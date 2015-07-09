Summary
- Mikael Ymer (Swe) beat Alvaro Lopez San Martin (Spa) 7-5 7-6
- Anna Blinkova (Rus) beat Tornado Alicia Black (US) 1-6 6-3 12-10
- Anna Brogan (GB) / Freya Christie (GB) beat Usue Maitane Arconada (US) / Charlotte Robillard-Millette (Can) 7-5 6-2
- Jil Teichmann (Swi) / Shilin Xu (Chn) beat Naiktha Bains (Aus) / Tornado Alicia Black (US) 6-4 7-5
- No commentary for this court
Live Reporting
By Aimee Lewis and Mike Henson
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
The women's final line-up has been decided. The familiar - Serena Williams - versus the new kid - Garbine Muguruza. But what about the men's? A superb semi-final Friday will decide that for us. Novak Djokovic? Richard Gasquet? Andy Murray? Roger Federer? Two into four just won't go.
Thanks, as always, for joining us. Wimbledon 2Day will sate your tennis appetite at 20:00 BST but, for now, it's goodbye from us. Until tomorrow.
McEnroe for Maria?
6-Love-6
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
A caller asks if John McEnroe would ever coach Maria Sharapova, to help her improve her serve....
"I don't think it would work. In fact I'm fairly confident that won't happen."
That's that, then.
Great result for us - Murray
"It's a great result for us. We got off to a bit of a slow start but I think we were helped out with Erlich's injury because he was struggling with his knee," says Jamie Murray.
"John played a lot of great shots. This is our third year together so for a doubles team that's quite a long time. We've stuck through it and getting our reward. We're excited to be here."
Murray & Peers into final
John Lloyd
Former British number one on BBC Two
"That was a fabulous performance. It wasn't easy, they lost the first set but got right back into it in the second set. Peers served so well and Murray backed him up with the volleys and crossing at the right time. A superb partnership."
Murray & Peers into final
A healthy crowd on Centre Court and they're applauding in ovation. The camera finds Judy Murray, hiding a salty tear behind her shades perhaps. David Beckham stands to applaud the winning pair off the court. One Murray into the final. Over to you, little bro.
Game, set and match
Murray/Peers 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 Erlich*/Petzschner
Murray opens with an ace. Confident. 15-0. Erlich with a forehand that bounces wide of hte tramlines. 30-0. Petzchner's return goes long. 40-0. Peers with the winning volley. Victory!
Post update
Murray/Peers* 4-6 6-3 6-4 5-2 Erlich/Petzschner
Erlich struggling, that right knee clearly bothering him, but it doesn't affect him on his serve, blocking out the pain to hold to love. Murray with a chance to serve for the match.
Post update
Murray/Peers 4-6 6-3 6-4 5-1 Erlich*/Petzschner
Murray and Peers have never before been in a doubles Grand Slam final. Erlich and Petzschner blooting their groundstrokes. Murray and Peers forming a wall at the net and the final is within touching distance.
Semi-final predictions
6-Love-6
Tim Henman
Former British number one on 6-0-6 on BBC Radio 5 Live
"Andy Murray has to be aggressive. Roger Federer doesn't beat himself, he is so offensive, Andy needs to be proactive enough to get Federer on the back foot. A lot will be dictated by the serving. The person who has a good serving day will create the opportunities."
Post update
Murray/Peers* 4-6 6-3 6-4 4-1 Erlich/Petzschner
Peers treating the Petzschner second serve as if it's free lunch. Fine play from Murray at the net, too. The pair gather three break points. This match could soon be over. Double fault and Murray can smell the final.
What has Tim Henman to say about Friday's semi-final against Roger Federer and Andy Murray I hear you say?
Roddick on retirement
6-love-6
Andy Roddick
Former world number one on BBC Radio 5 Live
"I don't think there is a plan for most players. The majority have to go and find a job. Some go back to school, a lot of them network or coach.
"I didn't have a plan. I went to bed thinking I was going to play in the US Open, but I woke up and I didn't want to play anymore. I didn't have time to make a real plan. I don't regret my retirement."
Post update
Murray/Peers 4-6 6-3 6-4 3-1 Erlich*/Petzschner
Murray to serve, break in the bag. A tickle of the fingers between Murray and Peers as they ease 40-15 ahead and the Scot comfortably serves out.
Post update
Murray/Peers* 4-6 6-3 6-4 2-1 Erlich/Petzschner
Promising for Murray and Peers, claiming the first point, but it's the only sniff they get on Erlich's serve. A hold to 15 for the man with bandage around his knee.
Post update
Murray/Peers 4-6 6-3 6-4 2-0 Erlich*/Petzschner
Peers with the balls and he's usually solid. A slam-dunk smash from Murray secures a hold to 15. Break consolidated, crowd stirring.
Murray or Federer? Semi-final predictions
6-Love-6
Andy Roddick
Former world number one on BBC Radio 5 Live
"I've heard five or six experts pick Murray. Federer's getting no love and he's playing great. I'm going to back Roger.
"The Roger in my mind never gets beaten."
Murray/Peers break
Murray/Peers* 4-6 6-3 6-4 1-0 Erlich/Petzschner
David Beckham and his mum, Sandra, sticking with this match, the pair have the stomach for a Thursday night fight. Cracking start for Murray and Peers, breaking in the first game and Judy is on her feet, punching the air.
By the way, 6-0-6 has started on BBC Radio 5 live.
Game and third set
Murray/Peers 4-6 6-3 6-4 Erlich*/Petzschner
Philipp Petzschner finds a John Peers' serve too hot to handle, patting tamely back into the gauze.
Jamie Murray and Peers are a set away from Saturday's final. Either one of the next two will do fine. Preferably the first one.
Murray/Peers save three break points
Murray/Peers* 4-6 6-3 5-4 Erlich/Petzschner
Philipp Petzschner absolutely marmalises a return to 0-30, before John Peers ducks out of the way as the ball blazes a trail for his eyebrows and looks back to see it drop inside the baseline.
0-40 and three break-back points.
Murray and Peers clamber their way back to deuce. Phew, but still work to do.
Murray/Peers break
Murray/Peers* 4-6 6-3 5-4 Erlich/Petzschner
Well, it's easy when you play it like that.
An absolute cannon of a two-handed backhand from John Peers gets he and Murray to deuce.
Jamie Murray flings himself across the net to flick away a volley for break point.
And Philipp Petzschner cuffs Peers' return long as he attempts to come in to the net.
Peers to serve for the set next.
Post update
Murray/Peers 4-6 6-3 4-4 Erlich/Petzschner*
Jamie Murray's service wobbles have steadied.
He holds for the loss of just one point.
Post update
Murray*/Peers 4-6 6-3 3-4 Erlich/Petzschner
This set could be the pivot point of the match. Both teams are guarding serve jealously knowing that a dropped serve now could be fatal.
We have had new balls, but now we have rolled out a fresh set of line judges while the old ones head off to sharpen their eyeballs and tighten their vocal cords.
Post update
Murray/Peers 4-6 6-3 3-3 Erlich*/Petzschner
John Peers, service cyborg, rains down another hold to love. The Australian is not the tallest, but has a skiddy, flat delivery that is difficult for the man opposite to pick out.
Finalist
BBC coverage
Post update
Murray/Peers* 4-6 6-3 2-3 Erlich/Petzschner
Time to plot a better plan.
