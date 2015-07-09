More for Jonas Bjorkman: "The group have done a great job with Andy, he is looking really strong and had a great season so far.

"Andy and Roger know each other very well, there will not be too many secrets. We have been going through a lot of past matches, through videos, and hopefully we can pull out a few good tactical moves.

"Amelie is very relaxed and easy going and I am the same. We are both here and trying to help Andy so he can achieve his goals in his career. When it is match day, it is him performing.

"It is a lot easier to be on court than off court. It is more nerve wracking because you can't do anything. I am not calm in the box. Amelie has to be a calmer with the baby coming. The crowd is always fair but hopefully in favour of Andy."