Murray v Bellucci - as it happened

Summary
- Andy Murray due on court against Bellucci
- Victoria Azarenka beats Angelique Kerber 7-5 2-6 6-4
- Roger Federer beats Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 6-4 6-4
- GB's Jo Konta through to last 16 where she'll play Petra Kvitova
By Patrick Jennings and Mike Henson
Mr H on Twitter: Unless he plays Young at some point, if Murray wins #USOpen2015 he'd have had to beat 7 of the top 39. Ever been a tougher run?
Murray 6-3 6-2 7-5 Bellucci
Andy Murray speaking to Sky Sports: "I think he played well with confidence when he was ahead. He was striking well when he got a break up in the first set. I thought I played well after that actually, mixing it up and using my variety well. It was big to get the win in straight sets in cooler conditions today after Adrian Mannerino in the last round. I have played well against Kevin Anderson in the past, but he won in Salem the other week and is looking good."
Game, set and match
Murray 6-3 6-2 7-5 Bellucci
That was all fairly clinical when you weigh it up at the end of the evening.
Kevin Anderson is up next for Murray. That will be tougher.
*Murray 6-3 6-2 6-5 Bellucci
Three match points for Andy Murray at 40-0 up...
Murray breaks
*Murray 6-3 6-2 6-5 Bellucci
Andy Murray strikes like a cobra and will serve for a place in the last 16 next.
He is suddenly swarming all over the Thomaz Bellucci serve, punishing it for the first point and then keeping the pressure up to hustle and harry Bellucci out of the game for a break to love.
Bellucci looked out of his depth there, haring into the net to try and stem the tide, but only succeeding in making things easier for the Briton.
Murray 6-3 6-2 5-5 Bellucci*
Andy Murray yanks a big forehand down towards Thomaz Bellucci and watches at his leisure as the Brazilian's lobbed fetch floats well long.
That is another service game wrapped up to love. Ten games in 40 minutes so far in this set.
*Murray 6-3 6-2 4-5 Bellucci
This set is marching on remorselessly towards a tie-break. Neither man seems likely to back down on his serve.
The Arthur Ashe DJ has plucked the Rednexs' Cotton-Eyed Joe out of his record bag...
Murray 6-3 6-2 4-4 Bellucci*
Andy Murray gets a little bogged down, losing the first point and then seeing the speed drain out of his second serve.
That part of his game is still where the world's best can turn the screw on him.
Thomaz Bellucci is not the world's best though and cannot punish the 70mph pattercake pies being sent down from the other end.
*Murray 6-3 6-2 3-4 Bellucci
And Thomaz Bellucci returns fire with his own hold to love.
Plenty of good stuff crammed into that game though to rev the crowd up.
First Bellucci shows Andy Murray that he can do deft as well, dribbling a dreamy dropper out of reach for the first point.
He clinches the final point after a brilliant razzle-dazzle exchange of lightning-quick reflexes and jagging angles.
Murray 6-3 6-2 3-3 Bellucci*
Andy Murray steams through another service game to love.
It is not all efficiency and attrition though. Murray closes the game out with a forehand dropper from the baseline that had more disguise than Carlos the Jackal.
*Murray 6-3 6-2 2-3 Bellucci
Serve is dominating.
Thomaz Bellucci wraps up his own serve for the loss of just a single point.
Jeff Tarango, on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, advises Murray to miss on purpose to conserve his energy for a surprise smash and grab raid on the Bellucci serve later in the set.
Softly, softly catchy Tommy as it were.
Murray 6-3 6-2 2-2 Bellucci*
Andy Murray clouts a forehand down the line with vicious power to hold his own serve to love.
That particular tennis ball will be humming like a tuning fork after that punishment.
*Murray 6-3 6-2 1-2 Bellucci
Thomaz Bellucci whistles through a service game to love. Nothing to see here, keep moving.
Time to sit and sip for the players.
Murray 6-3 6-2 1-1 Bellucci*
Thomaz Bellucci spies a little chink in the Andy Murray serve as a double fault gives him 15-30.
