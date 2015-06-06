How Murray fell short on Saturday
- Djokovic 6-3 6-3 5-7 5-7 6-1 Murray
- Murray takes match to fifth deciding set
- Serb races through fifth to reach final
- Djokovic faces Stan Wawrinka in Sunday's final
By Mike Henson
Right, we are done here.
But Lucie Safarova and Serena Williams are preparing behind the scenes for the women's final and Jonathan Jurejko is the typeman on the keys on our live text across the way.
Get involved.
Andy Murray's turn in front of the media is coming up soon.
His words will appear in Piers Newbery's report. But he has already done a turn for ITV Sport. This is what Murray had to say.
"I just know that I tried my hardest to get back in the match but it was unfortunate that I could not maintain that level all the way through the match and that Novak played exceptionally well in the fifth.
"It is very hard to play your best tennis across the courts of the match, but it is a case of trying to hang in there when you are not playing as well as you can. That is what happened yesterday.
"This was my best clay-court season- the last time I made the semis here I lost in the straight sets. It was just a shame that I couldn't get through to a first French final, that would have been nice."
Novak Djokovic, the cosmopolitan sophisticate that he is, did his on-court interview in crowd-pleasing French rather than the Serbo-Croat, German, English or Italian that he also speaks.
Anyway he has been in to meet the press and this what he is saying when asked about his win in more depth.
"We tend to run each other around and play cat and mouse game, and it's tiring. It's exhausting to play him," he said.
"But, you know, this is the kind of situations that you work for entire year, to get yourself in a position to play against one of the biggest rivals and to fight for major titles. I'm just glad I overcome the change."
Bold, Bhavin (see below).
Novak Djokovic is aiming to join Andre Agassi, Don Budge, Roy Emerson, Roger Federer, Rod Laver, Rafael Nadal and Fred Perry in the select band of players to have won all four Grand Slams.
Only Budge and Laver (twice) have done the clean sweep in a calendar year.
It's a very exclusive club and there will be plenty gunning for Novak at Wimbledon and in New York. Not forgetting a fresh and rested Stan Wawrinka tomorrow.
Get involved on #bbctennnis and 81111 on text
Paul Craig: Disappointing end but Murray is now closer to Djokovic's level than he was. More improvement & it'll be one heck of a Wimbledon.
Danny Morgan: Murray pushed Novak more than anybody so far this year, but Novak is just that bit better than the rest at the moment.
Bhavin Shah: Djokovic will do the calendar grand slam now
Andy Murray's recent record against Novak Djokovic looks a little lop-sided with eight straight victories for the Serb.
But, given the world number one's form, that is true for everyone else in the game,
Sunday's final will see Stan Wawrinka try his luck on tennis's toughest challenge.
The Swiss has lost 16 of his last 17 meetings with Djokovic.
Pat Cash
1987 Wimbledon champion on 5 live
"Full of entertainment since we came back, Murray playing some magnificent tennis in that fourth set. But I think it took so much out of Murray, mentally and physically, before that final set."
Andy Murray shakes hands at the net and gives Novak Djokovic a sincere word of congratulations.
There has been a bit of bickering and niggle on court between the two in recent meetings, but they still seem pretty civil once the match is done.
An eighth defeat in a row against the Serb for Murray, but there was absolutely no shame in that display. Djokovic has been in juggernaut form and Murray took him deep into his reservoirs of quality and mental strength.
They will meet again and this match will give Murray more confidence of victory rather than less.
#bbctennis
Al Ghaff: Top quality strikes by Novak. Surgical and simply perfect! That is why he is the world's number one.
Adam Haigh: Djokovic doing what champions do, press the reset button and raise their game to another level.
Djokovic into the French Open final
Djokovic 6-3 6-3 5-7 5-7 6-1 Murray
Andy Murray chases down a drop-shot at 15-0 down, but prods long with a clear sight down the line. That was the chance to stick a slight spanner in Djokovic's spokes. Instead 30-0 becomes 40-0. Three match points.
One wasted by Djokovic. But the second sticks with an emphatic ace.
#bbctennis
Ros Clarke: Can't bear to watch this. But there isn't room to hide behind my sofa.
