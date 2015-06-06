How Murray fell short on Saturday

Andy Murray's turn in front of the media is coming up soon.

His words will appear in Piers Newbery's report. But he has already done a turn for ITV Sport. This is what Murray had to say.

"I just know that I tried my hardest to get back in the match but it was unfortunate that I could not maintain that level all the way through the match and that Novak played exceptionally well in the fifth.

"It is very hard to play your best tennis across the courts of the match, but it is a case of trying to hang in there when you are not playing as well as you can. That is what happened yesterday.

"This was my best clay-court season- the last time I made the semis here I lost in the straight sets. It was just a shame that I couldn't get through to a first French final, that would have been nice."