentence that no man should ever have to type. Murray fancies taking this break-back straight back, and at 0-30 he should do - but that's super tennis from Kukushkin, finding his groove on that dangerous forehand, coming in to clip away a backhand on the net. Murray now, fighting back - backhand clouted cross-court, but Kuku should put away this forehand at break poin... yikes, he's stuffed it long!
Murray 6-4 3-2 Kukushkin *
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC Two
"That is why you love sport and it is so unpredictable,. You would never have said Kukushkin was about to get a service break there. Now it is Andy mumbling to himself."
Post update
Roger Federer on BBC Radio 5 live: "It doesn't feel hot at all. In America humidity is a big factor which can really fog your mind. Makes you tired. In Australia it is dry heat. Really hot. Burns through your muscle. Grass never feels this hot. Perfect conditions."
"I was so excited (to start my Wimbledon campaign). But was a bit rushed as Kvitova finished her match early. I didn't have time to get nervous. I was able to play great tennis. This is what you work hard for."
"I used to practice with Hewitt as a 16 year-old in Switzerland. Unbelievable for the game, different player with his c'mons and all. He is one of the best grass court players. Great role model. So much fight and grit. I can't stop raving about him. All the best for the future. It was rough yesterday."
Murray 6-4 3-2 Kukushkin *
Fizzing exchange of forehands, and from nowhere Kuku has two break points. Thumping return of serve, right onto Murray's laces on the baseline, and the Briton can only double-fist it into the net. Gasps around Centre, and that's a break back from the blue.
Watson 1-6 6-3 8-6 Garcia - Match in numbers
* Murray 6-4 3-1 Kukushkin
At last, a little breathing space for Kuku, Murray going long with a blocked forehand return. Still just 50 minutes into this contest, the Briton not just in the driving seat but with pedal to metal.
Nicola Jade: Well done @HeatherWatson92! Real gritty performance saving 3 match points and having to serve for the match twice.
Andrew Priestley: Brilliant win for Heather Watson. It would be great to see her put together a run of wins at Wimbledon and excite the nation.
Monty Moncrieff: Not sure who was more nervy in the end, her or me, but great win & scalp of a seed for @HeatherWatson92.
Murray 6-4 3-0 Kukushkin *
And away he goes, another hold to love, the nightmares multiplying at an alarming rate for the Kazakh.
*Murray 6-4 2-0 Kukushkin
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC Two
"Murray is hitting a really clean ball now."
Post update
Murray 6-4 1-0 Kukushkin - First set in numbers
Post update
* Murray 6-4 2-0 Kukushkin
Kukushkin sporting a pair of small but thick sideburns, a little like those of US golfer Dustin Johnson. Brisk forehand from mid-court for 40-15, but that one's long - deuce, early opportunity for the home hero. Forehand onto the net-tape and back an inch on the Kuku side, break point; first serve into the net, second crashed back on the backhand, chance here - yes, forehand deep into his opponent's backhand corner, and the break is taken.
Latest scores
The winner of Robin Haase and Alejandro Falla will play the winner of Murray v Kukushkin next. As it stands, Team Murray will be pulling up the Haase file off the hard drive in preparation for the second round.
The Dutchman is 6-2 1-1 up.
Elsewhere last year's runner-up Eugenie Bouchard is trailing China's Ying-Ying Duan 5-4, although the first set is on serve still.
A trip down memory lane
Andy Murray's drop-shot. Has ever a tennis stroke so divided the nation?
Greg Rusedski, writing in the Daily Telegraph today, has had his say. And he is anti.
"I don't dispute that Andy is playing the drop-shot with better touch, greater effect and improved tactical insight this season," he says in a thorough examination of the Scot's game.
"What does worry me is that I don't see the drop-shot being effective against the very best players, the ones that he needs to overcome if he is to lift this title."
Murray 6-4 1-0 Kukushkin *
Crisp dispatch from Murray, holding his first service game of this second set to love. Rammo around Centre, a riot of pastel colours and straw boaters.
*Murray 6-4 Kukushkin
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC Two
"Interesting last point from Murray. He played it very safe, was not going to take a chance. He waited to see if Kukushkin was going to make a mistake. Now he has a set under his belt I suspect he will start being more aggressive. Solid job."
Watson analysis
Watson 1-6 6-3 8-6 Garcia
Justine Henin
Seven-time Grand Slam champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"Watson can be happy. Garcia was the best player on court for the first few games. Watson waited for a good opportunity. She was a different player after the break of serve.
"This match will give her the confidence she needs. She was so nervous at the start of the third set. She will be focused on her next match now. The pressure must be off."