Jonathan Erlich and Philipp Petzschner are in a bit of danger at 30-30, but their serve survives unscathed.
Post update
Murray/Peers 4-6 6-3 2-2 Erlich/Petzschner*
Jamie Murray strolls to 40-0 but is just a little too clever with a little cross-court volley - it tip-toes along the highwire and drops his side.
It is a mistake that he is almost to regret as he gets bogged down in deuce for a while. But Murray and Peers find their way through.
Post update
*Murray/Peers 4-6 6-3 1-2 Erlich/Petzschner
This was the scene on Henman Hill an hour or so ago. I can't guarantee that it is similarly swimming with people right now, but there are still a fair few sticking around to soak up some late evening rays and the All England vibes.
The tennis is quite relaxing at the moment. A steady stream of service holds.
Post update
Murray/Peers 4-6 6-3 1-1 Erlich*/Petzschner
Another solid service hold. A bit of a nothing game that one, forced errors all round, but not by brilliance.
Post update
Murray/Peers* 4-6 6-3 Erlich/Petzschner
The first game of the third set goes the way of the German-Israeli duo, but Jonathan Erlich, who got the trainer on to add even more strapping to that dodgy knee at the end of the second set, is struggling.
He is looking very tentative on that joint. A few snake-in-the-grass low ones over the net might test it to destruction.
Good hands
Game and second set
Murray/Peers 4-6 6-3 Erlich/Petzschner*
Job's a good 'un.
John Peers, the man that you would want serving for the set, does the bizzo.
We are level pegging.
Post update
Murray/Peers* 4-6 5-3 Erlich/Petzschner
Brilliant cat-like reflexes from Jonathan Erlich as he bops away a volley on his way to a love service hold.
Actually if cats had reflexes as sharp as that they would spent less time in traffic accidents and more successfully swiping goldfish out of ponds.
BBC coverage
It is actually your 35-minute warning. But if you can't think up a question for one of the three wise men in that time, you might want to look for a new sport.
Get involved via #bbctennis
Dan Venn: I admire his doubles play but what is with @jamie_murray's off-centre cap? @andy_murray have a word son.
Post update
Murray/Peers 4-6 5-2 Erlich*/Petzschner
Jamie Murray looks like he is heading for a stress-free day at the service office, rattling through to 40-0. But a double fault, a decent mid-court smash from Petzschner and a wafty air-shot attempt to volley from John Peers take us through to deuce.
Steady. Steady.
Murray puffs his cheeks and rediscovers his serving groove to see his team through.
Get Involved
Post update
*Murray/Peers 4-6 4-2 Erlich/Petzschner
And another hold to love. This time it is Philipp Petzschner who brings the service noise.
Post update
Murray/Peers 4-6 4-1 Erlich/Petzschner*
Two service winners and an ace. It is not just Serena Williams who can hammer down the bombs on Centre Court today. John Peers is doing a fine job every time the balls are thrown to him.
Post update
Post update
Murray/Peers* 4-6 3-1 Erlich/Petzschner
Jamie Murray is wearing his hat at a jaunty angle. He looks like he is channelling Marky Mark. I don't think that it can be helping him.
He and Peers cannot make any further inroads after working up 15-30.
Vote result
Earlier we asked you how you feel about grunting in tennis. Here is the result. A fairly even split.
BBC coverage
Britain's Anna Brogan & Freya Christie are a set up in the Girls Doubles now. You can watch online here
Post update
Murray/Peers 4-6 3-0 Erlich*/Petzschner
Jamie Murray's wife Alejandra Gutierrez and father Willie Murray are in the crowd to watch their man.
Murray's serve in on the rack once again, but he and Peers see off two break points to hold serve.
Some nice sideways scuttling from Peers, reaching a volley and swatting past Philipp Petzschner's feet.
Post update
*Murray/Peers 4-6 2-0 Erlich/Petzschner
John Lloyd
Former British number one on BBC Two
"It was a poor game. He couldn't find a first serve and missed a couple by miles. That will give Jamie Murray a little bit more confidence."
Murray/Peers break
*Murray/Peers 4-6 2-0 Erlich/Petzschner
Philipp Petzschner's serve has gone off as fast as a mid-summer milk bottle left in the sun.
Peers and Murray burgle a break and a bit of hope.
Post update
Murray/Peers 4-6 1-0 Erlich/Petzschner*
David Beckham is heading for national treasure status so fast, they may as well stick him in a glass case in the Tower of London now.
A stray ball loops up towards the Royal Box, Old Goldenballs is under it and does he drop it? Of course he doesn't. Safely bagged to cheers all round and a self-conscious shrug from the man himself.
Post update
Game and first set
Murray/*Peers 4-6 Erlich/Petzschner
Jamie Murray and John Peers put up a bit of a battle, slugging back from 40-0 to 40-30 as Philipp Petzschner plunges a volley into the net.
But they cannot haul the opposition back from the brink. The opener goes to the unseeded pair who are playing their first tournament together.
Get involved via #bbctennis
ROBERT TIMBRE: Team mates in doubles tapping one another after every point is utterly preposterous. Is it insecurity, a need for reassurance?
Just a bit of bromance team-building Robert, don't worry.
Post update
Murray/Peers 4-5 Erlich*/Petzschner
John Lloyd
Former British number one on BBC Two
"Jamie is struggling on the forehand routine but he normally gets into a rhythm with it. That is the side he can sometimes not return too well on. He also has to start getting some rhythm on his serve because he is struggling with it."
Post update
Murray/Peers 4-5 Erlich/Petzschner*
John Peers service action is all snap and whip. Compact and powerful like a Tyson hook.
He holds to love, but Philipp Petschner will serve for the set next.
Post update
Murray/*Peers 3-5 Erlich/Petzschner
Jonathan Erlich's right knee is strapped so heavily, I'm starting to wonder that if you peeled off the bandages, Invisible Man style, if there would be a joint underneath at all.
If he is playing with no lower leg joint, he is doing remarkably well. Another solid service hold.
Erlich/Petzschner break
Murray/Peers 3-4 Erlich*/Petzschner
Jamie Murray's serve is the weak link out there at the moment, sitting up pretty for Jonathan Erlich and Philipp Petzschner to hammer on return.
The German-Israeli duo are getting stuck in and bring up 0-40 and three break points. And the second is converted via a delicious lob from Petzschner that cascades over the head of Murray and Peers for a sublime winner.
Post update
*Murray/Peers 3-3 Erlich/Petzschner
Still on serve. A bit of a phoney war this with the two teams just feeling each other out.
The only real chance for either has been when Jamie Murray slipped to 0-40 in his first service game. It is his turn to deliver the fuzz in the next game...
Post update
Murray/Peers 3-2 Erlich/Petzschner*
John Lloyd
Former British number one on BBC Two
"Jamie Murray has played himself into the Davis Cup team against France but who partners him? Andy Murray or Dom Inglot?
Post update
Murray/Peers 3-2 Erlich/Petzschner*
John Peers' serve is the more solid and secure of the two tee-offs at the Scottish/Australian end.
I wonder if there is much Ashes chat among them during their time away from the court. And if so, who Jamie is backing?
Post update
Murray/Peers 2-2 Erlich/Petzschner*
John Lloyd
Former British number one on BBC Two
"Pretty impressive start from Erlich and Petzschner."
Post update
Murray/Peers* 2-2 Erlich/Petzschner
Come on England woman, think like a team like you did in Canada.
