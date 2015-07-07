Davenport/Austin in doubles - court 18

Summary
- Lindsay Davenport (US) / Mary Joe Fernandez (US) v Tracy Austin (US) / Helena Sukova (Cze)
- Chanda Rubin (US) / Sandrine Testud (Fra) beat Andrea Jaeger (US) / Andrea Temesvari (Hun) 7-6 6-4
- Martina Navratilova (US) / Selima Sfar (Tun) beat Marion Bartoli (Fra) / Iva Majoli (Cro) 7-6 6-4
- Jonathan Erlich (Isr) / Philipp Petzschner (Ger) beat Ivan Dodig (Cro) / Marcelo Melo (Brz) 4-6 6-2 6-2 6-4
Live Reporting
By Mike Henson and Aimee Lewis
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Goodnight and farewell
As Mansour Bahrami and Henri Leconte amuse the Centre Court crowd with their clowning doubles antics, we are heading for home.
But in the meantime there are still plenty of live tennis matches taking place - go to the live tab and take your pick from our video selection.
And remember there's Wimbledon 2day starting at 20:00 BST, rounding up all of today's matches.
The live text will rev back into life tomorrow morning to bring you all the build-up and then coverage of the day's action.
See you there.
Post update
Tomorrow then.
Andy Murray is first on Centre Court against Vasek Pospisil, followed by Novak Djokovic against Marin Cilic.
Over on Court One, it is Gilles Simon v Roger Federer and then Stan Wawrinka v Richard Gasquet.
Lovely jubbly.
Post update
So the big news from today was the fact that top seeds Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams both made it through despite being taken the full distance.
Agnieszka Radwanska, Garbine Muguruza and Maria Sharapova complete the ladies' last four.
One of my toughest matches - Anderson
Kevin Anderson has gathered the strength to tweet after his crushing defeat by Novak Djokovic.
Nobody puts Drake in the background
US singer Ciara was at Centre Court today apparently.
I have no idea who she is.
But that mirrored aviator sunglasses disguise is a big giveaway that she is someone worth getting a snap with and then googling later.
When will these celebrities learn?
More injury problems for Raonic
Milos Raonic missed the French Open after having foot surgery, returned for Wimbledon but is still not fully fit.
Raonic, beaten in round three at SW19 by Nick Kyrgios, will miss Canada's Davis Cup tie against Belgium next week.
Post update
So this is your semi-final line-up. Reckon, you can pick a winner out of that little lot?
Yeah, so do I. But Williams' generous scheme of giving away sets means there is a punchers' chance for the other three.
Get involved via #bbctennis
Jonathan Lansana: What a match that was. Azarenka most certainly didn't make it easy but @serenawilliams dug deep to get job done!!
Kamenchu M'Alaine: Such great tennis by both players. Deserves to be final week game! Such high quality.
Kuni Poonasamy: Without a doubt Serena Williams is the greatest female athlete ever!!
Post update
Williams 3-6 6-2 6-3 Azarenka
Williams into last four
Williams 3-6 6-2 6-3 Azarenka
Serena Williams: "It was really fun out there. I was smiling at one point and I saw Victoria smiling as well. We both really enjoyed it. It's been up and down, up and down but somehow I'm still alive. I'm just happy to be here."
Asked about her semi-final opponent Maria Sharapova, she says: "It's been a while but she's been playing really well, she's such a fighter. I look forward to it. I don't have anything to lose, I'm just going in there trying to win a match."
The interviewer mentions the Serena Slam, but Serena wiggles her finger and politely says "no Slam" talk today.
Match summary
Williams 3-6 6-2 6-3 Azarenka
Post update
Serena says that it the match against Victoria Azarenka was "tremendous fun" and a "great atmosphere". I don't think she would have said the same after her last two matches against sister Venus or home crowd favourite Heather Watson.
"Somehow I am still alive, so we will have to see what is next," she concludes.
Full quotes to come.
Williams into last four
Williams 3-6 6-2 6-3 Azarenka
Williams into last four
Williams 3-6 6-2 6-3 Azarenka
Tracy Austin
Two-time US Open champion on BBC TV
"A huge celebration there from Serena. An incredibly high quality match, everyone was up on their feet at the conclusion of a match that was by far the best of the tournament. It's great to see Victoria back playing at this level as it's been a while. Serena is two matches away from another grand slam."
Game, set and match
Williams 3-6 6-2 6-3 Azarenka
Serena Williams steams on towards her full house of Grand Slams.
But the hug for Victoria Azarenka and standing ovation are fully deserved.
That was a tremendous match and Azarenka brought the best out of Serena.
Break point saved
*Williams 3-6 6-2 5-3 Azarenka
Serena Williams nets a simple forehand for 30-40. Break point for Azarenka.
What does Serena do? She pulls an ace out of the quiver of course.
Deuce.
Post update
*Williams 3-6 6-2 5-3 Azarenka
Two aces follow. The second a 113mph rocket onto the line. Her 16th of the match. 30-30. Two points away...
Post update
*Williams 3-6 6-2 5-3 Azarenka
Gutsy from Victoria Azarenka. A forehand winner up onto the baseline following a double fault gives her 0-30 and a lifeline...
Azarenka holds
*Williams 3-6 6-2 5-3 Azarenka
Victoria Azarenka keeps herself alive in the match, in the championship with an arcing ace out wide.
Williams to serve for a place in the last four though next.
And she has a set of shiny new balls to do it with.
Deuce on Azarenka serve
Williams 3-6 6-2 5-2 Azarenka*
Victoria Azarenka is hunched over, fist clenched, teeth gritted with every point she manages to prise from Serena Williams.
A double fault at 40-15 - as she tries to smuggle the second serve past the American - has her back under the pump though.
Another missed first serve.
Serena slugs away a lovely forehand winner down a sliver of court to take us to deuce.
Post update
Williams 3-6 6-2 5-2 Azarenka*
Azarenka to serve to stay in the match...
Post update
Williams 3-6 6-2 5-2 Azarenka*
Never mind Azarenka, give me a chance Serena.
Three aces on a row, with barely a bounce of the ball separating them take her flying to 40-0.
Azarenka managed to claw a return back on the fourth point of the game, but that is the only chance to feel fuzz on string for her.
Serena hammers away from midcourt for a hold to love that weighs in at a puny one minute 15 seconds.
Post update
*Williams 3-6 6-2 4-2 Azarenka
Serena Williams is still hunting Victoria Azarenka's runt of second serve, but she has come out of that game empty-handed.
Azarenka has kept hitting out in the rallies, kept Williams moving and kept her side of the scoreboard ticking.
Get involved via #bbctennis
Rob Stileman: "Serena Williams is without doubt the greatest female athlete of my lifetime."
Post update
Williams 3-6 6-2 4-1 Azarenka*
Serena Williams have been rummaging and clunking around the gearbox. There have been a few stalls and back-fires.
But now she has slipped into top transmission slot.
Her game is roaring on all cylinders, whisking that service game from beneath Azarenka to love in just over a minute.
Azarenka holds
*Williams 3-6 6-2 3-1 Azarenka
This match needed that.
Victoria Azarenka hangs on to her serve to stay within a break's reach of Williams.
The Belarussian grips her fist and lets rip with a squeal of delight and determination.
Break point saved by Azarenka
Williams 3-6 6-2 3-0 Azarenka*
This is Serena in cartoon superhero mode.
Zap! The top seed boshes away a backhand down the line. Blammo! A forehand zips away for a winner with Azarenka dragging her feet behind.
30-40 and break point. Saved as Azarenka finds some of that muscle to plonk down a rocket serve.
Not out of the woods yet. Into deuce indeed.
Post update
Williams 3-6 6-2 3-0 Azarenka*
Jana Novotna
Former Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"You get a sense by seeing Azarenka's body language that she is going through the emotions. She looks a touch tired with challenging Serena from back of the court. Something is creeping into her mind."
"Victoria will have to do something very special to turn the momentum around."
Post update
Williams 3-6 6-2 3-0 Azarenka*
Serena Williams has just produced one of the shots of the tournament so far.
Victoria Azarenka's attempted pass could not have been better - clearing the tape by a pimple and loaded with top-spin - but Serena gets down low and volleys off her bootlaces with a wrist of iron.