Pat Cash
1987 Wimbledon champion on 5 live
"A great game for Djokovic. Murray was winning all the rallies earlier on since the resumption but in this set Djokovic has been winning them all."
Djokovic breaks
*Djokovic 6-3 6-3 5-7 5-7 5-1 Murray
And Djokovic will serve for the match.
Andy Murray is chasing and scurrying for his life. Superb fetching from the wings, denies Novak Djokovic, forcing him to play just one more shot. That defence earns a 30-0 lead, but Murray is fighting a rearguard action.
Two forehands wide under tonnes of pressure give Djokovic 30-30. Another error gives Djokovic a break point at 30-40. First serve missed. Second serve lands. Back and forth. Murray working hard to stay in the rally. Djokovic steps in. And finds the line.
Miles Maclagan
Former coach to Andy Murray and Laura Robson on BBC Radio 5 live
"Djokovic has found length to his groundstrokes again in this fifth and final set. Murray made couple of errors in his first service game which helped Djokovic a bit, but Djokovic seems to be playing with a bit more freedom now. And the question of 'how do you stop him?' is one which no-one has found an answer to."
Djokovic 6-3 6-3 5-7 5-7 4-1 Murray*
Novak Djokovic is revving up and the engine is purring.
Andy Murray nets at 15-0 down with Djokovic in no man's land and a world of doubt. After that missed chance the Serb takes control. A terrific forehand down the line is a searing winner for 40-0. Djokovic puts away a smash for the love hold.
Murray could really do with a gasket going on Djokovic's game very soon.
*Djokovic 6-3 6-3 5-7 5-7 3-1 Murray
Just what coach Amelie Mauresmo will have ordered. A rock-solid hold.
A lovely wrong-footing forehand back behind Novak Djokovic gives Andy Murray 40-0. Djokovic has had the Murray second serve in his sights today, stepping to flatten a zippy forehand return back deep for 40-15, but that is all he is getting.
via text on 81111
Martin: If you are going to be broken then the best time to do it is the first service game. Time to recover, GO ON ANDY!
Djokovic 6-3 6-3 5-7 5-7 3-0 Murray*
Djokovic backs up his break with a hold. A 3-0 lead on the scoreboard looks ugly for Murray, but he has to keep believing. Only one break needed to regain parity and momentum.
Andy Murray shifts Djokovic back and forth on the baseline, building a nice point and then putting away a forehand for 15-15. Djokovic is feeling his way into a groove though.
A lovely deep approach and slam-dunked overhead puts the Serb 40-15 up. Murray nibbles a point back, but is beaten for pace and precision out wide.
Pat Cash
1987 Wimbledon champion on 5 live
"Miles called it, you have a tough set and then a bit of an emotional letdown. It was a poor game from Murray with three unforced errors - we didn't see three from him in about the last hour."
Djokovic breaks
*Djokovic 6-3 6-3 5-7 5-7 2-0 Murray
A gut-punch of a game for Andy Murray. Is this where the doubts and history start to nag and drag him to defeat?
Love-fifteen and suddenly, after being the aggressor today, Murray is under the microscope. I'm not liking what we are seeing either. The Scot strays long off his backhand to slip to 0-30.
And another error - the ball floating clear over the baseline - brings up 0-40 and three break points for Djokovic.
Novak Djokovic, on the stretch, flays a forehand long. One chalked off.
But then Murray plants into the net.
Miles Maclagan
Former coach to Andy Murray and Laura Robson on BBC Radio 5 live
"That game was a little scrappier - there is definitely some tension on the Djokovic side of the court. Murray's movement has been phenomenal. But he will have to deal with a challenge to his concentration because after a tough set there is always a lull. He will really have to focus on holding his serve."
#bbctennis
Paul Staveley: I said yesterday that Murray might never beat Djokovic again. I would be SO happy to be made to look stupid this morning!
George Fisher: Male tennis players are simply gladiators! Some of their rallies and length of their matches - just extraordinary.
Mark Page: Weird thought; If Murray wins the French Open he could win the Grand Slam before Novak
Djokovic 6-3 6-3 5-7 5-7 1-0 Murray*
Usually Novak Djokovic just mentally shreds lost sets and starts again. But he is having some trouble chasing the gremlins out of his game at the moment.