Everyone want a photo with Beckham - who you have got cornered. Hand your phone to a team-mate, let them snap a shot with a cracking Centre Court backdrop and then swap roles.
No need for the selfie shot.
Philipp Petzschner holds serve back on the court itself.
Post update
Murray/Peers 2-1 Erlich/Petzschner*
Jamie Murray's serve comes under a bit of pressure. Scrap that, a lot of pressure. Love-forty and ugly.
But the Scot and Aussie partner-in-crime John Peers come roaring back to cling onto serve. Break averted.
Post update
More for Jonas Bjorkman: "The group have done a great job with Andy, he is looking really strong and had a great season so far.
"Andy and Roger know each other very well, there will not be too many secrets. We have been going through a lot of past matches, through videos, and hopefully we can pull out a few good tactical moves.
"Amelie is very relaxed and easy going and I am the same. We are both here and trying to help Andy so he can achieve his goals in his career. When it is match day, it is him performing.
"It is a lot easier to be on court than off court. It is more nerve wracking because you can't do anything. I am not calm in the box. Amelie has to be a calmer with the baby coming. The crowd is always fair but hopefully in favour of Andy."
Post update
Andy Murray's coach Jonas Bjorkman on BBC One:
"It is a lot of fun and a great challenge, I have been here as a player, with the media for a lot of years and now a different view being a coach.
"I have seen different aspects with the pressure but Andy is dealing with it well and he has played some great tennis.
"Hopefully I have a positive impact like the rest of the team. It is a great energy in the group, a lot of laughs, a lot of chit chats."
Post update
*Murray/Peers 1-0 Erlich/Petzschner
Jonathan Erlich returns fire for the Israeli/German duo.
Post update
Murray/Peers 1-0 Erlich/Petzschner
John Peers steers his way safely through the opening service game.
Jamie Murray is a previous doubles champion at Wimbledon. You may remember his flirt-a-thon partnership with Jelena Jankovic in 2007.
The pair they beat in the final by the way included Andy Murray's current coach Jonas Bjorkman.
Murray on court
The people who decide such things at Wimbledon decreed earlier this week that Mansour Bahrami and Henri Leconte serve up some doubles entertainment for the Centre Court crowd at the end of a day of quick matches.
We have some more doubles to finish the day today. But this is no hit and giggle jape-fest. Oh no.
It is Jamie 'brother of' Murray and Australian John Peers taking on Jonathan Erlich and Philipp Petzsner for a place in Saturday's final.
Murray and Peers to serve.
Radwanska on that call
BBC coverage
Get involved via #bbctennis
Julian Taylor: Well it looks like Heather Watson pushed Serena further than any other player this year at Wimbledon.
Post update
Sharapova leaves for the locker room filled with that familiar feeling of losing to one of the greats of the women's game. Will she ever beat Williams again? Her last victory remains that 2004 Wimbledon final and the wait goes on...
Post update
Lindsay Davenport
1999 Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
"Sharapova is a realist and knows this is a bad match up for her. In the grand slams she manages to go deep, Serena has normally gone out early."
Williams wary of Muguruza
Serena Williams' opponent in the final is Garbine Muguruza and the world number one predicts a "great final".
"It's great for her," said Williams of Muguruza's progress at Wimbledon. "She's beaten me before and she made me improve. It will be a great final.
"The feeling gets better every time I'm here. It's been a long time since my last final. It's really cool."
Williams into Wimbledon final
More from Serena Williams: "I'm so excited. I got a bit nervous because it was a semi-final and it's a long time since I've been this far. I'm excited to get through it.
"Maria played well and when she stepped up, I managed to step up. It wasn't easy, it was interesting."
Post update
Bad news for a Brit
Katie Swan, the Kansas-based Bristolian carrying British hopes in the girls' singles, has come a cropper in the quarter-finals.
After a hard-fought first set against Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova, Swan was routed in the second, losing 7-6 (7-2) 6-0.
The 16-year-old has had a promising year so far, reaching the final of the Australian Open and the prestigious Easter Bowl in New York.
Williams into Wimbledon final
Williams 6-2 6-4 Sharapova
Judy Murray
Great Britain Fed Cup captain on BBC Radio 5 live
"Unbelievable way to finish for Serena (with the four aces). Most guys will be happy with that serve. Strong finish from her, didn't allow Maria to step on the front foot. If Maria can't win with that power then she's got no back-up. Serena is better than her at that game."
Williams into Wimbledon final
Williams 6-2 6-4 Sharapova
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
"There's a reason Sharapova will be number two in the world after this tournament. You've got to congratulate her on her fight to the bitter end. She's played some excellent defence to hang on to points you did not think she was going to win."
Get involved via #bbctennis
Matt J. Lewensztajn: Strange to think Heather Watson made Serena look average the other day. Sharapova has made Serena look like Serena.
Jan Sez: Pathetic performance by Sharapova. Heather Watson was more of a challenge to Serena.
Circa 1957: Serena Williams "the best female tennis player on the planet." Enough said.
I got nervous - Williams
"I got a little nervous out there today," admits Williams, although to the untrained eye it seemed as if she was playing with a sniper's calm in a semi-final which wasn't the most competitive we've seen.
Williams into Wimbledon final
Williams 6-2 6-4 Sharapova
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
"I believe Serena is the greatest player. She's going for the Grand Slam with the expectations so high. She's handled it admirably. It was never really competitive today."
Game, set and match
Williams 6-2 6-4 Sharapova
An iffy start from Williams - a double fault for 15-15 - but she makes amends with successive aces. Sharapova in the last chance saloon and she isn't even allowed one final drink. Williams lasering a vicious first serve to the wings and the Russian dives and misses.
Sharapova holds
*Williams 6-2 5-4 Sharapova
Sharapova double faults at a critical stage, and that's the story of the match. Match point Williams, the Russian on life support. The world number one not at her most ruthless and Sharapova is off the hook after a series of Williams errors. Oxygen oozing through Sharapova's veins once more.
Deuce. Advantage. Deuce. Wild forehand Williams. Advantage Sharapova. Williams into the tape and Sharapova holds.
Williams takes Sharapova to deuce
*Williams 6-2 5-3 Sharapova
Sharapova needing to hold to stay in the match. Sharapova has illuminated with the occasional brilliance, swinging from the hip on the baseline and all Williams can do is watch a forehand fly by her ears.
Williams more than a match, though. The world number one equally capable of cool winners. A Williams backhand screamer like an arrow into the Sharapova heart. Let's ready ourselves for a duel at deuce.
Post update
Williams 6-2 5-3 Sharapova*
Jana Novotna
Former Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"This must be so frustrating for Maria. It's not that she is not hitting the ball hard or deep enough but the balls are coming back faster and faster."
Get involved via #bbctennis
Wayne Ellis: Looking like the most boring women's final in living memory. No interest in watching two players so reliant on big hitting...
Post update
Williams 6-2 5-3 Sharapova*
A chink of light for Sharapova, threading a peachy forehand down the line for 0-30. Spectators nudge in approval. A gentleman elbows his wife as if to say 'we could have a game on here'. The sweetness of optimism. Sharapova forehand long, long, long at 30-30 - and is that the sound of Sharapova's Wimbledon dreams fluttering away in the breeze?
Post update
*Williams 6-2 4-3 Sharapova
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
"Sharapova never stops competing, even when it looks oh so bleak."