The ball floats over perfectly to leave Azarenka stranded at the back.
Delicious. Forty-love. The game soon follows. Williams on the charge, the last four on the horizon.
Game, set and match Radwanska
*Keys 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 3-6 Radwanska
Brains overcomes brawn. Keys wild on the forehand - two match points Radwanska. The Pole can't secure victory at the first opportunity, but on her second chance she forces Keys onto her heels and beats her stranded opponent with a straightforward forehand. The 2012 Wimbledon finalist is into the last four.
Post update
Keys 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 3-5 Radwanska*
Radwanska with a surgeon's touch around the court - a lob sends Keys scrambling and she follows up with a sweetly-struck dropper which brings up two break points. The young American holds firm, thwacking an ill-judged Radwanska lob. But it's a temporary reprieve for Keys, despite Lindsey Davenport bellowing from the sidelines. Radwanska within a game of the semi-finals.
Williams breaks
*Williams 3-6 6-2 2-0 Azarenka
Victoria Azarenka is at Serena Williams' mercy whenever she misses with her first serve.
The underdog gets off the hook as Williams piles into a return at 15-30 and goes wide.
But it is only a partial reprieve.
Williams arrows away a forehand winner for 30-40 and then lures Azarenka long to move a break up.
It will be difficult to rein her in from here.
Post update
Williams 3-6 6-2 1-0 Azarenka*
Leon Smith
GB Davis Cup captain on BBC Radio 5 live
"So good to watch this match, a privilege to watch. Azarenka was dominating the first set with her serve, perhaps it dipped a bit in the second and Serena get on top of the second serve and dominated play. If Azarenka can lift her serve then she has great chance but Serena looks like she is out to get a win."
Post update
Williams 3-6 6-2 1-0 Azarenka*
Happy days for Venus Williams. Her sister Serena has the momentum now, taking the opening game of the third set to 15 with her ninth ace of the match sealing the final point.
I'm not sure how the older Williams sister would have fared against Victoria Azarenka today.
The Belarusian - currently 24th in the world - will be back up towards the top five very soon on this evidence.
Post update
Keys 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 3-4 Radwanska*
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
"No one can accuse Madison Keys of holding back on her shots. We expected a tight one and that's what we're getting."
Post update
*Keys 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 3-4 Radwanska
There's no way of knowing which way this match will swing. 30-30 - Keys screws a backhand into the tramlines. The Pole, though, isn't able to inflict that killer blow.
The pair swish and sway between deuce and advantage before Radwanska produces a super winning forehand, and the game reaches its conclusion when Keys goes long. It's still with serve.
Post update
Williams 3-6 6-2 Azarenka
Tracy Austin
Two-time US Open champion on BBC TV
"My money has to be with Serena at this point. She has all the momentum. She has now won the last four games in a row."
Post update
Williams 3-6 6-2 Azarenka
Jana Novotna
Former Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"You can feel that the momentum is changing in the match. Looking at Azarenka's face you can see that something is missing, she is thinking.
"We are in for a treat. From the very first point it has been an exciting match, especially after Serena played a subdued match against her sister Venus in the previous round, we now have two players giving their utmost. A treat to be here and enjoying this match."
Game and second set
Williams 3-6 6-2 Azarenka
Serena Williams is back in the room.
Victoria Azarenka won only 33% of points on her second serve in that second set. When you are only landing with 60% of your first serves, that leaves you with a lot of ground to make up.
Deuce on Azarenka serve
Williams 3-6 5-2 Azarenka*
Victoria Azarenka dribbles a volley wide, sticking her tongue out in exasperation as she looks up at 15-30 on the scoreboard. Two big old first serves take her to the brink, but Williams tucks into a second serve like a seafood platter to take us to deuce.
Where is the mojo hiding in this match? Anyone's to win at the moment..
Get involved via #bbctennis
Sakshi Gupta: "Laser guided-depth and angles measured with protractor accuracy from both players. #Azarenka #Williams"
Robert Stott: "Serena vs Vika is one of my favourite matches I've seen at Wimbledon this year."
Serena holds
Williams 3-6 5-2 Azarenka*
Serena Williams is off the slab and running.
Victoria Azarenka strays into the net for 30-40 before her attempted lob is hooked out of the stratosphere by a back-pedalling Williams to take us to deuce.
Williams completes her escape with a bellow of delight. This match is following the classic Serena template - it takes a whole world of trouble to bring the best out of her.
Break points against Williams
*Williams 3-6 4-2 Azarenka
Serena Williams coughs up a double fault to give Victoria Azarenka a leg-up to 15-30.
Brilliant defence from Azarenka, guessing right like a shoot-out goalkeeper to pat the ball back and force another shot from Williams. Into the net!
15-40 and two break points.
Post update
Williams* 3-6 4-2 Azarenka*
Leon Smith
GB Davis Cup captain on BBC Radio 5 live
"It feels like Serena has the grip on the match, believes that if she gets a lead she can go on to win the second set, and take a strong position in the third set."
Williams breaks
*Williams 3-6 4-2 Azarenka
Laser guided-depth and angles measured with protractor accuracy from both players.
This really is vintage stuff.
Break point Williams, Azarenka into the net, the pass attempt is a whisker wide.
Take two. Another break point for Williams, Azarenka presses forward again and this time she reels in the break as Azarenka fails to get a dipping backhand up off her toes.
Post update
Williams 3-6 3-2 Azarenka*
Jana Novotna
Former Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"It is so good to see Azarenka being patient and determined even when Serena is pushing her side to side. Earlier, Azarenka would get impatient and make unnecessary unforced errors. Today she has been very solid."
Deuce on Azarenka serve
Williams 3-6 3-2 Azarenka*
Katherine Jenkins' face has been stunned static by the sight of that tartan suit behind her as she takes her seat.
Serena Williams is far more animated. The top seed points accusingly at the court surface, believing that a dodgy bounce is behind the framed forehand that allows Victoria Azarenka to 40-15.
Williams is chiselling away though and has worked her way back to deuce... Maybe a chance here.
*Keys 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 0-1 Radwanska
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
"She doesn't have to go for too much. It looks to me that Madison is learning on the job. It's a great sign."
Wednesday's order of play
Court One - 13:00 BST start
1 Gilles Simon (Fra) [12] v Roger Federer (Swi) [2]
2 Stan Wawrinka (Swi) [4] v Richard Gasquet (Fra) [21]
Wednesday's order of play
Centre Court - 13:00 BST start
1 Vasek Pospisil (Can) v Andy Murray (GB) [3]
2 Novak Djokovic (Ser) [1] v Marin Cilic (Cro) [9]
Post update
A bit of order of play news for you for tomorrow to fill the changeover...
Game and second set
Keys 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 Radwanska*
At 30-30 the game could swing either way, but Keys cannons a forehand winner into the corner to bring up a set point. Set point? Means nothing. Keys beyond the baseline. Deuce. But she engineers a second break point and ruthlessly wins it with an ace down the T.
Post update
Williams 3-6 3-2 Azarenka*
Serena Williams folds in the middle after getting her footwork all wrong on a backhand and duffing a clumsy shot long for 30-40.
Break point Azarenka. And a second serve to look at. Saved with some old-school serve-volley fun and games.
Serena makes her way to safety, but her hopes of a full house of Grand Slam titles are in danger.
Keys breaks
*Keys 6-7 (3-7) 5-3 Radwanska
Break point Madison Keys and the big-hitting American secures it with a fortunate net cord. She raises her arm, apologising for her good fortune but, undoubtedly, she's glad to have the opportunity to serve out the set.
Post update
*Williams 3-6 2-2 Azarenka
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
While neither Serena Williams nor Victoria Azarenka would trouble the ear-splitting shrieking of Maria Sharapova on the decibel meter, this pair are certainly creating plenty of noise on Centre Court.
Azarenka's wailing 'hhherrrrs' are being met by Williams' lower-pitched 'ah-haaas', which almost sound like the American is guffawing during these long rallies.
And that makes many in the Centre Court laugh during some points, prompting the umpire to remind fans that they should remain silent. Ssssh!