The Serb wallops away an overhead to beat a stretching Murray for 30-0. But the errors are still pockmarking his game. A forehand into the net and then a double fault help Murray to 40-30. Djokovic's radar is well off kilter. He pumps long again to bring up deuce.
Murray has a chance down the line. Missed. And Djokovic gets through a scrappy game from both players.
Roland Garros: Djokovic has a 4-2 record in five-set matches at Roland Garros (23-8 overall). Murray is on a five-match winning streak in five-set matches (5-1 at RG).
Post update
Piers Newbery
BBC Sport at Roland Garros
"The Parisians rise as one to acclaim that effort from Murray - not even Rafael Nadal managed to raise a sweat on Djokovic and the Scot has got him seriously rattled. The buzz around Chatrier is louder than ever, and those who came for the women's final are getting quite a bonus."
via text on 81111
Robert, Invergordon: Well done Andy. Now go for the jugular in the fifth.
Max, Tunbridge Wells: To come out today after the overnight break and play tennis like this is quite simply staggering. Breathtaking hitting.
Pat Cash
1987 Wimbledon champion on 5 live
"Djokovic had his opportunity to put the match away in the third set but Murray hung in. To beat Novak Djokovic from two sets down in the same day would be, I think, beyond Murray. But he has come out fighting today and Novak has made a lot of errors. Murray has won every rally and been running all over the court."
Post update
*Djokovic 6-3 6-3 5-7 5-7 Murray
Winning the fourth set any which way was the obvious priority for Andy Murray this morning, but the way he did has been so promising for the decider.
He is pounding Djokovic in the baseline exchanges and has discovered a delicious drop-shot in his armoury.
#bbctennis
Joe Dunster: Arghhhh what are you doing to me Murray. Amazing tennis straight off the bat!
Frances Ferguson: All plans may be off for the next hour...
Dean Moffatt: These two are unreal! Best two players in the world right now? Murray would surely have more slams if not for Novak.
Murray wins fourth set
*Djokovic 6-3 6-3 5-7 5-7 Murray
And we have a one-set shoot-out!
Novak Djokovic with a laser-guided forehand nicks the first point. Andy Murray misses with his first serve. Creaky. His second lands and Djokovic - coughing up a few errors from the back - goes long.
Murray rushes the net on the next point and Djokovic on the stretch, can only guide his attempted pass wide between the tramlines. 30-15. Two points away.
Make that one. Another unforced error from Djokovic as he strays long off his backhand. 40-15 and two set points.
Djokovic steals the next point. A tentative rally at 40-30, both players tightening up, but it is Djoko who blinks first!
Djokovic 6-3 6-3 5-7 5-6 Murray*
Miles Maclagan
Former coach to Andy Murray and Laura Robson on BBC Radio 5 live
"There is an amazing psychological battle going on. Andy Murray showed his stubborn qualities, telling Novak Djokovic that he is willing to take him all the way. Novak looked to his box as if to say 'what do I need to do to get points off this guy? He's making everything.' We have not seen the drop-shot from Djokovic yet which was so effective yesterday."
Murray breaks
Djokovic 6-3 6-3 5-7 5-6 Murray*
This. Just. Got. Interesting.
Andy Murray with the dexterity of a watchmaker as he brings a 32-shot rally to an end with a delicate dropper for 15-15.
The Scot stings an advancing Djokovic on the toes with a superb forehand for 15-30. Is this a chance? It is now!
Djokovic wafts a forehand just wide for 15-40 and two break points. How are those nerves? Djokovic works him over from the back of the court and crashes away an overhead. Back to 30-40.
And Djoko punts long!
Murray is celebrating every point, animating the crowd and trying to turn this into a pep-rally for himself.
He will serve for two sets all next.
Piers Newbery
BBC Sport at Roland Garros
"Murray is seriously pumped up and desperate to get the crowd involved as he had their backing last night, but Djokovic looks as clinical as he did in the first two sets. The stadium is also still filling up, a much more leisurely afternoon feel than the raucous atmosphere last night."
*Djokovic 6-3 6-3 5-7 5-5 Murray
It's the hottest Parisian trend for spring/summer 2015. Andy Murray shows off a fashionable drop-shot and it is oh so chic, dropping perfectly and Novak Djokovic cannot scrape back.