Sharapova holds serve
*Williams 6-2 4-3 Sharapova
Dreamy returning from Williams wins her a third break point, but from the sublime to the silly as the world number one balloons a return into the tramlines. A dip from Williams, opting for power rather than precision and Sharapova lives on. For now.
Post update
Williams 6-2 4-2 Sharapova
Surely we are watching 279 here...
Williams has break points
Williams 6-2 4-2 Sharapova*
Williams' forehands zipping off the bone-dry court. Soon the ball will self combust. A backhand return brings up two break points and cue the short staccato sound of shrieking violins, the sort you'd hear in a horror movie. Sharapova refusing to melt as quickly as lollipop in the SW19 sun. Deuce? Yes.
Post update
Williams 6-2 4-2 Sharapova*
Judy Murray
Great Britain Fed Cup captain on BBC Radio 5 live
"Serena is applying so much on Sharapova, hitting the second serve from inside the court. Sharapova's first two service games were very good, she mixed up her serves, lost only two points in those two games. She only hit one first serve in the last game and you can't afford to do that against Serena."
Post update
Williams 6-2 4-2 Sharapova*
Sharapova stuck on the baseline as she is pushed further and further back by the ferocity of Williams' serves. This is torture for the Russian, Williams rattles off four quick points to hold to love.
Henman Hill is shut...
Mike Henson
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
...Or might be if we could just get this pesky chain untangled..
Williams breaks
*Williams 6-2 3-2 Sharapova
Stephen Fry, arms crossed over his belly, leaning back on his chair, hasn't seen anything worth perching forward for. The Williams power routine. but so too the Sharapova spirit. The Russian in a hole at 0-30 but drags herself back to 30-30. Break point Williams, however. Double fault Sharapova - her fifth of the match - and the lights go out.
Post update
Williams 6-2 2-2 Sharapova*
Ouch...
Post update
*Williams 6-2 2-2 Sharapova
Lindsay Davenport
1999 Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
"It always helps when you can win some free points on your serve. It allows you to be a bit more aggressive. Sharapova has done a better job in her first two service games of the second set.
Post update
Williams 6-2 2-2 Sharapova*
Centre Court's patrons rooting for the underdog, wanting this match to go the distance, but Sharapova hasn't the firepower to steamroll her opponent. She threatens, but a Williams blitz from 15-30 onwards - the forehand inflicting the damage - sees her level.
Get involved via #bbctennis
Post update
*Williams 6-2 1-2 Sharapova
Blows are traded from the baseline until Williams, heavy of foot, unsure of touch, proceeds to the net and slaps a volley beyond the baseline. Comfortable for Sharapova, advancing to 40-0 with little fuss. Williams nicks one point, but that's the only blemish.
Post update
Williams 6-2 1-1 Sharapova
Lindsay Davenport
1999 Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
"We've spoken about Serena's serve being the best weapon in tennis. What about her athleticism as well?"
Post update
Williams 6-2 1-1 Sharapova*
Williams timing her serves sweetly, Sharapova needing two racquets to cause any damage. But a reflex-return on a 120mph-plus serve at least as the crowd purring, though it's ultimately a comfortable hold for the world number one.
Post update
Williams 6-2 0-1 Sharapova
Get involved via #bbctennis
Phil: Shazza could've done a lot worse than watch the doc on Ashe. Changing her game style, mixing up her pace might give her a shot.
Paul Dixon: I dare anyone to listen to the tennis on BBC right now, and not envision Barry White as the umpire!!
Jen: For goodness' sake Maria, get yourself to the net and volley more. Quit being so one dimensional
Post update
*Williams 6-2 0-1 Sharapova
Will Sharapova begin to feel at home on the court where she made her name? Errors continue to trickle from her racquet, but she flicks a switch, the engine beginning to roar - first serves hitting the target and a thigh-slappingly good forehand down the line to conclude.
Post update
Williams 6-2 Sharapova
That must seem a long way off now...
Post update
Williams 6-2 Sharapova*
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
"Serena is awfully quick out there. She's on it. She's not giving Maria space to breathe at all."
Post update
Williams 6-2 Sharapova*
Judy Murray
Great Britain Fed Cup captain on BBC Radio 5 live
"Maria Sharapova has played very well this championship, she takes the return of serve very quickly but is not able to do that against Serena. Williams is the better athlete and she is just a little bit better at everything."
Game and first set
Williams 6-2 Sharapova*
A flushed lady on a roasting Centre Court is using a Wimbledon programme to cool the body temperature. Sharapova feeling the heat, too. Williams bulldozing her opponent, stifling the Russian with rip-roaring aces and dead-eye winners. Three set points come the favourite's way and on the second she wraps up the set with a thunderous backhand winner.
Post update
*Williams 5-2 Sharapova
Williams with the court at her mercy but the crowd's groans and the top seed's screams are all you need to hear to know the 20-time Grand Slam champion ballooned the overhead. Sharapova with a rare hold, but Williams to serve for the set.
Get involved via #bbctennis
Friday's order of play
Centre Court - men's semi-finals
From 13:00 BST
1 Novak Djokovic (Ser) [1] v Richard Gasquet (Fra) [21]
2 Andy Murray (GB) [3] v Roger Federer (Swi) [2]
Post update
Williams 5-1 Sharapova*
Sharapova a renowned street fighter. The Russian will brawl and scrap until she is forced off the court. Unfortunately for the former champion, at the other end of the court is a woman with an equally fierce will to win. Williams turning the screw and Sharapova's hopes fading in this set.
Previous Grand Slam meetings
Williams 4-1 Sharapova
It has been 11 years since Maria Sharapova beat Serena Williams. Can she fight back today?
Sharapova broken
*Williams 4-1 Sharapova
Decibels rising on Centre. The shrieks? On a par with a police siren. The applause? The sort you hear at a chess match.
Sharapova lost in a cul de sac, needing to survive two break points, but the ball sits up nicely for Williams in the middle of the court and the American could park a JCB in the space she has to plant her trademark volcanic forehand.
Post update
Williams 3-1 Sharapova*
David Beckham adjusts his tie before Williams launches her first missile towards her rival. No excuses for shabbiness in the Royal Box.
The Williams serve not as dominant as you'd expect, which is why Sharapova is allowed to level at 30-30, but a 120mph ace blows Sharapova off the concourse, and the top seed rattles off another boomer.
Post update
*Williams 2-1 Sharapova
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
"Sharapova doesn't have the athletic skills but boy does she dig deep. She's often one of the best competitors you'll see. She had to do that to get out of the last game, to keep this set competitive."
Post update
*Williams 2-1 Sharapova
Another break point comes Williams' way and yet again she generously gives Sharapova a reprieve, shanking a backhand wide. Sharapova to the net, a change of tactic, and a feather-soft touch has Williams stranded.
The Russian's serve solidifying, Williams' eyes widening as a second serve comes her way - but her return dribbles to the tape.
Post update
Williams 2-0 Sharapova*
Sharapova taken to deuce
*Williams 2-0 Sharapova
Sharapova up against it again. The Russian's serve currently as malicious as a hummingbird, hovering at around 103-106mph. Williams bullying her opponent, pinning her on her heels with ferocious forehands and the world number one has gathered a break point.
Canny from Sharapova, a serve to the wings which has the approval of Centre Court. To deuce we go.