Azarenka holds
*Williams 3-6 2-2 Azarenka
A gritty hold, but there were warning signs for Azarenka.
Her serve is being put through the mincer every time by Serena Williams.
One crunching return from Williams knocks her back from advantage, before the American again tries to swat a clean winner, but is just millimetres wide.
*Keys 6-7 (3-7) 3-3 Radwanska
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
"If she can get her level up, Keys can still get the job done."
Post update
*Keys 6-7 (3-7) 3-3 Radwanska
Radwanska has one particularly enthusiastic supporter on Court One. The Pole peppering the court with delicate shots - drops shot, lob. They don't always work, but it's pleasant to watch. Both players holding serve comfortably but won't do so forever.
Two break points saved by Azarenka
Williams 3-6 2-1 Azarenka*
Serena Williams forces a break point for the first time since the opening game of the match.
Victoria Azarenka is stretched thin across the back of the court as she is forced into shuttling defence. She fully earns her passage back to deuce as Serena pumps long.
A second serve gets the full treatment next though, thumped away for a second break point.
More tremendous rearguard hitting from deep from Azarenka hustles Williams out of it again.
Azarenka is clinging on. Just.
Deuce on Azarenka serve
Williams 3-6 2-1 Azarenka*
The quality of this tennis is final-weekend stuff not the start of the second week.
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka beats current top dog Serena Williams with a backhand full of placement and precision.
Serena Williams comes to the net to gleefully swat away a running volley for 15-30. Victoria Azarenka with a sublime drop volley onto the tramline for 40-30 and then lifts a forehand just wide with Williams out of court to take us to deuce.
Cracking stuff, a pleasure to watch.
Post update
Williams 3-6 2-1 Azarenka*
Victoria Azarenka climbs into a mid-court bounce, flinging the kitchen sink, the white goods and the rubber gloves, into a forehand winner for 30-30.
That seems to awake Serena Williams from her slumber though. A delicious stretching cross-court backhand from out wide lands for a winner and is greeted by a scream of delight.
This is brewing up into something special. Hold on to your sweatbands.
Post update
*Williams 3-6 1-1 Azarenka
Jana Novotna
Former Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"Serena is starting to be more vocal. That's always a good sign, to get it all out, to bring positivity back into her game.
"Serena knows it is crucial to put pressure on Azarenka's second serve but Azarenka is doing a great job of mixing up her serves."
Post update
*Williams 3-6 1-1 Azarenka
Victoria Azarenka's serve is a right old pick-and-mix.
Her fourth double fault of the match is followed by her fourth ace for 40-15. But when the rallies break out, she is more than holding her own.
She is not quite bullying Serena off court, but the top seed has not caught fire just yet and seems a little disconcerted by the power that Azarenka is generating off the deck.
Get involved via #bbctennis
Rob Wilson: "Where does Azarenka get her whistling tennis balls from? Are they standard #Wimbledon2015 issue?"
Junaid: "Azarenka on fire!"
Post update
Williams 3-6 1-0 Azarenka*
Losing a set on her way to victory is just what Williams does in Grand Slams this summer. You can't write her off yet.
But if she does fail to make the last four, then the semi-finals will be filled by seeds 23, 4 and either 21 or 13. Pretty open.
Let's not get into those games just yet though. Williams opens up the second with a hold to love that contained three aces and was bristling with intent.
Game and first set Radwanska
Keys 6-7 (3-7) Radwanska
The first set has just been won on Court One too.
Madison Keys is soon back in trouble in the tie-break, trailing 2-6, and this time her forehand is largely to blame. Radwanska sees another set-point come and go before Keys plays another sloppy forehand, giving the advantage to the 2012 runner-up from Krakow.
Game and first set
*Williams 3-6 Azarenka
A twitchy tentative double fault from Victoria Azarenka puts her in a bit of bother at 30-30, but she does tremendously to shift Williams off balance with a naughty backhand angle for 40-30.
Williams coming up short of a length, Azarenka advancing, and away goes the forehand winner, slid down the line for a winner and the first set.
Post update
Tracy Austin
Two-time US Open champion on BBC TV
"I think it (the debate over shrieking in the women's game) might be done as I'm not sure there is much they can do about it. It all began with Monica Seles and there was a lot made of it. Sharapova and, in particular, Azarenka, have said they are not going to change."
Post update
Williams 3-5 Azarenka*
Williams saves the first set point with a ram-jammer of a serve and then bruises her way through the next, tip-toeing around the very edge of the lines, to move to deuce.
Azarenka can't get the job done on the Williams serve. But that would have been a bonus.
Now, she has the chance to nail it tight shut on her own serve.
Tie-break
Keys 6-6 Radwanska
Madison Keys saves three set points on her own serve against 2012 finalist Aga Radwanska.
We're into a tie-break on Court One.
Post update
* Williams 3-5 Azarenka
Jana Novotna
Former Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"It has to be really hard (for Azarenka to lose close matches against Serena). Every time I played Steffi Graf I was getting closer yet at the end she came out the winner. That's what happens when you play the best players. You cannot ever count Serena out of the match. She has an amazing ability to make a comeback whenever she sees an opening."
Post update
*Williams 3-5 Azarenka
A massive twang of the net cord wire and the ball squirms over to Williams side to give Azarenka 15-15.
Double fault Williams, 15-30. Williams wrong-footed, two set points Azarenka...
Get involved via #bbctennis
Andrew Neill: "Hopefully Azarenka watched Heather Watson's narrow defeat to Serena and so knows how to vex the world no. 1."
RDX: "Great start for Azarenka. Serena definitely not at her best again."
Post update
*Williams 2-5 Azarenka
Victoria Azarenka is showing no signs of giving away this lead.
The Belarusian is as tenacious as a terrier, chasing around her groundstroke to bring her lights-out forehand power into play and cracking down blockbuster serves.
Williams to serve to stay in the set next.
Post update
Williams 2-4 Azarenka*
Tracy Austin
Two-time US Open champion on BBC TV
"Serena is definitely aware of Azarenka and where she stands because she is known for having one of the earliest hit points in the women's game. She has great hand-eye co-ordination."
Post update
Williams 2-4 Azarenka*
Victoria Azarenka hammers a clean-as-a-whistle return winner, but for the most part Serena Williams' serve is out of reach and out of sight.
Post update
*Williams 1-4 Azarenka
Leon Smith
GB Davis Cup captain on BBC Radio 5 live
"The power of the ground strokes is exceptional as is the big serves. The second serve speed is also high. This match is about Serena, she is the favourite. She is hitting the ball so well but I am also impressed with how Azarenka has matched Serena's power. Not many can.
"The confidence with which Azarenka is playing is very encouraging. Not getting overwhelmed and really going after the ball."
Post update
*Williams 1-4 Azarenka
Jana Novotna
Former Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"Both players are looking very business-like, especially Serena. She is looking very serious, hitting the ball cleanly. Azarenka is also an experienced player, moving well on court and very solid. Today's match is all about how well Serena can hit and serve. To me she looks very serious."
Post update
*Williams 1-4 Azarenka
Remember early-nineties fast-rapping Canadian Snow?
Probably not. I wouldn't blame you for erasing all traces from the memory banks.
Anyway his 21st century equivalent Drake is here, hugging it out with Venus Williams before taking his seat.
No immediate break-back joy for Camp Williams. Azarenka still impressing as she moves further ahead on the scoreboard with a hold to 15, crowned with an ace.
Get involved via #bbctennis
Ben Hill Flood: "Match prediction between Radwanska and Keys: I have a feeling Madison Keys may cause an upset in this match 2-1 Keys I am saying."
Neil Wallington: "Can't speak for everyone, but Garbine Muguruza has won a fan here this Wimbledon. Great shots and a never-say-die attitude."
Post update
Keys 4-4 Radwanska*
Madison Keys saves two break points to stay on terms with 2012 finalist Aga Radwanska.
Power versus craft on Court One and there is not much in it so far.
Azarenka breaks
Williams 1-3 Azarenka*
Victoria Azarenka makes the first dent in Serena Williams serve, forcing her into a backhand error as he injects an overdose of pace into the rally on the second of two break points.