But Bellucci cannot force the issue any further. His forehand streaks into the net with Murray looking vulnerable.
Neither player has started the third set well.
John Pierce on Twitter: So far, so good for Murray. Clinical performance, focussed & business like. A five setter does concentrate the mind....
*Murray 6-3 6-2 0-1 Bellucci
Is Andy Murray going to follow the second-set template that proved so successful?
The Scot keeps the pressure high on Bellucci, milking him for errors and bring up 15-40 and two break points.
But Murray has let Bellucci off the peg a little there.
A careless cross-court forehand into the net at 30-40 looked complacent and Bellucci closes the game with a fine stretching volley at the net.
Meanwhile over on Grandstand
In the final US Open singles match to take place on Flushing Meadows' Grandstand court before it is demolished, Sabine Lisicki has beaten Barbora Strycova after trailing 5-1 in the final set.
A suitably stylish send-off.
Game and second set
Murray 6-3 6-2 Bellucci*
And what a way to sign off on the second.
Andy Murray dashes out wide, and, on the stretch, finds a sublime cross-court angle to leave Thomaz Bellucci's shoulders slumped.
The Brazilian is staring at the ugly rear end of a two sets to love scoreline.
Murray breaks
*Murray 6-3 5-2 Bellucci
Stick a fork in this second set, it is done.
Thomaz Bellucci looks like the belief has been pummelled out of him by Andy Murray's consistency after the opener.
Murray 6-3 4-2 Bellucci*
Andy Murray is in a little bit of a pinch at 15-30, but Thomaz Bellucci is not playing as well as he was in the first set.
The Brazilian pushes a ham-fisted volley wide to allow Murray to wrap up the game.
Meanwhile, Jeff Tarango on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra says that he thinks that Kevin Anderson will beat Murray in the next round should the Scot win tonight.
"Anderson is ready for a breakthrough and Andy is starting to look a little worn after a tough month," he says.
Listen in via the audio icon at the top of this page.
*Murray 6-3 3-2 Bellucci
Duck Sauce's 2010 Barbara Streisand ear-worm is the least Wimbledon bit of music that I have heard at changeover so far at the US Open.
Thomaz Bellucci seals the game to kick off a close contender for that crown as the Arthur Ashe DJ fires up some of Justin Timberlake's Sexyback.
Murray 6-3 3-1 Bellucci*
Actor Ray Liota, of Goodfellas fame, is in the house and acknowledges the crowd with a regal wave of the hand, showing off a chunky platinum band on his pinkie.
On court below his pricey perch, Andy Murray puts away a mid-court forehand to win the game.
*Murray 6-3 2-1 Bellucci
Thomaz Bellucci keeps his cards on the table in the second set.
He is walking a tightrope as it stands though. A double-break would surely be fatal for this second set, even this early in proceedings.
Murray 6-3 2-0 Bellucci*
Andy Murray is chugging on all cylinders now.
He slams the door shut on any hopes that Thomaz Bellucci had of an immediate break-back.
With all the force of one of those ne'er-do-wells being chased by Roger Cook.
A reference for the 30-pluses there.
Murray breaks
*Murray 6-3 1-0 Bellucci
Andy Murray is out of the blocks like a whippet with a gale-force tailwind.
Three quick points crumble his way as a combination of lactic and tension start to tug at Thomaz Bellucci's swinging arm.
Three break points. Murray misses the first two as, with cash in the bank, he goes for broke.
30-40. But Bellucci's gremlins return. The Brazilian attempts to smuggle a second serve out of Murray's winner-striking zone. And succeeds only in planting it into the net.
Double fault for Bellucci, a break for Murray and, possibly, a turning point in the match.
Nick, London via text: I'm getting the coffee on... Something tells me this is going to be a long night.
Game and first set
Murray 6-3 Bellucci*
Thomaz Bellucci made Andy Murray work hard for that game. Just as he has for the whole set.
The Brazilian works Murray out of court as he switches fire from the backhand to forehand wing for 30-30.