Post update
Williams 2-0 Sharapova*
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
"Does Maria have a plan B? That's the issue. If plan A isn't working, is she able to turn to different tactics?
Post update
Williams 2-0 Sharapova*
Brutal hitting from Williams, and rapid serving too - a 120mph cannon fires her to 40-30. But, just like Sharapova in the previous game, the favourite guilty of sloppy serving - a double fault before she makes amends with an ace. The game finishes when Sharapova fires a faulty forehand into the tape.
How Maria got here...
Post update
Williams 1-0 Sharapova
Judy Murray
Great Britain Fed Cup captain on BBC Radio 5 live
"Sharapova was having all sorts of problems with her serve and you can't afford to do that against someone like Serena Williams."
Post update
*Williams 1-0 Sharapova
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
"Serena barely had to do anything. Three double faults in that first game. That hurts."
Sharapova broken
*Williams 1-0 Sharapova
Sharapova in choppy waters. One double fault, then another. Murmurs of surprise rippling around Centre. The Russian surrendering with a whimper.
Sharapova taken to deuce
*Williams 0-0 Sharapova
Sharapova looking down to the other side of the net and seeing a formidable force, a woman she has not beaten in 11 years, someone who has collected 20 Grand Slam titles and won 26 Grand Slam matches in succession. Understandable that the Russian is experiencing a knee-knocking start. Williams bludgeons to 30-30 and then forces the Russian to deuce.
Post update
When is a rivalry a rivalry? Williams dominant in every category against Sharapova, except of course off-court earnings. The top seed far from living on the breadline, though.
'Williams handling Serena Slam pressure'
Lindsay Davenport
1999 Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 Live
"I think Serena has handled the pressure of winning the 'Serena Slam' well. She was affected by it against Heather Watson for about 30 minutes. But she has been all business after that even though she had the toughest draw and maybe is a little bit relieved with today's match-up. Victoria Azarenaka is the second best player and was a challenge for Serena."
Get involved via #bbctennis
Edward Ditchfield: Prediction: Williams in two very easy but noisy sets. Sharapova to screech a lot but be as ineffective as ever against Serena.
Syed Barique Mahmood: No matter how many times @serenawilliams defeats @MariaSharapova, their match-up remains intriguing.
'Sharapova a little too careful now'
Williams v Sharapova
Lindsay Davenport
1999 Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
"Serena takes it to a different level against Maria and has the advantage against her. I was watching the highlights of the 2004 Wimbledon match when Maria beat Serena and she was almost a different player back then.
"She served and volleyed about five times in that match, was more carefree and went for the lines. Maria has become a little too careful for me now and it's problematic."
Players warming up
A rousing reception for both players as they walk onto Centre. Spectators have returned to their seats, topping up on the sun cream, replenishing lost liquids. Photographers focusing on the Royal Box instead of the court, which isn't unusual at this stage of proceedings.
How can Maria beat Serena?
Williams vs Sharapova
Andy Roddick
Former world number one on BBC Radio 5 Live
"Against all other players Sharapova has the better serve but not against Serena; she hits the ball harder than anyone but not against Serena.
"Maria just fights it out with all the competitiveness she has got, with grit and pride. I dealt with that a lot against Roger. I executed my game plan to the best of my ability and still came out the loser.
"Maria just has to be the better player for an hour and a half this afternoon but she doesn't have the type of variety to beat Serena."
Post update
When two forces go to war
Two of the dominant figures in the women's game are set to collide and there are a cocktail of reasons why this spectacle will enthral: the tennis, the history, the personal spats...
England women visit Wimbledon
The England women's football squad have had quite a week: Bronze medallists at the Women's World Cup, trips to Downing Street, meeting Prince William.
And now Centre Court tickets.
BBC Sport caught up with Fara Williams and captain Steph Houghton:
"It's a great honour to come back and be rewarded," said Williams.
"We're looking forward to watching Serena now. I've been trying to get a ticket for the last few years. I'm buzzing."
Has Sharapova got any chance?
Williams v Sharapova
Marion Bartoli
2013 Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 Live
"There is not too much interaction (in the locker room between the players). They do whatever they have to do and there is no connection, which is normal. They are playing for history.
"Maria has been beaten by Serena badly in the past and it is tough to take. If she plays neutral against Serena then Maria has no chance.
"She has to play even more aggressively and hope it is a day when everything goes in, and then maybe she can beat Serena."
Post update
Williams v Sharapova
Marion Bartoli
2013 Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 Live
"The match-up against Serena is just not working for Maria. Serena takes the ball early, plays attacking tennis, returns from well inside the court and doesn't allow Maria to settle in.
"Maria feels rushed when playing Serena. It's also a mental rivalry, an ego rivalry between two champions when they battle. But game wise there is no rivalry."
Love to hate
There's no doubting Serena Williams adores playing Maria Sharapova. Nineteen meetings have resulted in 17 Williams victories. And, yes, it's true, Sharapova has not beaten the world number one since 2004 when the then 17-year-old Russian beat the American in the Wimbledon final. Williams has not forgotten about that one.
Post update
Post update
Rigor mortis has set in for Mike after nearly five hours in the live text driving seat so it's me, Aimee, taking over for a bit. A toasty Centre Court almost empty, but it won't stay like that for too much longer.
BBC coverage
While we wait for Serena and Maria, why not watch Britain's Katie Swan in action in the girls' singles. You can watch live online here.
Muguruza into Wimbledon final
Muguruza 6-2 3-6 6-3 Radwanska
Jana Novotna, Sabine Lisicki, Marion Bartoli.
I reckon that Garbine Muguruza is set to join the ranks of Wimbledon crowd favourites before too long.
She seems like a thoroughly lovely person and has the sort of power game that should carry her to the latter stages on a pretty regular basis.
Muguruza into Wimbledon final
Muguruza 6-2 3-6 6-3 Radwanska
More from winner Garbine Muguruza....
On Radwanska challenge in last game: "I heard some people saying 'out, out'. I don't know what happened. I was just praying it was on the line.
On the final: "It's going to be a dream. I'm in the final. My parents and brother didn't want to come over and taint anything. I'll get them a ticket now."
Lionesses have roaring good time
Muguruza into Wimbledon final
Muguruza 6-2 3-6 6-3 Radwanska
Wimbledon finalist Garbine Muguruza told BBC Sport: "I don't have words to explain it. I worked all my life to achieve this moment.
"I think I was playing really well so i had to stay calm and keep poker face.
"I knew it was going to be tough. I was nervous in second set. She has a lot of experience and I had to fight."
Muguruza into Wimbledon final
Get involved via #bbctennis
Andrew Wedge: Wow great match! Well I know who I am backing for the Ladies final!! Come on Muguruza.
Véronique Schyns: @GarbiMuguruza won! Brilliant tennis. So impressive to recover mentally after losing 6 consecutive games.
Liz Tray: Hugely enjoyable first #Wimbledon2015 semi. Superb play. Now we await the arrival of the queen. Come on Serena!
'Spain will be celebrating'
Muguruza 6-2 3-6 6-3 Radwanska
Jill Craybas
on BBC Radio 5 Live
"Spain has seen some disappointment with David Ferrer pulling out and Rafa Nadal getting knocked out early but the country will be celebrating Garbine Muguruza's victory and watching on Saturday."
Get involved via #bbctennis
Sophie: What about the call from Radwanska's team then?
That is going to be an ugly debrief. It appeared that Radwanska's box told her to make that incorrect challenge in the final game.