Break points Azarenka
Victoria Azarenka holds her backhand stroke at the top of the backswing like a kind of threat, before hammering Serena Williams back behind the baseline for 15-30.
A whippy forehand down the line for 15-40 and two break points Azarenka,
Get involved #bbctennis
Dennis Ethan: Just proud of CoCo Vandeweghe despite the defeat. Such a FIGHTER!
David Ramage: Sharapova would win more fans if she would turn down the volume.
Post update
*Williams 1-2 Azarenka
Both players are absolutely clubbing the ball from the back of the court. Fred Flintsone-style tennis with great, big bruising groundstrokes.
It is engrossing stuff. Serena Williams smacks a fizzing forehand return winner to apply a bit of pressure at 40-30.
In comes Victoria Azarenka on the next point, putting a volley beyond the reasonable reach of Serena Williams.
Victoria Azarenka
Post update
Keys 3-3 Radwanska*
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
"Radwanska's touch and craft really help her on this surface. She doesn't get blown off the court like she would on clay or a hard court."
Post update
Williams 1-1 Azarenka*
Tracy Austin
Two-time US Open champion on BBC TV
"These are really good early signs from Azarenka that she is hitting the ball cleanly."
Post update
Williams 1-1 Azarenka*
Nee-Yaawo!
A Serena Williams service game screeches past in the time it takes to grab a crisp, look down at a keyboard and back up again.
The spotlight swings back on Azarenka's serve.
Post update
*Williams 0-1 Azarenka
Victoria Azarenka grips her fist and shoots a look up to coach Wim Fissette in the stands as Serena Williams flops long.
Azarenka's hitting partner by the way, Sascha Bajin, was a long-time member of Camp Williams before making the switch in March.
Post update
Williams 0-0 Azarenka*
Nothing shy or retiring about that opening rally.
Both players thumping the ball like a punchbag from the baseline.
Williams loads up on a return on the next point, but her forehand sprays wide. 30-0.
Un-oh. Azarenka service action is suddenly spluttering and smoking. Two double faults offer up a break point at 30-40. Saved with a big serve out wide. It took some grit to dig that serve out of the locker.
To deuce.
Post update
Williams v Azarenka
Victoria Azarenka to tee us off.
Maria Sharapova is awaiting the winner of this one...
Post update
Williams v Azarenka
So let's see what the history book has to tell us.
Well, it is a Steven King-style nightmare-generator for Victoria Azarenka.
She has lost 16 of her 19 meetings with Williams including the last four and their two at Wimbledon.
The silver lining for Azarenka? The Belarusian has three match points in her meeting with Serena Williams at Madrid earlier this year, but could not see it out.
Post update
Williams v Azarenka
Centre Court has pretty much cleared out. Time to empty bladders and recharge glasses.
It means that five-time champion Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka - chunky earphones clamped over her lugholes - emerge to little more than a ripple of applause.
Williams coach Patrick Mouratoglou and her surprisingly-hard-to-spell hitting partner Robbye Poole are in place in her box, long with mother Oracene.
Muguruza into semi-finals
Muguruza 7-5 6-3 Bacsinszky
Tracy Austin
Two-time US Open champion on BBC TV
"Garbine Muguruza is having a wonderful tournament. She has taken out Kerber, Wozniacki and now Bacsinszky.
"We have had a lot of hot weather in the first week. The court is playing like a hard court and Muguruza is looking very comfortable."
Sharapova through to last four
Sharapova 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 Vandeweghe
Jonathan Overend
BBC Sport tennis commentator
"Sharapova was severely tested today and she has come through to reach the Wimbledon semis once more to set up what should be a terrific semi against Serena Williams or Victoria Azarenka.
"At times she is showing her best tennis and it is good to see her performing on these Wimbledon grass courts again. This was Vandeweghe's best performance in a Grand Slam by some distance."
Post update
Maria Sharapova on BBC TV after her win over Coco Vandeweghe:
"I was pretty dominant in the first set and the beginning of the second but things slipped away after that and I had to regroup. My opponent was full of confidence so I knew it was going to be a tough match.
"You're in a position to win it (in the second set) and sometimes it doesn't quite go your way. You have to go back to what worked for you in the first set.
"You have to give everything, you are playing in a Wimbledon quarter-final. It's been a while since I have been in a semi at Wimbledon, I was pleased to win today and it gives me a lot of confidence."
Post update
Sharapova 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 Vandeweghe
Sharapova into semi-finals
Sharapova 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 Vandeweghe
Tracy Austin
Two-time US Open champion on BBC TV
"Coco performed very well today. Big things expected from Coco in the future with a result like this. Sharapova loves the challenge of a situation like this. She loves to be able to problem solve and always seems to be able to figure it out."
Get involved #heroesandvillains
We want to hear your tennis heroes and villains...
Edd: "For fighting spirit and mental strength - Sharapova and Nadal are heroes, especially after all the surgeries!"
Jen Milne: Djokovic & Federer are villains, they just keep coming back from the dead - & @andy_murray is my hero :)
Game, set and match
*Sharapova 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 Vandeweghe
Vandeweghe hanging on by her fingertips, dangling over the edge. If she looks down she'll notice the fall will hurt, it won't be pleasant and it'll take some time to get over. Sharapova forces the game to deuce. It could all be over very soon.
Vandeweghe with a clumsy forehand beyond the baseline and Sharapova has match point. Finally, the Russian progresses - Vandeweghe clipping the net and all she can do is watch the ball bounce wide.
Get involved via #bbctennis
James Stevenson: "Muguruza's ball striking is sensational! Backhand is on fire."
Post update
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Never been to Wimbledon? Want to soak up the SW19 atmosphere? Live within an hour's journey? Then start up the motor.
For the first time during the tournament, there is NO queue for non ticket-holders in the early part of the afternoon.
You could sit in the sun on Henman Hill (or Murray Mound depending how old you are) and watch the quarter-final between Serena Williams v Victoria Azarenka on the big screen.
Or wander around the outer courts and sneak a peek at legends such as Lindsay Davenport and Goran Ivanisevic in the invitation doubles. Or see some of the Centre Court stars of tomorrow in the boys' and girls' singles. Decisions, decisions.
Post update
Sharapova 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 5-2 Vandeweghe*
Sharapova will have to improve on this performance if she is to face Serena Williams or Victoria Azarenka in the semi-final. Sometimes her forehand resembles a broken windmill but, despite the errors, or in spite of, the Russian holds to move to within a game of victory.
Post update
*Sharapova 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 4-2 Vandeweghe
Tracy Austin
Two-time US Open champion on BBC TV
"Coco was so close to being out of this match, she has shown really good composure and fight. It is interesting because you listen to Coco in her press conferences she doesn't seem overwhelmed. She expects positive results. She's worked hard to get more fit, more focused and it's really starting to come together at the right moments."
Muguruza into semi-finals
Garbine Muguruza speaking to BBC TV: "It is just amazing. I am so happy. It was a very tough match and I am just so excited. It was a very intense final game so it is just relief.
"It is very hard to make the last four of Wimbledon so to achieve this so I am very proud. "
She will play either Madison Keys or Agnieszka Radwanska in the last four.
Sharapova breaks
*Sharapova 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 4-2 Vandeweghe
Sharapova turning her back on Vandeweghe after every point, trying to find a Zen-like calm at the back of the baseline. The Russian earns a break point - and Vandeweghe meekly surrenders, ballooning an ugly forehand which flies to the moon and back. A stentorian roar from Sharapova. The world number four is in control again.
Post update
Sharapova 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 3-2 Vandeweghe*
Jonathan Overend
BBC Sport tennis commentator
"There is absolutely no guessing what's going to happen in this match. Sharapova finds her form and then she goes missing for a few games...we are back on serve!"
Game, set and match
Muguruza 7-5 6-3 Bacsinszky
Garbine Muguruza come on down!
The 20th seed is the first player into the women's semi-finals and crumples to the floor in delight.
She is the first Spanish woman into the Wimbledon last four since Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario in 1997.
Vandeweghe breaks back
Sharapova 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 3-2 Vandeweghe*
Vandeweghe behind then, but she was behind in the second set. The American nips ahead to 30-15... Sharapova looping a forehand long. Two break points Vandeweghe. A booming serve comes to her rescue and then a Vandeweghe forehand drifts long.