"Daniela Hantuchova is at the end of her career, but is hitting the ball hard. Emotionally it will be hard for Hantuchova. It's going to be an entertaining match."
Game and first set
* Murray 6-4 Kukushkin
Kuku suddenly under the pump, listing at 0-30 after a backhand snags on the tape. Passive from Murray on the backhand, and Kukushkin can cream away a forehand for 30-30. Uh-oh - miserable double-fault for set point, and Murray jumps in for the return - nope, forehand slicer that drifts long. Yes, lovely forehand cross-court that Kuku can't control, and Murray will have another bite. He'll jump into the backhand return, and Mikhail drills a blistering backhand down the line. Another chance now, and this is death by slice for Kuku - yup, he loses patience and goes way long with a backhand. First set Murray, all tickety-boo.
Murray 5-4 Kukushkin *
Brisk from the number two seed, rattling through another service game to love. Murray goes to his chair at the changeover and sits under an official Wimbledon 2015 umbrella/parasol. Can he break at this most opportune moment?
'More aggression'
Watson 1-6 6-3 8-6 Garcia
Heather Watson tells BBC Sport's Andrew Castle: "I was getting quite tired because she was pushing me wide. I feel fit and healthy, but I think I need to work on being more aggressive."
Watson 1-6 6-3 8-6 Garcia
Sam Smith
Former British number one on BBC TV
"The experience of losing some really tight matches this year has held Watson in good stead. It's a win she will remember for a very long time. That could be the launch pad for the rest of the season. She'll look back at it and think 'how on earth did I do that?'"
*Murray 4-4 Kukushkin
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC Two
"A worthy opponent Kukushkin has been early on here."
* Murray 4-4 Kukushkin
Murray being forced deeper and deeper by Kuku's raking forehand, and that's creating the space for simple winners. Double fault for 40-30, but a feeble backhand drop-shot invites the world no.59 to dash in and polish off the game.
Game, set and match
Watson 1-6 6-3 8-6 Garcia
Good news for a Brit
Heather Watson to 40-0 in a twinkle. Surely this won't slip?
It doesn't!
After a torrid opening set, Watson has claimed the scalp of 32nd French seed Caroline Garcia.
She will play Slovakian Daniela Hantuchova next.
Watson 1-6 6-3 7-6 Garcia
Good news for a Brit
And Heather Watson will get a second shot at serving out for the second round.
Both players' serves have gone Awol and Caroline Garcia cannot dig herself out of a 0-40 hole.
Murray 4-3 Kukushkin *
Murray with an ace of his own for 40-0, but now Kuku comes out swinging - sweet backhand cross-court winner off a second serve, a thrasher of a forehand down the line, opening his body up a treat, and another howitzer down the line that Murray can only flick into the net. Chance now at deuce and second serve - the Kazakh to mid-court, chance to stick away a backha... no, he's muffed it.
Post update
Watson 1-6 6-3 6-6 Garcia
Bad news for a Brit
Heather Watson is putting us through the wringer on Court 12.
Serving for the match, she cannot get the job done. Back level and on we go...
* Murray 3-3 Kukushkin
Mmm, delightful forehand cross-court on the stretch from Murray for 30-30 and the first sniff of a break. Ooof, ace down the middle. Big serve out wide to the backhand side, and Murray can only float a slicey backhand long.
Post update
Pat Cash
1987 Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"Well Kukushkin isn't a mug. But top guys have the ability to knock out decent players. It has just been three games and Kukushkin is throwing everything. But Murray seems to be cruising. Moving so well at the moment."
Murray 3-2 Kukushkin *
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC Two
"We have two players that are coached by woman, that is very unusual. It is a bit up in the air though what will happen with Amelie Mauresmo and Andy Murray later.
"How about Kukushkin getting coached by his wife though? Talk about things getting complicated."
Murray 3-2 Kukushkin *
Murray being watched by his wife Kim, the ring of bling clearly visible in this handy image. Murray's serve working a treat, an efficient and threatening machine that Kukushkin cannot combat.
* Murray 2-2 Kukushkin
Both men in white caps out there, and although it's warm - 32 C? 33 C? it's worth reminding ourselves that by the sometime standards of the Aussie Open, this is an afternoon for a sleeveless pullover. Mikhail holds, level pegs.
Watson 1-6 6-3 6-5 Garcia
Good news for a Brit
Caroline Garcia crumbles in spectacular fashion, sliding to 0-40 and then clumping down an ugly double fault to surrender her serve.
Watson is a hold of serve away from the second round...