'We certainly do have a new star'
Muguruza 6-2 3-6 6-3 Radwanska
Mark Woodforde
Former Grand Slam doubles champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"We certainly do have a new star. Spain has produced some stars in the generations gone by like Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and Conchita Martinez. Welcome to the platform, Garbine."
'A star is born'
Muguruza into Wimbledon final
Tracy Austin
Two-time US Open champion on BBC TV
"A star is born today in women's tennis. That lob from Radwanska must have felt it was hanging in the air for so long, and then Muguruza just finished it off."
Game, set and match
Muguruza 6-2 3-6 6-3 Radwanska
Garbine Muguruza drops to the floor in delight as she hammers away a drive volley, checks, just to be sure that the line judges are silent, and then starts her celebrations.
Agnieszka Radwanska will look back on a call she made on the previous point, calling for a review of a backhand from Muguruza that was just in.
Muguruza, not knowing that her opponent had summoned the video gods, was just about to cuff a simple backhand clearly long on the next shot.
Break point saved
*Muguruza 6-2 3-6 5-3 Radwanska
Muguruza toughs it out, hitting out bravely to take us to deuce.
Suffocatingly tight.
Break point Radwanska
*Muguruza 6-2 3-6 5-3 Radwanska
A nervy backhand about 10 feet long from Muguruza. 0-15.
Oh-er. The pressure up another notch. But she knuckles down, overcomes a call for a foot-fault, and wins the next two points.
Radwanska is not letting this drop though. Back she bites for 30-30.
And then an impeccable volley deep and she has break point...
Radwanska holds
*Muguruza 6-2 3-6 5-3 Radwanska
Agnieszka Radwanska survives and you get the feeling that Muguruza might have found it easier to break for her place in the final than to serve out for it.
Anyway, we are about to find out...
Radwanska taken to deuce
Muguruza 6-2 3-6 5-2 Radwanska*
Nip, tuck, dodge, dive, softly, softly, catchy, monkey.
A thrilling rally full of bluff and counter bluff ends with Garbine Muguruza unable to retrieve a lob and 40-0 down.
The Spaniard batters back though and a Radwanska error sends us to deuce. Muguruza within two points of victory.
Post update
Muguruza 6-2 3-6 5-2 Radwanska*
Sweets? In a bucket? What larks!
More importantly, let's see if Garbine Muguruza has a soft centre.
That was as tough as week-old toffee from the Spaniard. A very impressive service game as she soaked up a 24-carat winner from Radwanska that she could do nothing about and then slapped away a knee-knocker of a smash to snuff out the danger.
Post update
Muguruza* 6-2 3-6 4-2 Radwanska
Mark Woodforde
Former Grand Slam doubles champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"The reset button set has been set for Muguruza. I think if she can continue hitting the corners behind that first serve then we might see her in the final."
Post update
Post update
Muguruza 6-2 3-6 4-2 Radwanska
Tracy Austin
Two-time US Open champion on BBC TV
"There's two contrasting styles. Muguruza has all out aggression from both wings. Radwanska is looking to put more pace on the forehand side and mixes it up with the bankhand slice, and tries to get the job done with accuracy and defence."
Muguruza breaks
*Muguruza 6-2 3-6 4-2 Radwanska
Never mind the rest of the game (some shoddy serving from Radwanska and walloped groundstrokes from Muguruza) just revel in the quality of the final point.
Muguruza walloping, Radwanska retriving, Radwanska into the net, Muguruza with a dead-eyed lob and Radwanska cannot claw it back into play.
Enthralling stuff and Muguruza is two holds away from the final.
Two break points for Muguruza
Muguruza 6-2 3-6 3-2 Radwanska*
Can she get the crucial break?...
Get Involved
#bbctennis
While most eyes are on Wimbledon, British Davis Cup player Dom Inglot is already looking forward to next weekend's test against France at Queens...
Muguruza holds
Muguruza 6-2 3-6 3-2 Radwanska*
Garbine Muguruza is heading back to her stool, but Agnieszka Radwanska is not moving a muscle until the Hawk-Eye boffins have fired up their creation.
It turns out that Garbine Muguruza's final groundstroke just sniffed the back of the line.
Muguruza taken to deuce
*Muguruza 6-2 3-6 2-2 Radwanska
Garbine Muguruza flirts with break point danger as her backhand volley at 15-30 down barges through the net cord and makes it over.
Those are the fine margins that might decide this. The match summed up in a couple of points as Muguruza's physical power takes us to 40-30 with an ace, before subtle court craft from Radwanska shifts her out of position to take the game to deuce.
Muguruza not out of the woods yet...
Get involved via #tennisshocks
John Kearney: Ivan Lendl coming from two sets down to claim his first Grand Slam title at the French Open 1984.
Simon Richardson: Karlovic knocking Hewitt, the defending champ, out of Wimbledon in the first round. He was serving over his head!
We want to know your memorable tennis shocks. Get involved via #tennisshocks
Post update
*Muguruza 6-2 3-6 2-2 Radwanska
Stephen Fry gets another stamp on his 2015 Royal Box loyalty card as he returns for another look down from the prime position.
Martina Navratilova - who had a short and unsuccessful stint as Radwanska's coach earlier this year - is alongside him.
And her former charge is doing some great things down there. Her chopping slice backhands have slowly replaced winners with errors on the Muguruza forehand wing.
A delicious cross-court drop shot seals the game and Muguruza would have had to be stood where the ball boys crouch to get that one back.
Post update
Muguruza 6-2 3-6 2-1 Radwanska*
Mark Woodforde
Former Grand Slam doubles champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"Certainly a very tense opening few games of this third set. The crowd is knowledgeable and they have seen such matches before and want to see more.
"Muguruza has had these opening but has been hesitant to hit the ball out of the air and finish the points quicker."
Post update
Muguruza 6-2 3-6 2-1 Radwanska*
You could have driven a juggernaut through the slice of court that Garbine Muguruza has to aim at 30-15, but the Spaniard pumps a forehand long needlessly.
You can almost hear the nerves creaking. Back to good Garbine rather than her evil nervy twin though as he picks out a lovely cross-court angle to win the next point and old faithful - the serve - seals the game.
Muguruza breaks
*Muguruza 6-2 3-6 1-1 Radwanska
Well, this is turning into a real riddle.
Garbine Muguruza slams the brakes on Agnieszka Radwanska's charge, finding a couple of zippy winners to take the Pole to 0-40 and then luring her into the net on the second of three break points.
Where is this one heading? Your guess is as good as anyone's.
Post update
Muguruza 6-2 3-6 0-1 Radwanska*
You can watch highlights of Garbine Muguruza's stunning first set against Agnieska Radwanska by clicking on the highlights tab at the top of this page or by clicking on this link.
Get involved via #bbctennis
Ali: Didn't see #Radwańska getting on the board in this match 45 minutes ago. What a difference! Bring on the final set.
Matthew Vernon: Astonishing turnaround from 1-3, break point down. Credit to Aga for mixing it up. Anyone's match now.
Post update
Muguruza 6-2 3-6 0-1 Radwanska*
Tracy Austin
Two-time US Open champion on BBC TV
"This is a tale of two tennis matches. Muguruza has got tight and there's a tactics change from Radwanska. It doesn't take much to change the momentum at this level."