Vandeweghe pouncing on anything that's a fraction short, which is why Sharapova drags a backhand into the tramlines. Third break point. Sharapova crumbles! Into the net! Vandeweghe waves her arms in the air, encouraging the crowd to cheer her on. We're back on serve.
Get involved via #bbctennis
Chris Frosin: "So nice to see @CoCoVandey out hitting @MariaSharapova and not making a noise."
Post update
*Sharapova 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 3-1 Vandeweghe
Richard Branson is here in the Royal Box.
He hosts the Necker Cup on his own private Caribbean island each year.
This year Boris Becker, Martina Navratilova and Tracey Austin will be turning out in his back garden for a bit of hit and giggle.
How the other half live, hey?
Vandeweghe holds serve for the first time in this deciding set.
Edge of Glory challenge
Playing Maria Sharapova is one thing, but how did Coco Vandeweghe do on the Edge of Glory? Find out here.
Post update
Sharapova 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 3-0 Vandeweghe*
A forehand cuffed long from Coco Vandeweghe allows Maria Sharapova to squirm off the hook.
The scoreboard is looking very sunny from Sharapova's viewpoint but it is still only a single break that separates her from Vandeweghe.
To deuce on Sharapova serve
*Sharapova 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 2-0 Vandeweghe
Maria Sharapova laces a forehand winner past Coco Vandeweghe's eyebrows for 30-0 as the American stumbles at the net.
Sharapova swivels on her heel and heads back to the baseline without a hint of apology.
I don't think she has enjoyed Vandeweghe's rabble-rousing antics today.
A double fault allows Coco back to 40-30 and she scoops up a dirty overblown dropper from Sharapova to move to deuce.
Get involved #heroesandvillains
Tell us your tennis heroes and villains...
Nikki Hall: Sharapova definitely a villain for unnecessary screaming which is merely aimed at putting her opponent off.
Jen Milne: Djokovic & Federer are villains, they just keep coming back from the dead - and @andy_murray is my hero :)
Sharapova breaks
*Sharapova 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 2-0 Vandeweghe
There is something of the Wild West gunslinger about Coco Vandeweghe. She has been out-gunned here though.
She ambles about at the back of the court, collecting service bullets off the ball boys before swaggering to the baseline and firing down some meaty serves.
A lovely loose-limbed forehand brings up 30-0. But Sharapova bites back, a lucky net cord followed by a delicate scooped lob into acres of open court. 30-30.
A pinging rally. Sinews stretched, strings straining, finally Coco wallops a bounce smash from back near the baseline into the net. 30-40 and break point.
Saved, but here comes another.
The Vandeweghe backhand is the scrawny of her two wings and into the net she goes.
First Murray through to semis
Murray/Peers 6-4 7-6 6-3 Peya/Soares
Good news for a Brit
Jamie Murray and Australian John Peers beat the Austrian-Brazilian eighth seeds Alexander Peya and Pruno Soares 6-4 7-6 6-3 to reach their first Grand Slam semi-final as a team. Murray's parents are in the crowd on Court Two to see their eldest son break new ground in men's doubles, having won the mixed title with Jelena Jankovic in 2007.
Murray and Peers are swamped by autograph and selfie hunters as they try to wend their way back to the locker room, where younger brother Andy Murray might well be waiting having practised earlier today.
Post update
Sharapova 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 1-0 Vandeweghe*
Right then, Maria Sharapova attempting to recover from losing a set for the first time in these championships.
That was quite the tonic to bring her back to her senses.
A hold to love, complete when Coco Vandeweghe frames a forehand to the rafters, serves as a reality check for the American.
Murray 'tougher than Novak'
Kevin Anderson lost in five sets to Novak Djokovic today in the Wimbledon fourth round.
And last month he lost the Queen's final 6-3 6-4 in a little over an hour to Andy Murray.
Time to, as the exam papers say, to compare and contrast.
"I definitely felt more comfortable, and I think I was more settled playing Novak than I was against Andy," said Anderson.
"I lost a couple of early breaks to Andy. He served well and I didn't have too many looks there.
"If they get to the final it will obviously be a very exciting match."
Post update
Sharapova 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 0-0 Vandeweghe
Both Sharapova and Vandeweghe disappear through the green doors for a break, which is the fans' cue to stand up, bounce around to get the blood circulating after that gripping tie-break and excitedly chat about what they've witnessed so far.
Post update
Muguruza 7-5 Bacsinszky
Sam Smith
Former British number one on BBC TV
"That's a set that Garbine Muguruza pinched. She was struggling early on. We have to look at the quality of the players she has already beaten - Angelique Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki. That's impressive."
Game and first set
Muguruza 7-5 Bacsinszky
Over on Court One, Garbine Muguruza secures the first set against Timea Bacsinszky.
Game and second set
Sharapova 6-3 6-7 (3-7) Vandeweghe
Vandeweghe bouncing inside the baseline, like a boxer preparing for a knockout blow - and she does it with a backhand winner!
Tie-break
*Sharapova 6-3 6-6 (3-6) Vandeweghe
Coco Vandeweghe's forehand is too fizzy for Sharapova once more. The Russian cannot run down one out wide and Vandeweghe has three set points.
Tie-break
Sharapova 6-3 6-6 (3-5) Vandeweghe
Vandeweghe with her nose in front. Sharapova dragging a forehand into the tramlines.
Tie-break
Sharapova 6-3 6-6 (3-4) Vandeweghe*
A sip of water and back to business.
And it is Coco Vandeweghe's banker shot - the cross-court forehand that does the damage. Two serves to come for the American.
Tie-break
Sharapova 6-3 6-6 (3-3) Vandeweghe
Mistakes make for excitement. Sharapova launches a serve down the middle and Vandeweghe is too static to do any damage.
Tie-break
*Sharapova 6-3 6-6 (2-3) Vandeweghe
Vandeweghe now in the driving seat. First serve missed. Second serve missed. She is asleep at the wheel and we are back on serve with a double fault.
Tie-break
Sharapova 6-3 6-6 (1-3) Vandeweghe
From side to side they shuffle... edge-of-the-seat stuff before Vandeweghe passes Sharapova with a crisp forehand into the corner.
Tie-break
Sharapova 6-3 6-6 (1-2) Vandeweghe*
Level pegging then.
Sharapova to serve. Mammoth rally. Vandeweghe gradually getting the upper hand. Whipped wrong-footing forehand beats Sharapova. 2-1 to the lady that needs this set most.
Tie-break
Sharapova 6-3 6-6 (1-1) Vandeweghe
A baseline battle and it's Vandeweghe who comes out on top, a crackerjack forehand kissing the tramline.
Tie-break
*Sharapova 6-3 6-6 (1-0) Vandeweghe
Mini-break to Sharapova first up as Vandeweghe plants wide on the forehand wing.
Tie-break
Sharapova 6-3 6-6 Vandeweghe*
Sharapova lives on, saving a second set point before Vandeweghe biffs a forehand into the tramlines, and forces the set to a tie-break as a backhand goes long, long, long. Tie-break! Stand by.
Post update
Sharapova 6-3 5-6 Vandeweghe*
One minute you're serving for the match, the next serving for the set, such is the whimsical nature of sport. Centre Court sun-soaked and its patrons enthralled as the momentum rolls back and forth like the bobbing sea. Sharapova forehand bounces wide of the paint and the 23-year-old has set point. The Russian waits for the crowd's din to quieten. Launches a body serve.. Vandeweghe goes long. Second set point, though...
Post update
*Bacsinszky 4-5 Muguruza
Sam Smith
Former British number one on BBC TV
"Two games in a row from 0-30 when serving for Bacsinszky. That's the confidence of reaching the semi-finals at the French Open."
Post update
*Sharapova 6-3 5-6 Vandeweghe
The underdog pulls through. Her hopes were flickering, but the American saw off two break points and bravely held.
Post update
*Bacsinszky 4-5 Muguruza
Timea Bacsinszky's serve has come under heavy fire from world number 20 Garbine Muguruza, but has survived unscathed.
Muguruza is yet to force a single break point actually. Very evenly-matched this one, Madison Keys and Agniesza Radwanska could be waiting a while.