Murray 2-1 Kukushkin *
Murray has won both the previous meetings between these two, on the hard courts of Brisbane in 2012 and a few weeks later down in Victoria at the Aussie Open. Mmm, no-nonsense hold to love, the pick of the points a cheeky drop-shot followed by a scamper to the net and a casual flicked forehand winner down the line.
Watson clinging on
Watson 1-6 6-3 5-5 Garcia
Heather Watson sees off two match points to stay alive in her one-set shoot-out against Caroline Garcia.
A nerve-jangling, knee-knocking finale to come.
Game, set and match
Tsonga 7-6 6-7 6-4 3-6 6-2 Muller
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has taken the long way round, but has finally arrived in the second round.
He has vanquished Gilles Muller over five sets on court two and remains a possible last-16 opponent for Andy Murray.
Murray 1-0 Kukushkin *
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC Two
"This is a bad situation for Kukushkin, having to play someone so good early on."
* Murray 1-1 Kukushkin
Don't know much about Mikhail Kukushkin? What, the 27-year-old Russian who transferred allegiance to Kazakhstan, has a Wimbledon win-loss record of 2-3 and is coached by his wife Anastasia? I'll get back to you. Peachy forehand winner biffed down the line, and that's a nerve-settling opener from the unfancied outsider.
Post update
Watson 1-6 6-3 4-5 Garcia
Heather Watson and Caroline Garcia are still tip-toeing towards the nervy end of the deciding set over on Court 12.
Still on serve, but Watson has no room for mistakes now.
Murray 1-0 Kukushkin *
Scorchio? Scorchio. Centre Court bakes, Andy Murray sizzles. A hold to 15 in his opening service game, the atmosphere expectant, the clothing sweaty.
Game, set and match
Robson 4-6 4-6 Rodina
Anne Keothavong
Former British number one
"That was a hard-fought win for Rodina.
"Laura she really did justify her wild card into the draw. There were lashes of brilliance but she was still rusty. It is going to take time but it is great to see her back competing and enjoying her tennis. At 21 years of age she has got time on her side."
Greg Fahey: Ice cream and tennis. A great afternoon ahead in the office.
Arran Higgs: Looks like I'll be watching Andy Murray on my office computer then. Don't worry, my boss will have no idea.
Robson 4-6 4-6 Rodina
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"I don't know much about Evgeniya Rodina, but I do know she's a feisty one. The Russian has constantly complained about line calls, remonstrated with the umpire and then stared long and hard at her box.
"She thinks she has claimed match point at the first time of asking, but the officials disagree.
"The pair slug it out again in a marathon deuce, Robson spurning two break points, before a wild return flies out. Cue Russian celebration and heartfelt British applause for the loser.
"Tub-thumping reception for Robson as she departs SW19 until, hopefully, next year."
Game, set and match
Robson 4-6 4-6 Rodina
Bad news for a Brit
Laura Robson has fought the good fight, but it has been a bridge too far from her on her return from injury.
Valiant, but in vain.
Robson 4-6 4-5 Rodina*
Laura Robson is fighting to stay alive over on court three- seeing off one match point against Russia Evgeniya Rodina.
But here comes another...
"Don't bounce the racquets, we need the courts to last two weeks."
The umpire issues his instructions on rule implementation and lawn care to Andy Murray and Mikhail Kukushkin.
And the two start to bop balls back and forth in warm-up...
So what is the size and shape of the challenge facing Andy Murray today then?
Well, Mikhail Kukuskin has not won a Grand Slam since getting to the third round of last year's Wimbledon.
Ranked 59th in the world, he lost in the second round of Halle as he warmed up for this year's All England campaign.
Here comes Murray
Tim Henman
Former British number one on BBC TV
"When you reflect on the first six months, it is as good tennis as I have seen Murray play. There were question marks at the end of last season and full credit to him and Amelie Mauresmo, there have been no dips in form. This is the one he loves though."
As some of the fans slip out to fill glasses and empty bladders, it is only a partially full Centre Court to greet Andy Murray.
Those who have stayed in their seats are out of them in appreciation as soon as the British number one walks on court.
Justin Hames: Looks like Federer didn't want to be in the heat for long, Game, set and match in less than 70 mins, that's how to do it.
JAMES!: Federer just schooled him... What an athlete.
Post update
Robson 4-6 3-4 Rodina*
Anne Keothavong
Former British number one
"We have seen flashes of brilliance at times from Laura Robson, but it has just all been rather inconsistent and she is staring defeat in the face after suffering that break."
How to follow that then?
Well, luckily the referee's office has quite a headliner on the bill.
Andy Murray, the Wimbledon champion Britain thought it might never get, is starting his 2015 against Mikhail Kukushkin next on Centre Court.
