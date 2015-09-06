Murray v Bellucci - as it happened

Quick, the boss is looking.

Camp Murray snap their spines straight simultaneously, all nodding and applauding supportively as their man looks up towards the players' box.

He needs the help.

A sluggish second serve that didn't even make it over the net and Murray double-faults to 0-30.

It is the same scoreline that he faced in the opening game.

The cat is not so easily back in the bag this time though.

Thomaz Bellucci darts in and wrong-foots Murray for 15-40 and two break points.

First serve missed. Second serve in. Murray to the net. Bellucci goes to pass...and nets.

But a forehand into the top of the net from Murray hands his man the first break of the match.