Post update
*Sharapova 6-3 5-5 Vandeweghe
Can Vandeweghe remain calm, ignore the doubts and battle on? The American in unchartered territory, a first Wimbledon quarter-final and a street fight on the famous turf against with the world number four. There's no mistaking who the crowd's favourite is, but seeing off Sharapova is a difficult task.
From deuce, Sharapova earns a break point but it vanishes after pin-point forehand shooting from the New Yorker. Double fault from Vandeweghe, then an iffy backhand. Second break point Sharapova - which the American again saves!
Game and second set
Murray/Peers 6-4 7-6 (7-3) Peya/Soares
Good news for a Brit
Judy Murray is in attendance on Court Two and number one son Jamie is doing a cracking job.
He and doubles partner John Peers have taken the second set against eighth-seeded duo Bruno Soares and Alexander Peya in their quarter-final.
The men's doubles final is on Saturday evening. It could be a busy week for Judy.
Post update
Sharapova 6-3 5-5 Vandeweghe*
Sharapova saves one break point but Vandeweghe, after a series of punishing backhands, overpowers the Russian from the baseline. Oof. This match is now very interesting.
Sharapova serving for match
Sharapova 6-3 5-4 Vandeweghe*
Maria Sharapova to serve for the match. She's been in this sort of position on numerous occasions so the nerves should not cause the fingers and knees to turn to guacamole. Opening two points, though, much to the crowd's delight, are won by Vandeweghe. Double fault Sharapova and the American has three break points. Oh my giddy aunt...
Dog days for Murray
"Let me win Vasek or the puppy gets it."
Not really. But this video on the official Wimbledon website is almost as surreal.
Andy Murray has been introduced to five puppies - training to be sniffer dogs - on Henman Hill.
The British number one, dressed in match-ready whites, has a fine old time rolling about on the slope with his new friends. Until one of them does what dogs do-do.
Get involved #heroesandvillains
Tell us your tennis heroes and villains...
Mike Durham: Kyrgios should make headlines with talent, not petulance. He's a silly little boy.
Caroline: Even though she lost, @HeatherWatson92 is a hero for her performance against Serena.
Post update
Sharapova 6-3 5-2 Vandeweghe*
A couple of wobbly moments on the Sharapova backhand, but the Russian pulls through to hold to 30, roaring as she does so to move to within a game of victory.
Post update
Bacsinszky 2-2 Muguruza
Miles Maclagan
Former coach to Andy Murray and Laura Robson on BBC Radio 5 live
"The match between Timea Bacsinszky and Garbine Muguruza is toughest quarter-final to call out but I'll go with the young Spaniard.
"Muguruza plays a very aggressive game but Bacsinszky mixes it up well and is riding on a massive wave of confidence after that semi-final appearance at the French Open."
Post update
Bacsinszky 2-2 Muguruza
All on serve so far out on Court One.
Neither Timea Bacsinszky or Garbine Muguruza has been as far as the last eight at Wimbledon before.
And the winner of this one will play either 13th seed Agnieszka Radwanska or 20-year-old American Madison Keys in the semi-finals.
Not sure many had any of those four down as a possible finalist.
Post update
Lindsay Davenport
1999 Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
"Coco possesses the weapons to be such an impactful player on grass but not enough returns in play from her yet today to start building the point."
Post update
Sharapova 6-3 4-2 Vandeweghe*
Ye-haws and whistles thunder around Centre Court as Vandeweghe produces a crowd pleasing backhand winner. Sharapova, rattled perhaps, produces her seventh double fault and the pair must battle at deuce. Stephen Fry is in the crowd, sitting in the front row near the middle of the court. Impressive net play from Sharapova helps her over the line.
Get involved #heroesandvillains
We want to hear your tennis heroes and villains...
Holly: Sulky Serena. Questions line judge calls, challenges none. Meandered to baseline, turned back on Watson waiting to serve.
Elend Venture: Fed and Wawrinka heroes. Ever since he shhh'd the crowd vs Nadal, Berdych has been a villain for me.
Post update
Murray/Peers 6-4 3-4 Peya/Soares
Jamie Murray did brother Andy a favour last night as he and doubles partner John Peers took Vasek Pospisil - Andy's last-eight opponent in the singles - to five sets before making the last eight.
Murray and Peers are a set up against Alex Peya and Bruno Soares with the second set on serve.
No sign of Andy who told BBC Sport that he tries not to watch his older brother because he feels that he jinxes him.
Post update
*Sharapova 6-3 3-2 Vandeweghe
Coco Vandeweghe comes through from deuce to hold serve and as she strides to her chair for the changeover she raises her racquet to conduct the crowd. A vocal Centre Court responds with raucous cheers. The underdog knows the crowd are on her side.
Next on Court One
Bacsinszky 0-0 Muguruza
Next up on Court One is Timea Bacsinszky against Garbine Muguruza.
Swiss Bacsinszky, 26, came close to quitting tennis after foot and abdominal injuries limited her to just a few appearances on the tour between 2011-2013.
She had already started training in hotel hospitality, when she got an email saying that he was eligible for French Open qualifying.
She drove to Paris, gave it a crack, lost, but rediscovered her love of tennis. And now she is up to 15th in the world and into the quarters at Wimbleon for the first time after making the French Open last four earlier this year.
Post update
Andrew Castle, he who reached the third round of Queen's in the 80s, is partnering Jeff Tarango in the senior gentlemen's doubles. The pair warming up on court 12. A teenager is texting on her smart phone as the seniors go through the motions. It could be a while for those old bones to limber up, she's thinking. Maybe.
Get involved #heroesandvillains
Marie-Claire Young: Djokovic = villain - he uses so much gamesmanship it is unreal. Federer is meh. Murray is a proper hero.
Craig Campbell: Do I like tennis bad boys? I've always liked Kyrgios, Safin, Hewitt. Maybe I like a transformation story.
Michael: Modern villains are more of the panto variety....Nadal with his time wasting, anyone?
Sharapova breaks
Sharapova 6-3 2-1 Vandeweghe
Coco Vandeweghe has a champion's name but not yet a champion's nous. Maria Sharapova stealing three break points from the American. She could be toast. She is toast. Sharapova on course for the semi-finals.
Get involved #heroesandvillains
Harriet: Novak. Villain. He just keeps coming back. He could be in a Disney film. Maybe he actually is....
Jamie Lindsay: Tomic is one of the villains for his arrogance which does not support his ability.
Alice Stainer: 'Character' shouldn't be equated with bad behaviour. Dustin Brown & Monfils have engaging on-court personae.
Fed on the practice courts
Paul Birch
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"There is a stir at the practice courts as Roger Federer and coach Stefan Edberg arrive. He starts hitting up on the court behind Murray's and is full of chat as he hits forehand after forehand, even complementing his hitting partner on the garish orange T-shirt he is wearing."
Post update
Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 7-5 Anderson
Mark Woodforde
Former Grand Slam doubles champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"It was a big relief for Novak to get through the match and perhaps that's why he was not as emotional as he usually is."
"Kevin Anderson is just one big match away from being a real danger at Grand Slams in the future."
Djokovic into the last eight
Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 7-5 Anderson
Novak Djokovic talking to BBC Sport's Garry Richardson: "I think Kevin served exceptionally well. I found it one of the most difficult matches I've played. At times I was really helpless with my returns. He was very aggressive.
"I thought it was high-quality tennis in the fifth set.
"I was two sets down. To come back and win in five gives me great satisfaction and confidence for the next challenge."
Cilic next for Djokovic
Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 7-5 Anderson
It is US Open champion Marin Cilic next for Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.
His record against the Croat is an imposing 12 unanswered victories.
Djokovic into last eight
Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 7-5 Anderson
John Lloyd
on BBC Radio 5 live
"I think Novak didn't really enjoy the match up until the match point when the ball went wide. It is nasty match for him.
"It was mentally fatiguing for him to see someone hit big serves time after time. He did not get into any rhythm and will be so relieved to get through the match."
Djokovic into last eight
Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 7-5 Anderson
Peter Fleming
Seven-time Grand Slam doubles winner on BBC One
"The overriding emotion for Djokovic has to be relief because that was terrifying. At times Anderson looked like he might be unbreakable but in the end a couple of double faults were his undoing. Djokovic was just too steely."