Andy Murray
Fed express
Federer 6-1 6-3 6-3 Dzumhur
Roger Federer on BBC one: "There is always focus. I was trying to play as freely as possible without losing a set. I played aggressive, he changed his game a bit to make it difficult. I am very happy always to win like that.
"The start of the tournament is normally overcast and the grass feels slippy. The court is on the harder side."
Robson 4-6 3-3 Rodina
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"Oh here it is! The omnipresent chant of "Let's go *insert two-syllabled Brit * here, let's go!"
"Laura is the name being chanted around court three as Robson finally clinches the break back that she's been threatening."
Federer 6-1 6-3 6-3 Dzumhur
John Lloyd
Former British number one on BBC Two
"That was like a practice match for Roger Federer."
Game, set and match
Federer 6-1 6-3 6-3 Dzumhur
Toot! Toot!
The Fed Express chugs straight into the second round, flattening Damir Dzumdur in just an hour and eight minutes en route.
A Rolls Royce performance, although, obviously other luxury car brands also exist.
Federer 6-1 6-3 5-3 Dzumhur
Roger Federer to serve for the match with just a shade over an hour on the Centre Court clock...
Robson 4-6 3-3 Rodina
Anne Keothavong
Former British number one
"You cant expect to come back at your best when you have had almost 17 months out of the game. That was major surgery she had on that wrist. You can put however many hours in on the practice courts but it's not the same as match practice."
Nadal 6-4 6-2 4-3 Bellucci
Rafael Nadal was in trouble in the third set, down 2-0 after two games, but the Spaniard is in control once more and leads 4-3 in what should be the final set of the match.
Tsonga 7-6 6-7 6-4 3-6 Muller
Thirteenth seed Jo Wilfried Tsonga is being taken all the way by famous Luxembourger Gilles Muller over on Court One.
Tsonga is potential last-16 opponent for Andy Murray. Muller meanwhile is coached by former British tour pro Jamie Delgado.
Robson 4-6 2-2 Rodina
Anne Keothavong
Former British number one
"This is a good test for Laura Robson physically. You've got to remember the last time Robson was out there playing consistently was the start of 2014. Considering she has had 17 months out of the game this is not bad tennis."
Robson 4-6 2-2 Rodina
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"Laura Robson groans. The court-three crowd groans. Robson looks to the heavens. Most of the crowd do the same too.
"'Up, up, up' shouts her coach, presumably directing that instruction to her chin.
"The 21-year-old cannot convert any of three break points, as Rodina - eventually - wriggles out of a break after the sixth deuce."
BHF26: @laurarobson5 is playing some top draw tennis considering she's been out with injury for 18 months. Very positive signs.
Watson 1-6 6-3 1-2 Garcia
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"A growing queue outside court 12 where Heather Watson has just resumed her first-round match with Caroline Garcia, which was suspended because of bad light last night with the score at one-set all.
"Watson needs to make a better start than she did last night, when she lost the first set 6-1 in just 27 minutes, otherwise the people still outside are not going to see much of this match."
Vernon Kay and his wife Tess Daly are here. Impressive stuff from Vernon, matching his brilliant white suit with similarly sparking teeth.
Post update
Watson 1-6 6-3 0-1 Garcia
Sam Smith
Former British number one on BBC Two
"Watson is playing someone very talented. She's a top-10 player in waiting and will be the French number one before long. Garcia has one of the best serves in women's tennis. But you never know when she will go off the boil and yesterday she went off the boil in a big way."
Robson 4-6 2-1 Rodina
Laura Robson breaks at the start of the second set. Cue more flag waving than the last night of the Proms.
Laura Robson hands the break straight back. Cue more supportive, albeit slightly plaintive, shouts of encouragement for Laura.
Nicola Jade: Nails done for this year! Becoming an annual thing!
Game and second set
Federer 6-1 6-3 Dzumhur
Roger Federer doesn't run on blood and food, mercury flows around his veins and he sips straight shots of cod liver oil.
The old smoothie has strolled through the second set in 25 minutes. A total of 43 minutes on the clock for this one.
Andy Murray could be up very soon.
Watson match due to resume
Watson 1-6 6-3 Garcia
This is your five-minute Heather Watson alert.
Twenty-third seed Ivo Karlovic has just bumped off Elias Ymer of Sweden in four sets, clearing the way for the British number one to resume her match which was suspended last night in failing light.
Watson had just surged back to take the second set against 32nd seeded Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia. Can she carry that momentum into today's one-set shoot-out?
We are about to find out...
Robson 4-6 1-0 Rodina
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"Plenty of food for thought for Laura Robson as she loses the opening set against world number 78 Evgeniya Rodina.
