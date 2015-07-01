Court eight
Summary
- Kimiko Date-Krumm (Jpn) / Francesca Schiavone (Ita) beat Klaudia Jans-Ignacik (Pol) / Andreja Klepac (Slo) 6-4 6-2
- Zarina Diyas (Kaz) beat Aliaksandara Sasnovich (Blr) 7-5 6-1
- Denis Kudla (US) beat Alexander Zverev (Ger) 6-3 3-6 7-6 6-4
- Sloane Stephens (US) beat Lauren Davis (US) 6-4 6-4
Live Reporting
By Aimee Lewis and Mike Henson
All times stated are UK
Right, that is all from us for today, but there is still chat, analysis and action flowing on BBC Two on Wimbledon 2Day.
Tune in on BBC Two on on this very page.
Adios.
The silly stuff:
Milos Raonicslugs the third-fastest serve in Wimbledon history.
"Clean up in aisle six" Atannoy call interrupts Liam Broady's match.
Former champGoran Ivanisevic showing off his short tennis skills.
Venus Williams: "The match was never over. It didn't matter what shot I put in it seemed she always had an answer.
"It's good to have the competition and she is clearly on the rise.
"At the end of the day, if you win easily or win and it's a tough match, what matters is that you get through to the next round and continue to play better."
So let's try and crunch Wednesday down into some bitesize chunks for you...
The big news:
On a day of record-breaking heat at Wimbledon,Heather Watson advanced to a third-round meeting with Serena Williams with a win over Daniela Hantuchova.
British number six Liam Broady's Wimbledon campaign came to an endagainst Belgian 16th seed David Goffin.
And top seed Novak Djokovic made serene progress to the third round witha straight-sets win over Jarkko Nieminen.
Game, set and match
Venus Williams moves on up to the third round.
Williams 7-6 5-4 Putintseva
It has been a long and winding road but Venus Williams will serve for the match next.
By the way Yulia Putintseva's shorts really don't look like they are doing her any favours. Wince-inducing.
Missed any of the action? Here is some of the top video content from today:Watson's exquisite sliced winner.Kyrgios hits stunning winner.Maria Sharapova's best shots v Richel Hogenkamp.
Digital drama
American Jack Sock busted up his middle finger in first-round defeat to Sam Groth yesterday, but he is going to solider on in the doubles alongside Vasek Pospisil.
Although I'm not sure that broadcasting your weak point to your opponents is the wisest move.
Serena Williams: "I'm definitely playing well, which I never say.
"I had two really tough matches straight out of the bat so I had to pick up my game today. Timea Babos plays so well and has a huge serve so I knew it wouldn't be easy I had no option but to play well.
"I hope I'm not playing my best. I'd like to believe I have a lot of room to improve and keep trying to do well."
On facing Heather Watson: "Wow, she plays so well on the grass and she loves playing at home. I never like playing the Brits at home so once again I have my work cut out. for me."
Williams 7-6 3-1 Putinseva
While sister Serena was saving the groundstaff a job by sweeping Centre Court floor with Timea Babos, Venus Williams is out on Court One.
She is battling away hard against Kazakh youngster Yulia Putintseva, taking the opener on a tie-break and then seeing off three break points to stay a break ahead in the second.
Latest results
A couple of matches that sped to their conclusion before I had time to type.
Victoria Azarenka, the 23rd seed, has beaten Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens 6-3 6-3.
She will play France's Kristina Mladenovic next who beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-4 7-5.
Belinda Bencic is also through after sweeping Anna Lena Freidsam aside in the final set to win 7-5 4-6 6-0.
Samantha Stosur following her win over Urszula Radwanska on Twitter:
Lindsay Davenport
1999 Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
"These are great signs from Serena Williams. She didn't look totally sharp leading up to being knocked out in the third round last year. Her form has been superb so far. This year she has played at an entire level above the rest of the field."
I wonder if Heather Watson caught that?
Greg Rusedski - part of her coaching team - better start dusting off his service arm.
The British number one is going to need plenty of practice to shift her five foot seven frame in time to cover off the Williams serve.
That match will be the pick of Friday's action from a British perspecive.
Game, set and match
Serena Williams clumps down a serve with the power of an Indiana Jones whipcrack to seal the final point of the sixth game and then runs through the Babos serve to love to seal her win.
Williams stops the clock a minute inside the hour mark.
Williams 6-4 4-1 Babos
Serena Williams faces two break points at 15-40 in the third game. That bazooka serve gets her out of bother though and she nails two whopping aces on her way to the emergency exit.
A break to love follows as Babos coughs up a double fault and a couple of unforced errors.
And that, you fear, may be goodbye and good night for Babos.
Williams 6-4 2-1 Babos
Just as in the first set, Serena Williams has broken Timea Babos' serve at the first opportunity.
Her own tee-off has been brutish today. It is only a narrow difference on the scoreboard, but Babos has a chasm to bridge to get back into the match.