That is 30-0 and Djokovic pumps long for 40-0. Still waiting for our first point against serve. There it is. Djokovic slaps away a drive volley for 40-15. But Murray whips down an ace and clenches his fist up towards his box.
Djokovic 6-3 6-3 5-7 5-4 Murray*
Miles Maclagan
Former coach to Andy Murray and Laura Robson on BBC Radio 5 live
"The quality of this tennis is amazing - just cherish these matches. They keep putting the pressure back on each other. You wondered how Murray would match Djokovic's serve - and he did it. It is important that Murray doesn't let Djokovic take too much control of the rally. We want this match to go on and on."
via text on 81111
Leon, Manchester: I'm a massive Murray fan but don't forget Novak's motivation here. He's going for the career slam!! Murray needs to fight fight fight.
Post update
Djokovic 6-3 6-3 5-7 5-4 Murray*
Neither player is dominating, but serve certainly is.
Twelve points so far today and all have gone with the man teeing off.
Novak Djokovic racks up another love hold. Andy Murray is backed up to the cliff edge with no margin for error. If he is broken in the next game, then it is curtains.
Let's not think like that though.
*Djokovic 6-3 6-3 5-7 4-4 Murray
Pat Cash
1987 Wimbledon champion on 5 live
"In many ways that hold from Murray was more impressive than Djokovic's. Murray had to beat Djokovic at his own game and is winning the long, long rallies almost exclusively."
*Djokovic 6-3 6-3 5-7 4-4 Murray
Well, a love service game, but that was not nearly as straightforward as Djokovic's one just before.
A mammoth rally in the very first point of Andy Murray's serve. The Scot is stretched thin across the baseline, but gets away with it as he runs down a drop-shot and Djokovic's lob loops long.
Djokovic fires a forehand into the net for 30-0 and then fails to punish a second serve in the next point.
Murray seemed to be getting the upper hand in the rallies on the plus side, but Djokovic was not giving away any free points.
Djokovic 6-3 6-3 5-7 4-3 Murray*
Pat Cash
1987 Wimbledon champion on 5 live
"Flawless tennis from Djokovic. What a game, to come out in a pressure situation and play like that.
Post update
Djokovic 6-3 6-3 5-7 4-3 Murray*
Novak Djokovic coasts through his first service game of the day to love. It is like he has never been away.
Two regulation points rattled away before Andy Murray gets a bit of frame on an arcing serve down the middle, but cannot fend his return back into play. 40-0.
Murray gets a look at a second serve on the next point, but Djokovic tickles away an inch-perfect drop-shot to seal the game.
Ominous. Gauntlet laid down and Murray playing catch-up on the scoreboard.
Novak Djokovic necks some grapes and takes a swig of a something that looks a lot like a strawberry milkshake.
Andy Murray takes an extra moment, another wipe of his towel before stepping up to receive serve.
We are ready.
#bbctennis
Niall Murray: Regardless of what happens in this match, Murray's improvement on clay has been incredible.
Aaron Jonathan Wood: Re Murray pep-talk. Believe in your game keep focused and stay in the moment point by point.
Sebastian Jenkins: This could be a monumental moment in Murray's career. Allez Andy!!
via text on 81111
Sandra Williams, Merseyside: World number one? So what. Get out there. Fight. Believe.
Goosebumps Sandra.
Post update
The players are out on court. Both looked like they were carrying a few stomach butterflies as well as their racquet bags as they strode out.
Murray's coach Amelie Mauresmo is in place, hiding behind a pair of large aviators. Her counterpart in the Djokovic camp, Boris Becker, is sporting a big orange cap to beat the sun.
Post update
One of the talking points from last night's truncated match was Novak Djokovic's apparent ailments and afflictions.
At various points the Serb seemed to be troubled by some sort of illness, touching his brow, gasping and pulling faces, and then his hip, doing some lunging stretches between points.
However those episodes seemed to coincide with some of his best tennis.
Andy Murray was irritated by what he felt was Djokovic play-acting during the Serb's Australian Open victory. Was there more gamesmanship last night? And even if there was, is there anything wrong with trying to eke out a little mental edge?