"Robson herself admitted she would face a tough task at Wimbledon after a 17-month lay-off through injury.
"The 21-year-old disappears off court quickly at the changeover to gather her thoughts.
"Toilet break, quick trip to the medical room, whatever - it works as she fends off a break point in the opening game of the second set to hold in deuce."
Second-set summary
Nadal 6-4 6-2 Bellucci
Nadal takes second set
Nadal 6-4 6-2 Bellucci
Tim Henman
Former British number one on BBC TV
"Nadal's fitness looks very good. He manages his body very well. His schedule will take into account when he needs to rest. Mentally he's working very hard on the court and he can slowly work his way into a bit of form."
Game and second set
Nadal 6-4 6-2 Bellucci
Warm applause for Rafael Nadal as he quickly wraps up the second set 6-2. Still no hint of a smile from the Spaniard, but he does have business to attend to. This is unfolding into a more straightforward match many had predicted.
Federer 6-1 2-2 Dzumhur *
John Inverdale
BBC Sport commentator
"Centre Court is seriously on a flight path today. You get the feeling Federer is trying to win each game between one plane leaving and the next one coming in."
Robson 4-6 Rodina
Jeff Tarango
Former professional tennis player on BBC Radio 5 live
"Robson looks exhausted. Let's see if her fighting instincts take over. Very close point to point with these two. She is always in it. She has to dig deep into her mental sub consciousness and find her best stuff. The crowd is really behind her."
Robson nipped off for a toilet break at the end of that set.
Game and first set
Robson 4-6 Rodina
Laura Robson has been the most mixed of bags so far in this first set.
She has hit three aces, but six double faults.
She has hit 18 winners, but has committed 20 unforced errors.
She looks exactly what she is - a very talented player struggling to get her touch back after a long time out.
Robson 4-5 Rodina*
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"Laura Robson, serving to stay in the set, shrieks in horror as she mis-hits what appears to be a simple volley.
"'Don't worry Laura! It happens,' says one helpful supporter behind her. She wistfully smiles.
"The Briton goes on to face two set points, saving both before holding to the delight of home fans.
"Another male in the crowd shouts: 'I love you Laura!' I said there was a lot of love for the 21-year-old but didn't mean like that..."
Danny: Nothing better in tennis than seeing Federer dispatch a minnow on centre court. No offence to Dzumhur, this is a Fed master class.
Kevan Young: Federer is a month away from his 34th birthday..... He's running about that court as if it was his first
Scott Kelly: Federer playing as if there is no-one on the other side of the court, so majestic and makes everything look so easy!
Edward Ditchfield: There's only one Roger Federer. How will tennis cope when the Big Four are no longer around?
Robson 4-5 Rodina*
Anne Keothavong
Former British number one
Laura Robson saves two set points to force Rodina to serve out this first set.
"Robson is hanging in in this first set very well, she doesn't look too fazed which is good to see."
Williams sisters out of doubles
Serena and Venus Williams have withdrawn from the women's doubles. The 12th seeds' place will be taken by lucky losers Misaki Doi of Japan and Stephanie Vogt. No reason has been given as yet but will we let you know as soon as we know.
But it means that there will be not repeat of their 2000 victory. So young...
Federer 6-1 1-1 Dzumhur *
John Lloyd
Former British number one on BBC Two
"In today's tennis you are at a disadvantage before you start if you have the physique of Dzumhur. At 5ft 9ins and 11 stone there is not much there."
Post update
Nadal 6-4 5-1 Bellucci
Rafael Nadal is progressing nicely on court one. The Spaniard is 5-1 up in the second set and looks on course for a straightforward victory against Thomaz Bellucci. The Brazilian, by the way, is on a six-match losing streak on grass. It'll soon be seven.
Everyone needs their RDA of Federer in midsummer. It should be company policy.
Federer 6-1 Dzumhur
It started well enough for Damir Dzumhur.... for a couple of games at least.
Game and first set
Federer 6-1 Dzumhur
Captain Roger has plotted his course for round two and it is full steam ahead with the first set wrapped up in 18 minutes.
Robson 3-4 Rodina*
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"No disrespect to Kyle Edmund, but Laura Robson is a much-more recognisable figure than her fellow Briton who swiftly departed the same court ahead of her Wimbledon return.
"And it can be seen and heard around court three. Encouraging shouts of 'Come on Laura' are pretty regular, while the Union Jack colours of red, white and blue are more visible.
"What is also visible are plenty of parasols and sun hats. One female spectator even has a towel draped over her head.
"Unfortunately her tennis is not quite as hot at the moment, going down a break to trail 4-3. Not unexpected though as she continues to regain her fitness and match practice."