Radwanska breaks
Muguruza 6-2 3-6 0-1 Radwanska*
That is now six games in a row for Agnieszka Radwanska and suddenly all my previous wittering about Muguruza laying down "a statement of intent for the women's game" looks a little giddy.
She really was playing red-line tennis, but now it looks like she crammed all her best bits into too short a period of the match.
Muguruza serve taken to deuce
*Muguruza 6-2 3-6 0-0 Radwanska
It is mother Sandra who is in has been put in charge of accompanying David Beckham to the tennis today after son Romeo indulged his passion for all things Wimbledon yesterday.
David strokes his chin contemplatively as Agnieszka Radwanska works up a break point at 30-40, but Garbine Muguruza buys her passage to deuce with an ace.
Post update
*Muguruza 6-2 3-6 Radwanska
Tracy Austin
Two-time US Open champion on BBC TV
"Radwanska has started to use the variety which has made her an elite player. A few more back-hand slices, a drop shot or two.
"A key point: More first serves in for Radwanska, because Muguruza is all over the second serve."
What's happening on Henman Hill?
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Ideal conditions on the hill: balmy with plenty of acreage to plant a bottom. All eyes are on the big screen until a gentleman in Barbie pink trousers and a navy sports jacket adorned with the stars of the American flag walks by. One woman tilts her head and simply says "hmmm". She speaks for us all.
Game and second set
Muguruza 6-2 3-6 Radwanska
Garbine Muguruza saves one set point from 40-15 with a stretching block volley followed up with a crackerjack cross-court forehand, but she plonks long on the next.
She will sit down at the changeover and contemplate how she has been forced to play a decider after making all the running in the first set and a half.
Post update
Muguruza 6-2 3-5 Radwanska
Jill Craybas
on BBC Radio 5 Live
"Radwanska is getting a little bit more confident although I don't think she is doing anything differently. Muguruza just got a little tentative there, making a couple of errors. She has retreated a little, stepping off the return and that has allowed Radwanska back into the match."
Radwanska breaks
Muguruza 6-2 3-5 Radwanska*
Agnieszka Radwanska runs the legs out of Garbine Muguruza and plants the smash into the cheap seats on the bounce.
She has weathered the storm and will somehow serve for parity in the match next.
Break point against Muguruza
*Muguruza 6-2 3-4 Radwanska
Let's see what Garbine Muguruza has got when it comes to the pointy end of things then.
Fifteen-thirty down, first serve missed, the barometer creeps up a notch.
Muguruza wins that point with a swatted forehand (what else?), but she has overcooked long on the next.
Break point and a real test...
Sign this please, Novak!
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"Thomas!" Shouts a mum sharply, running ahead of her son once she realises Novak Djokovic is about to leave court 14. "Quick, Thomas, we're on a mission."
Unfortunately, their mission was an impossible one because tens of children had already lined up and Djokovic is flanked by burly guards. Bedlam. Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber could walk by and no-one would give a hoot.
A little girl bursts into tears as she fails to get the Serb's signature. This is the side of Wimbledon no-one should have to experience.
Post update
*Muguruza 6-2 3-4 Radwanska
Tracy Austin
Two-time US Open champion on BBC TV
"There's no doubt that Muguruza was tight in the last two-and-half-games. She was looking to the final but now it's three games on the trot for Radwanska. There are such small margins at this level."
Post update
*Muguruza 6-2 3-4 Radwanska
Garbine Muguruza with two blockbuster forehands, the first a vicious cross-court dipper, the second a curving down-the-line bit of precision take her to 15-30.
But Radwanska is battling and there are a few more errors creeping into the Muguruza game. A couple of stray groundstroke float long as she lets Radwanska off the hook.
Post update
Muguruza 6-2 3-3 Radwanska*
Radwanska breaks
Muguruza 6-2 3-3 Radwanska*
Finally Agnieszka Radwanska starts teasing out the angles, denying Garbine Muguruza the steady platform she needs to pummel the living daylights out of the ball.
Muguruza into the net and we are back to parity in the second.
Break point against Muguruza
*Muguruza 6-2 3-2 Radwanska
Garbine Muguruza with a spot of bother to deal with at 30-40...
Get involved #tennisshocks
Neto Cavasin: 17-year-old Rafael Nadal beats world's number one Roger Federer in straight sets 6-3 6-3 at Miami 2004. Start of THE rivalry!
Stewart McBride: Gasquet beating Roddick, Wimbledon '07 after being two sets down. Roddick, arms out, looking up at box in disbelief.
Kris Soutar: Karlovic beating defending champion Lleyton Hewitt at Wimbledon 2003. Sorry for reminding you Lleyton.
We want to know your memorable tennis shocks. Get involved via #tennisshocks
Post update
*Muguruza 6-2 3-2 Radwanska
Tracy Austin
Two-time US Open champion on BBC TV
"Muguruza is very fluid and her serve is such a huge weapon. She has great extension with her feet together. She reaches up beautifully and pushes forward onto the court.
"You get the feeling this is Radwanska's last stand now."
Radwanska holds
*Muguruza 6-2 3-2 Radwanska
Agnieszka Radwanska offers just enough resistance to prevent the umpire leaping out of his high chair to wave the contest off.
Radwanska taken to deuce
Muguruza 6-2 3-1 Radwanska*
A crunching return from Garbine Muguruza sears the grass as it spits away from a helpless Agnieszka Radwanska at 30-40.
Post update
Muguruza 6-2 3-1 Radwanska*
So far this has been not just a performance, but a statement of intent for the future of women's tennis over the next few years.
After tearing through the in-form Caroline Wozniacki in the fourth round, Garbine Muguruza is doing the same to Agnieszka Radwanska.
And, this being the semi-finals, there are a lot more eyeballs on it.
A hold to love crowned with an ace.
What's all the noise about?
Post update
*Muguruza 6-2 2-1 Radwanska
Tracy Austin
Two-time US Open champion on BBC TV
"You almost feel like Radwanska needs to really get out of her comfort zone. She's not getting time to get set and feel comfortable. Radwanska would love to come to the net more."
Get involved via #bbctennis
Robert Timbre: Garbi Muguruza the one to stop Serena Williams?Athleticism, strokes and power. A star in the making! Echoes of a young Graf maybe?
Dawn Williams: Muguruza is playing unbelievably well. Radwanska just hasn't got any answers for it.
Darren Parkin: Watching a future world number one here... Muguruza.
Post update
*Muguruza 6-2 2-1 Radwanska
Agnieszka Radwanska gets a little toehold and some respite as she rattles though a service game to love.
But the Muguruza serve is proving as tricky to decipher as Ancient Greek.
Post update
Muguruza 6-2 2-0 Radwanska*
Jill Craybas
on BBC Radio 5 Live
"That's a tough break for Radwanska. When I saw the match-up I thought Radwanska would cause problems for Muguruza but she hasn't had the chance.
"Muguruza is playing superbly, hitting the ball with a lot of power, depth, and with that kind of power Radwanska has been unable to throw in that slice that she is known for. Muguruza started strong in the first set and has started strong in the second as well."
Post update
Muguruza 6-2 2-0 Radwanska*
Agnieszka Radwanska has a glimmer at 0-30, but this is a dark, dark place she has found herself in.
Garbine Muguruza's serve is thumping like a sub-woofer and the Pole flails out wide to try and retrieve a couple of whoppers.
And that is the end of that.
What's the fuss about on court 14?