Ill Williams back on court
Women's singles final
Piers Newbery
BBC Sport at Roland Garros
"Serena Williams has taken her first steps on court since Thursday, out on Court Four under the watchful eye of coach Patrick Mouratoglou, and after some gentle stretching she is now wielding a racquet. Well wrapped up in long sleeves and a pink baseball cap, she's not exactly moving much but hitting the ball fine.
"The American was given a pass on media duties for the last two days but, from her apartment, she told the WTA: 'I think I have some kind of flu, which makes it tough, because it's just a matter of resting and keeping hydrated - there's not much else I can do.'"
#bbctennis
Chris Flavell: Get out there, throw absolutely everything at him - keep the ball in play and let him make the errors and Djokovic is worried.
Graham Allen: Andy Murray. No Fear.
Laurie from Bathgate: This next hour or so represents Andy's best chance of winning the French open. Never will he have such a short match against Djokovic again. A sharp start will have Novak reeling. It will also act as the changing of Novak's dominance against him. A real but very difficult opportunity.
You making me (even more) nervous Laurie...
Post update
Gigi Salmon
BBC Radio 5 live commentator
"View from the commentary box at Roland Garros. Join us for Djokovic v Murray on 5 live Sport from 12:00 BST."
Don't forget that you listen to Gigi and the team using the 'Live Coverage' tab on this page. While you keep reading these words of course...
Put yourselves in Amelie Mauresmo's shoes.
With the match intriguingly poised, what is your 140-character pre-match pep-talk to Andy Murray?
Go out and pepper the lines from the first point?
Feel your way into it with tight and tidy percentage tennis?
Or try some whispered trash talk into Djokovic's shell-like at the changeover?
Let us know via #bbctennis or, if you want a few more than 140 characters, on text on 81111.
Piers Newbery
BBC Sport at Roland Garros
"Both Djokovic and Murray have been back out on Chatrier this morning for a practice, as if they need any after last night's exertions. Opinions and theories are flying around Roland Garros as to what will happen when they resume, with anything from 10 minutes to two hours of action apparently possible. The good news for everyone is that there will be no storms today - or threats of storms - and the temperature is holding steady at a comfortable 19C."
Djokovic 6-3 6-3 5-7 3-3 Murray
Pat Cash
1987 Wimbledon champion
"This is now a one-and-a-half set match, so anything can happen. We're looking at a match that could be over in 10 minutes. Murray has got to start well, be aggressive and on any small opportunities, go for it."
So who will the mid-match night's sleep have favoured more?
Yesterday evening it felt like Novak Djokovic who wanted to retreat, reconsider and return refreshed.
The Serbian world number one is on a 27-match winning run, but with the light fading and the crowd massing behind Murray, he looked rattled.
Roland Garros is due to get a retractable roof in 2019. Murray looked ready to rig up a tarpaulin prototype to keep play going.
Advantage Djokovic?
Djokovic 6-3 6-3 5-7 3-3 Murray
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent
"Murray landed a few jabs on Djokovic in the first two sets but the world number one barely flinched.
"But from somewhere, Murray rediscovered his missing spark and Djokovic didn't enjoy the experience.
"He will still be phenomenally difficult to beat from this position, but Murray has a chance, rather than an immediate trip home."
No-one does romance and revolution like the French and there was a bit of both in the air as dusk fell on Court Philippe Chatrier last night.
For two and a half sets it felt like this episode of the Murray v Djokovic was following the same trend as their last seven encounters - Murray's occasional glimmers of genius slowly snuffed out by Djokovic's relentless brilliance.
But then we went off script.
Murray stole the third with a late break and, with the momentum sloshing about all over the place, moved a break up before being pegged back himself in the fourth.
It felt like everything and anything was possible. Will it still in the cold light of Saturday?
"I told myself, 'Just don't go away. Just don't make it easy for him. Fight as much as you can'. I think I got a little under his skin after the third set."
Not Andy Murray's words last night after play was suspended with Novak Djokovic leading their semi-final 6-3 6-3 5-7 3-3.
Instead those were the thoughts of Jurgen Melzer at Roland Garros five years ago.
The Austrian had just successfully fought back from two sets adrift to beat Djokovic.
So, the good news is that Djokovic can be pegged back.
The bad news is that Melzer's comeback is the one and only time he has been.