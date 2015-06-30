Court nine

British number one Heather Watson on BBC Two after beating Caroline Garcia in the first round: "It was very tense for both us findng it tough to close it out.

"I knew even if we had started the third set yesterday, we wouldn't have finished it. I was finding it tough to see in the first set yesterday because of the sun but I had the momentum as we went into the third set.

"I felt we didn't have many long rallies. Her serve was very good, all the important points she was hitting very good first serves.

"The crowd helped me so, so much. I really enjoyed it, it makes the Wimbledon experience so much more for me. Because I am not seeded, matches like this I shouldn't win but I do believe I should be there and should be winning.

"I put pressure on myself. I always go on the court thinking I can win, I have to be more consistent in my results. It is more common now for the seeds to go out because of the depth.