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
A crowd has gathered on court 14 even though the scoreboard says "no play is currently scheduled for this court". People have even reverted to standing on the seats in a nearby court just to get a glimpse.
Is it Pippa Middleton? Elaine Page? Even better, if you can believe. Novak Djokovic is practising. Those not quick enough to get seats are allowed to pop in to take a picture of the great man.
Plenty of options
Most eyes are on Centre Court for the first women's semi-final but on the BBC website there is plenty more live action to choose from, including some of the stars of the future. Click here to choose.
Post update
*Muguruza 6-2 1-0 Radwanska
Mark Woodforde
Former Grand Slam doubles champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"I am not surprised Radwanska lost the first set, especially when you consider who is on the other side. Muguruza looks emotionally stable and is not frightened in her first Grand Slam semi-final. Great start from her, cannot fault her."
Post update
*Muguruza 6-2 1-0 Radwanska
Tracy Austin
Two-time US Open champion on BBC TV
"Power, accuracy, good court positioning. Radwanska can't trouble Muguruza. She looks completely relaxed."
Muguruza breaks
*Muguruza 6-2 1-0 Radwanska
I wonder if Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams are catching any of this.
Their semi-final was being sold as the de facto final by some this morning. The walloping that the 20th seed is handing out is testing that theory to the limit.
Three break points for Muguruza
Muguruza 6-2 Radwanska*
Garbine Muguruza hit three times as many winners as Agnieszka Radwanska in that first set.
There has been no let-up at the start of the second. The Spaniard has three break points to tuck into...
First-set stats
Muguruza 6-2 Radwanska
Post update
Muguruza 6-2 Radwanska
Game and first set
Muguruza 6-2 Radwanska*
Bingo, bango. They won't have to sweep Centre Court after this one. Garbine Muguruza has wiped the floor thoroughly already.
She serves out to love to wrap up the opener in 34 minutes.
Get Involved
#bbctennis
Get involved via #tennisshocks
Mohammad Siddiqui: 1985 Wimbledon final, Boris Becker beating Kevin Curren to become the youngest and first unseeded champion.
Aled Hughes: Dokic knocking out Hingis!
We want to know your memorable tennis shocks. Get involved via #tennisshocks
Post update
*Muguruza 5-2 Radwanska
Tracy Austin
Two-time US Open champion on BBC TV
"Radwanska is not hitting with as much variety as she usually does. She's hitting the strike zone of Muguruza, who's getting in a really good rhythm."
Post update
*Muguruza 5-2 Radwanska
Mark Woodforde
Former Grand Slam doubles champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"That's the beauty of our sport that you can let a set slide by. Even if Radwanska loses this set 6-2 she still has the opportunity to change her game. She is a thinking player, manipulates the speed of the shot, the angles. Don't discount Radwanska out of this match."
Radwanska holds
*Muguruza 5-2 Radwanska
Agnieszka Radwanska better start whispering the history of the Centre Court stage and tales of some of the great players who have trod its turf to her opponent during the changeover.
The only thing Garbine Muguruza has to fear is fear itself. She has the momentum of a steam train and serves for the set next.
Radwanska recovers to deuce
Muguruza 5-1 Radwanska*
A volley into the net from Muguruza and a hammered forehand smash from Radwanska and the inevitable is delayed, but probably not averted.
Two set points Muguruza
Muguruza 5-1 Radwanska*
The Spaniard has battered her way to within a point of the opener inside half an hour.
Post update
Muguruza 5-1 Radwanska*
With all due respect to British number two Jo Konta, it is hard to believe that she defeated Garbine Muguruza at Eastbourne just a few weeks ago.
The Spaniard is pulling apart Agnieszka Radwanska, whose defensive scampering is some of the best in the game. A hold to 15 as she overpower the Pole once more.
Radwanska needs to find a way to break up her rhythm. And fast.
Post update
Muguruza 4-1 Radwanska
Post update
Muguruza 4-1 Radwanska
Mark Woodforde
Former Grand Slam doubles champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"Muguruza looks very calm at the moment and that serve is a wonderful weapon to have, to get a few cheap points. Fantastic start from Garbine.
"No breathing space for Radwanska at the moment, feeling very constricted. Which side does she hit to in order to get onto an equal footing? Muguruza is accelerating on both the forehand and the backhand side."
Muguruza breaks
*Muguruza 4-1 Radwanska
The second break point proves the charm for Garbine Muguruza as Agnieszka Radwanska fails to prise a vicious, top-spinning spitting forehand up of the floor.
She adopted that little crouching tiger position she favours, but even that was not enough.
Muguruza forces three break points
Muguruza 3-1 Radwanska*
It's been a barrage of baseline battering-rams from Muguruza and Radwanska slips to 0-40.
Post update
Muguruza 3-1 Radwanska*
That was gutsy from Garbine Muguruza. And I think Centre Court like the cut of her jib.
Hearty applause as the Spaniard, facing 15-30, refuses to be cowed by the situation and keeps hitting right up to the baseline. One up on Radwanska's toes and a booming ace help her wiggle out of the corner.
Post update
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
"Sign me, Andy, sign me!" is the oddest autograph request Andy Murray receives as he exits court 15 at the end of his practice session. Programmes, balls and t-shirts are the more usual items thrust in his direction and he duly obliges, using a pen that he admits (with a smile) I stole it off a kid earlier and did not give it back".
Radwanska holds
*Muguruza 2-1 Radwanska
Agnieszka Radwanska chalks up the match's first ace with a well-placed service bomb as she keeps a lid on Muguruza. For now.
This situation is simmering dangerously for the Pole though.
Deuce on Radwanska serve
Muguruza 2-0 Radwanska*
Garbine Muguruza's forehand power sets up another break point at 30-40. She has been putting bruises on the ball so far today. But that backhand is over-cooked.
A chance gone but we go to deuce.
Post update
Muguruza 2-0 Radwanska*
Is there any subject that keeps the nation talking longer than the Middleton folicles?
After Kate's glossy locks stole the show yesterday, sister Pippa has arrived with some sort of double-braid Princess-Leia style get-up and brother James is sporting the full Hoxton special on his chin.
Remarkable.
As is Muguruza's calm. She sees off a spot of danger at 40-30 to back up her break with a hold.
Post update
*Muguruza 1-0 Radwanska
Mark Woodforde
Former Grand Slam doubles champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"The first five minutes will be key for Garbine Muguruza, to get comfortable on Centre Court.
"Radwanska is like a sponge and absorbs the power so well. She has also got the knee-bend and does not give any territory behind the baseline.
"Much has been spoken about Radwanska's match against Madison Keys and how it will be a similar match against Muguruza today but Muguruza has also played Kerber in the earlier rounds so she will be used to Radwanska's style of play."
Muguruza breaks
*Muguruza 1-0 Radwanska
Radwanska lures Muguruza into the net to see off one break point, but if the Spaniard is over-awed by the stage, she is hiding it well.
She crashes away a tub-thumper of a forehand to convert a second.
Deuce on Radwanska serve
Muguruza 0-0 Radwanska*
Agnieszka Radwanska with a lovely inside out forehand winner, out the plum centre of the strings and away to the back boards with barely a noise.
Never mind the vibration dampener on the strings, that was like she had a silencer screwed on the handle.
That is not so clever though. Not so much a drop-shot as an open invite, and Muguruza accepts with relish, darting in and whipping away a winner.
To deuce.