But finally, after 50 minutes, Murray is over the line in the opener.
Murray breaks
*Murray 5-3 Bellucci
Thomaz Bellucci coughs up an ugly forehand, swatting clean over the baseline to give Murray 30-40 and a break point.
A ding-donging rally ensues, back and forth, Murray scraping and scrimping out wide as Bellucci ups the pace.
Bellucci advances, Murray cracks a pancake-flat forehand pass over the wire, and the Brazilian can only fend into the net.
Murray to serve for the opening set next.
Murray 4-3 Bellucci*
The first Hawk-Eye challenge of the match comes from Andy Murray at 40-30 up.
He is questioning the eyesight of a line-judge who looks like an evening news anchorman - all silver hair and chestnut tan. And the Dan Rather lookalike is right by half an inch or so.
Another tick for your Eye-Spy Andy Murray book. He lets out his first 'C'mon' of the match as Thomaz Bellucci duffs a groundstroke into the net.
And Murray makes good his escape after that little bit of gamesmanship.
Bellucci holds
*Murray 3-3 Bellucci
A massive hold for Thomaz Bellucci as he wrestles an epic, roller-coaster of a game his way to keep Murray at bay and the set on serve.
How much has that missed chance and marathon game taken out of the British number one?
Still deuce...
Murray 3-2 Bellucci*
Oh delicious.
Andy Murray tickles in a forehand drop-shot that Thomaz Bellucci chases in vain. Naughty, naught, very naughty.
That shot followed a pinpoint running forehand winner down the line from Murray.
But Bellucci is just about hanging tough.
Back to deuce again. How many? I've lost count. A lot.
Murray misses three break points
Murray 3-2 Bellucci*
Andy Murray's groundstrokes are starting to simmer.
A little more zip, a touch more pop and Thomaz Bellucci is suddenly surviving rather than thriving in the rallies.
The Brazilian has seen off three break points, with Murray twice pushing his luck with a little too much power as he tucks into a second serve.
Deuce...
MR H on Twitter: Murray's power just doesn't seem that great compared to allegedly lesser opponents these days.
Murray 3-2 Bellucci*
Oh my. The first prime cut from Andy Murray's shot-making selection as the Scot flicks a cross-court winner from a position where most players would struggle to scrape back into play.
Very nice and a first comfortable hold of the match for Murray.
Murray breaks back
*Murray 2-2 Bellucci
Andy Murray pulls a Get Out of Jail Free card out of the pile.
Thomaz Bellucci chucks down two rank double faults to allow Murray to deuce and then advantage and break point.
Bellucci plonks down a pedestrian tee-off, just to make sure, on the next point, but blinks first as the two players trade groundstrokes from the back.
Bellucci breaks
Murray 1-2 Bellucci*
Quick, the boss is looking.
Camp Murray snap their spines straight simultaneously, all nodding and applauding supportively as their man looks up towards the players' box.
He needs the help.
A sluggish second serve that didn't even make it over the net and Murray double-faults to 0-30.
It is the same scoreline that he faced in the opening game.
The cat is not so easily back in the bag this time though.
Thomaz Bellucci darts in and wrong-foots Murray for 15-40 and two break points.
First serve missed. Second serve in. Murray to the net. Bellucci goes to pass...and nets.
But a forehand into the top of the net from Murray hands his man the first break of the match.
*Murray 1-1 Bellucci
Is that some Thai dye? Either that or Thomaz Bellucci's shirt has been mangled by the hot wash.
The Brazilian has shown that he means business in the opening two games, rattling on to a 40-0 lead on his own serve and only allowing Murray one point nibbled back.
Murray 1-0 Bellucci*
Andy Murray flops a forehand long on the opening point as he comes in to try and put away a thick net cord top-edge.
Whomph! A pinging backhand winner from Thomaz Bellucci down the line and that is one that Murray can just watch and admire.
0-30 and a bit of pickle.
But via an ace and a walloped mid-court forehand, Murray has locked down the opening game.
It is either Kevin Anderson or Dominic Thiem for the winner of this match by the way.