Post update
Novak Djokovic says that his meeting with Anderson was "one of the most difficult matches that I have played at Wimbledon in my career", adding that he was "helpless" on return at times facing the Anderson cannon.
Full quotes to come.
Game, set and match
Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 7-5 Anderson
Well, Novak Djokovic won't need a shave for finals day if he gets there.
Kevin Anderson came within a razor's width of taking out the top man, but Djokovic, as usual, just finds a way to win tennis matches.
Post update
*Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 6-5 Anderson
A framed forehand long from Kevin Anderson and it is 40-30 and match point.
Game and first set
Sharapova 6-3 Vandeweghe
Sharapova with the opportunity to serve for the first set. She broke Vandeweghe immediately after the American had the temerity to get the better of the Russian's serve and in 43 minutes, the opening set is done and dusted.
Djokovic serving for the match
*Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 6-5 Anderson
How's that serving arm Novak? He slips to 0-30. Nervy, twitchy. But nothing wrong with that - a slapped winner for 15-30.
Post update
*Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 6-5 Anderson
Peter Fleming
Seven-time Grand Slam doubles winner on BBC One
"I hope Novak is good at writing thank you notes - those double faults were two donations from Anderson. He essentially gifted the break to Djokovic. It was a wonderful return of serve right at the big man's feet on break point and for once Anderson couldn't come up with the volley."
Post update
*Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 6-5 Anderson
John Lloyd
on BBC Radio 5 live
"It's amazing isn't it? Kevin Anderson has been immaculate on his serve and serves two double faults in one game. It's all in the mind and not in the technique."
Djokovic breaks
*Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 6-5 Anderson
A return right onto the big toe of big Kevin Anderson. The South African cannot scrape it off the deck and over the net.
Djoko roars his glee to his box. He will serve for the match next.
Break points for Djokovic
Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 5-5 Anderson*
A second double fault and 15-40. Or is it? Anderson calls for Hawkeye to save him. It can't. Two break points...
Post update
Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 5-5 Anderson*
Kevin Anderson double faults going for a big second serve down the middle - 15-30 and a sniff for Djokovic...
Post update
Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 5-5 Anderson*
John Lloyd
on BBC Radio 5 live
"Novak has looked a bit flat today which is not normal for a champion like him. Body language is important as it sends out a message to your opponent. At the moment it Novak's is encouragement for his opponent. He had a quick service game and maybe that'll get his energy back."
Post update
Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 5-5 Anderson*
Novak Djokovic is forced out wide by a battering Kevin Anderson backhand at 30-0, but out in the wings is where he does his best work.
With the angle to work with, the Serb lands a lovely winner down the line.
Hold to love and on we go. Who will blink first?
Post update
*Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 4-5 Anderson
John Lloyd
on BBC Radio 5 live
"I don't care who you are but when Kevin Anderson is serving like that the ball is not coming back. There is a buzz on the court when Anderson plays like this.
"He has come out with no nerves in the fifth set, just enjoying the occasion, taking the ball on. The crowd have not seen much of Anderson and they are saying what a player."
Post update
*Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 4-5 Anderson
Does anyone else hear the umpire's call of Anderson in the tone of the Matrix's Agent Smith menacing "Mr Anderson"?
Kevin is the one doling out serves like a machine though. He has only lost one of his 20 first serves that have landed this set and a 40th ace of the match takes him to a hold to 15.
Djokovic to serve to hold onto his title.
Murray sledging during practice
Paul Birch
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"After much conjecture over the format and rules, Murray and Bjorkman start a match that is first to 10 and doesn't have proper serves. Murray charges into a 5-0 lead but Bjorkman battles back and picks up four points, much to his delight. However, it ends 10-4 with the Swede chuckling away at Murray's relentless sledging towards him."
Post update
Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 4-4 Anderson*
Novak Djokovic finds a bit of steady ground on serve.
A hold to love completed by a horrible framed forehand from Anderson that would have scared the pigeons more than Rufus the Hawk.
We are heading to the death rattle. Not a lot of wiggle room for either man now.
Vandeweghe breaks back
Sharapova 3-2 Vandeweghe*
A cute Vandeweghe backhand volley stirs the Centre Court crowd from their slumber, earning the world number 47 three break back points too against the former Wimbledon champion.
Sharapova claws back one point... but, on the next, the New Yorker overpowers the Russian with relentless forehand hitting. The patrons on Centre rooting for the underdog, cheering as the quarter-finalist as she strides towards her chair.
Post update
*Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 3-4 Anderson
Mark Woodforde
Former Grand Slam doubles champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"Kevin Anderson often goes into his shell, doesn't hit the ball to the rafters and that's what costs him the matches."
"It's just frustration for Novak. He is looking for a breakthrough and it's not happening. Anderson is hitting the ball the best that I have seen him hitting. Novak is hoping that Kevin Anderson's level might just drop a bit."
Post update
*Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 3-4 Anderson
The rain has eased off slightly.
Certainly whatever is left in the SW19 heavens is not putting Kevin Anderson.
Ace 39 of the match off his strings help the big South African to another hold to love. He has won 17 of 20 points on his serve in this set.
No messing around from him.
Get involved #heroesandvillains
We want to hear your tennis heroes and villains...
Tony Gee: Tennis needs pantomime "villains" like @NickKyrgios Makes sport more entertaining. Imagine tennis without The Mac?
Chris Painter: Federer villain: Seriously, the fans pay enough to get to see you, can't you make your matches last a little longer??
Sharapova breaks
*Sharapova 3-1 Vandeweghe
Second break point Sharapova... and the 23-year-old Coco Vandeweghe folds like a deckchair in the SW19 wind. She drags a backhand into the tramlines and Sharapova, quietly, forms a fist with her right hand.
Post update
Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 3-3 Anderson*
Peter Fleming
Seven-time Grand Slam doubles winner on BBC One
"Djokovic was really struggling to keep his cool there. It is not easy when rain is falling into your eyes. It's very hard to find your rhythm in the wind and rain but that is what he has to."
Djokovic holds
Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 3-3 Anderson*
Danger averted for the top seed.
He keep tiptoeing around the landmines, but he is not just flirting with a break of serve, he is practically sending it nude selfies.
Level pegging.
Post update
*Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 2-3 Anderson
John Lloyd
on BBC Radio 5 live
"Djokovic looked a bit flat in the first few sets yesterday before eventually getting it back. I noticed in Anderson's last service game that Novak was looking at his box. He is getting frustrated. That's what happens when you play big servers.
"Look at how Andy played Karlovic. He just got down to it and bogged him down. Novak looks frustrated right now."
"Anderson has got to be aggressive. Take chances early in the rally."
Deuce on Djokovic serve
*Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 2-3 Anderson
Novak Djokovic punches a forehand down the line at 30-0 up, but is half a foot long. What could be 40-0 is 30-15 and Anderson has a glimmer.
A mammoth rally breaks out - biff, bosh, back, forth, angles, spin, power, guile - 20 crafty clever stroke ended by Djokovic burying into the net. 30-30.
It is getting drizzly. The court coverers are loitering. Djokovic is getting ratty.
Chuntering away to himself, the champion clumps long to take us to deuce.
Post update
Paul Birch
BBC Sport at Wimbledon watching Murray practice
"Oh, my bad" says Bjorkman as he hits a scruffy return and they break for drinks. A family on the bench next to me are playing cards, clearly not interested in watching Murray volley beautifully.
Post update
*Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 2-3 Anderson
Kevin Anderson's serve is still a thing of brutal beauty.
Novak Djokovic reduced to Kyrgios style indifference as another two master-blaster serves cannon past him for aces.
A hold to love. If Camp Djokovic hoped that Kevin Anderson would emerge today with a touch of vertigo, they have been disappointed.
The South African is not fazed by the situation at all.
Post update
Sharapova 2-1 Vandeweghe*
Sharapova must fend off another break point, which she does confidently - arching an ace down the middle. The fourth seed's serve has yet to find its rhythm, but her inexperienced opponent - in a Wimbledon quarter-final for the first time - is unable to take full advantage, dragging her forehand wide at the critical moment.