Game, set and match
Safarova 6-2 6-3 Hsieh
French Open finalist Lucie Safarova, who was a semi-finalist here last year, is into the third round.
The Czech sixth seed has done a pretty smart job on Hsieh Su-Wei on court 17.
Both she and Bethanie Mattek Sands - also into the third round after her win over Ana Ivanovic - seem to be reaping the benefits from their recently-minted doubles partnership.
Williams 6-4 Babos
Dan Reuben: Re 1805 I can assure you Schweinsteiger was at Court 3 and rejected signing autographs to the dismay of a few young fans.
Avani Patel: When Serena Williams slams her shots I swear my telly shudders in fear.
Thursday's order of play
For all you Brit-watchers out there, James Ward will open play on Court Two against Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic at 11:30 BST and Aljaz Bedene will be third on court 12 against Viktor Troicki of Serbia at approximately 16:00 BST.
Check out the day'sother matches here.
Wawrinka 6-3 6-4 6-4 Estrella Burgos
Stan Wawrinka: "He's a tough player. I didn't know exactly what to expect, but I'm happy to get through in three sets. There are a lot of things I would like to be doing better but it's important to get through.
"Fernando Verdasco will be a tough player, a lefty with an amazing forehand and loves to play on the grass here."
Wawrinka 6-3 6-4 7-5 Estrella Burgos - Match in numbers
Game and first set
Williams 6-4 Babos
Serena Williams looks like she is reworking her French Open playbook.
She did just enough in every round in Paris, dropping a barrelload of sets, but always emerging victorious.
She has done enough to subdue a game Timea Babos in that opener, but this is not the steamroller-juggernaut cross-breed we have been used to seeing in the early stages of Grand Slams.
*Williams 5-4 Babos
Lindsay Davenport
1999 Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
"There are not many shots in this match that are travelling slowly. Timea Babos has got good variation on her serves, which hits all the spots. She has gone for big second serves. She knows she can't afford to just get it in."
Williams 5-4 Babos
Not a lot of rallies out on Centre Court with Timea Babos rattling down big serves just like the woman opposite.
Ten aces already, but Serena remains a solitary break ahead. She serves for the opener next.
Game, set and match
Wawrinka 6-3 6-4 7-5 Estrella Burgos
Steady as she blows.
Stan is into the second round with a low-profile, little-bother, high-efficiency win.
Fernando Verdasco next for the Swiss.
Sweeper system
By the way, Ivanovic's boyfriend Bastian Schweinsteiger waded into the on-court coaching controversy with this clear gesture during her defeat to Mattek-Sands.
I'm not sure that seeing this would make we want to smile though. In fact I think I'm going to have trouble sleeping.
Goodness knows what it would be like with the Germany midfield man actually lying next to you.
Game, set and match
Ivanovic 3-6 4-6 Mattek-Sands
Bethanie Mattek-Sands, the American world number 158, has pulled off a shock over on court four to bring seventh seed Ana Ivanovic's campaign to a shuddering halt with a 6-3 6-4 win.
It is only her second time in the third round.
Thursday's order of play
Court One - 13:00 BST start
1 Robin Haase (Ned) v Andy Murray (GB) [3]
2 Kurumi Nara (Jpn) v Petra Kvitova (Cze) [2]
3 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (Fra) [13] v Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spa)
Thursday's order of play
Centre Court - 13:00 BST start
1 Christina McHale (USA) v Sabine Lisicki (Ger) [18]
2 Sam Querrey (USA) v Roger Federer (Swi) [2]
3 Dustin Brown (Ger) v Rafael Nadal (Spn) [10]
Tomorrow's order of play has landed on our doorstep. The big news is that Andy Murray has been given the a go on Court One and is the first match of the day.
A bit of lunchtime entertainment for you.
Anyway...
Stephens 6-4 6-4 Davis
Sloane Stephens has won though to complete one half of a potentially very tasty third-round match-up.
The American, a quarter-finalist in 2013, has overcome compatriot Lauren Davis.
She could play sixth seeded Lucie Safarova next. The Czech leads Hsieh Su-Wei 6-2 3-1 out on court 17.
Williams 2-1 Babos
Lindsay Davenport
1999 Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
"Winning a game will be a huge game for Timea Babos. Sometimes getting on the scoreboard helps settle the nerves and get into the match."
Top stories
Just getting home from work? Not been able to stay across the action from Wimbledon? Well here's a quick recap...Brit success: British number one Heather Watson beats Daniela Hantuchova to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the second time in her career.Broady misery: Britain's Liam Broady goes out of Wimbledon in the second round with defeat by Belgium's David Goffin 7-6 6-1 6-1.Sharapova powers into round three: Fourth seed Maria Sharapova powered into the third round of Wimbledon with a 6-3 6-1 win over Richel Hogenkamp
*Williams 2-1 Babos
Back on Serena watch.
And, although she has already secured a break of serve, Williams minor still looks like a walking sicknote.
She is jittery as she moves out wide, unsure of her footing, and then clumps a couple of forehands a couple of metres long.
Not a happy camper.