Get involved - #bbctennis
Ed Allchorne: Anderson looks nervous...just the three aces and volley winner in that first service game.
Matt J Lewensztajn: Anderson restarts the match with three aces. One way to tell the world number one that he doesn't scare you.
Djokovic holds serve
Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 2-2 Anderson*
Novak Djokovic completes his escape. But that was squeaky.
Two break points saved by Djokovic
*Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 1-2 Anderson
One break point saved as Anderson goes long. Another twitchy stoke off the underdog's strings and Djokovic is safely to the halfway house of deuce.
Anderson has two break points
*Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 1-2 Anderson
Novak Djokovic opens with a double fault, flops a forehand into the net and suddenly has an unappetising 0-30 to look at.
If he gets behind it is a long, long way back.
15-40 as the champ pumps long... two break points.
Post update
Sharapova 1-1 Vandeweghe
It took Maria Sharapova seven minutes to wrap up the first game, seeing off four break points in the process. We're with serve. Centre Court as quiet as a library as Sharapova prepares to serve once again.
Post update
Mark Woodforde
Former Grand Slam doubles champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"Breaking it down, Anderson has three weapons - serve, forehand, and his reach at the net. I mean, he is a comfortable volleyer at the net once he gets there."
"Anderson has to play the match on his terms, utilize those weapons. If I have one complaint against Anderson, it is that he is too preoccupied at the baseline. He has to use his reach on the net."
Post update
Peter Fleming
Seven-time Grand Slam doubles winner on BBC Two
"Talk about a game of inches, it was a game of millimetres. It's interesting to note that over the first four sets he got about 55% of his first serves in, so far here it's around 75%. So the serve has been his dominant weapon thus far."
Post update
*Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 1-2 Anderson
I hope they have reinforced the backboards with titanium.
Another rocket serve - this one clocking up 134mph on the speed gun - thuds past a line judge's temple and into the screens behind for a clean ace. Number 36 of the match and 30-15.
Is Djokovic getting a better read on the serve? He dives out left to slap a return winner. That takes us to deuce.
Hawk-Eye rescuing Kevin Anderson from break point - ruling that his serve streaked across the back of the service line. Millimetres in it.
Get involved #heroesandvillains
There have been tantrums and controversy at this year's Wimbledon but who are the sport's heroes and villains? Which bracket does Nick Kyrgios come under? And do we need to ask what you think about Roger Federer?
Tweet us your thoughts using #heroesandvillains
Post update
Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 1-1 Anderson*
Mark Woodforde
Former Grand Slam doubles champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"It's a sprint now, a one set shoot-out between Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson. Anderson can come out with the adrenaline, blood kicking in."
Post update
Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 1-1 Anderson*
For all the talk of his own indomitable serve, Kevin Anderson has broken the Djokovic serve just once in the previous four sets. Djokovic has taken games against the head on four occasions.
Anderson is not a serving lighthouse at a loss as soon as a rally breaks out though.
He bungs a lovely forehand winner down the line to take one point off the Djoko tee-off. That is all he is getting though.
Post update
*Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 0-1 Anderson
Peter Fleming
Seven-time Grand Slam doubles winner on BBC Two
"It's a nerve-wracking situation for both guys as it is a straight one-set shootout. You would still have to say Novak looks secure if not serene in this position, having been broken just once in this match. But he still has to deliver."
Post update
*Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 0-1 Anderson
Sixteen hours and 33 minutes after downing tools last night, Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson are ready to resume.
A black-ball game this one. A one-set sudden-death shoot-out slug-fest.
And Anderson signals his intent with successive aces. Boom, boom.
Into the net, backhand volley, 40-0. And another ace to crown a hold to love.
The bazooka is firing this morning.
Post update
Djokovic 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-4 Anderson*
"Two minutes," calls the umpire on Court One.
The conclusion of the defending champion's fourth-round match is nearing.
Novak Djokovic was backed into a corner after losing the first two sets against Kevin Anderson on tie-breaks. Can he complete his comeback? Or will the big-serving South African get his man?
We are about to find out. Anderson to serve...
Latest results
Good news for a Brit
British junior Katie Swann got the job done before the rain fell.
She is into the third round of the girls' singles with a 6-1 6-2 win over Indonesia's Deria Nur Haliza on court 19.
We had to build confidence - Mauresmo
Amelie Mauresmo is overseeing Murray for the final time before she goes on maternity leave. (She is due to give birth to her first child next month.)
It's just over 12 months since she linked up the world number three and she says her first priority then was rebuilding his confidence in the wake of back surgery.
"The first few months were about giving him confidence back. He needed to play a lot of tournaments and get back stronger physically," she told Lee McKenzie. "The team did a great job to get him back working again."
Covers are removed
Green, green grass. Lovely green, green grass. There's no protection hiding the green stuff on Centre, the net is upright, ball boys and ball girls are standing to attention, and the crowd cheer Maria Sharapova and Coco Vandeweghe onto the stage. Excellent.
Post update
There is life on Court One.
They peel back the taurpalin, ratchet up the net cord and wipe down the umpire's chair.
The ball boys and girls are still hiding out behind the scenes, but the blue sky is sparkling above.
Play should not be too far off.
Murray's keepy uppie challenge
Paul Birch
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"After a quick spot of keepy uppies, in which Mauresmo shows some deft touches and a sprinkle of Gallic flair (should a heavily pregnant woman be playing keepy uppies?) practice resumes in earnest."
Post update
Tracy Austin
Two-time US Open champion on BBC TV
"It looks like it is going to be on/off given the weather today. Novak, because he has been in so many situations like this, he will have the advantage as the higher-ranked player. For Kevin Anderson, he may have some added nerves but he has nothing to lose. Novak, by contrast, has only lost three times this year."
We can beat France, says Smith
Davis Cup
As there's no live tennis to talk about, we'll turn our attention to the Davis Cup. Captain Leon Smith has been chatting to Sue Barker about next week's quarter-final against France.
Andy Murray, brother Jamie, James Ward and Dom Inglot make up the GB squad at Queen's Club from 17-19 July.
"We have a strong, close-knit team that is ready for the fight," says Smith. "France are the favourites but we believe we can win it."
The tie will be broadcast live on BBC TV, radio and online.
On or off?
The soothing voice of one of the officials informs us, via the sound system, that the covers will, hopefully, be removed in 10 minutes, which means the roof will not be brought into action. Yet.
Murray practice session halted
Paul Birch
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"Two minutes into practice and Team Murray scarper as the heavens briefly open. Fans take the opportunity to ask for a selfie, but Murray doesn't reply as he plays imaginary forehands. He is in the zone. Just needs the rain to stop."
Fact of the day?
Rain, rain, rain
The sky darkens which means it's time to welcome the rain-filled clouds. Brollies replace sunhats on Centre Court, Sharapova and Vandeweghe shoot off and the covers are quickly brought on. Time for the roof to earn its crust, perhaps?
Play suspended on Court One
Kevin Anderson and Novak Djokovic got as far as their courtside chairs and no further.
Heavens partially open, brollies bloom and Novak Djokovic heads back to the locker rooms with a wry shrug.
Murray watch
BBC Sport's Paul Birch has been sent to keep a close eye on Andy Murray's practice session. "Almost time for Murray to hit the practice courts," writes Paul. "His coaches Amelie Mauresmo and Jonas Bjorkman have been deep in conversation while they wait. Bjorkman has been limbering up and doing the odd stretch as he prepares to watch Murray's winners to scorch past him. He is 43 after all..."
Who is Coco Vandeweghe?
Those of you who have done your homework will know Coco's name is Colleen but her friends used to call her "CoCo Puff". Her grandmother was Miss America 1952 and apparently taught CoCo how to walk in heels, which should be useful in the next few hours.
Warm applause for Coco and Sharapova as they enter Centre Court. There are a few empty seats, but there's time for the late-comers as the players have yet to start their warm-up.
Sharapova v Vandeweghe
Spectators in the front rows of Centre are surprisingly having to protect themselves from that orb in the sky. Straw hats, visors, panamas on display. Everyone waiting for the first quarter-final of the day. Maria Sharapova and Coco Vandeweghe will soon appear I'm sure.
New kid on the block a big hit