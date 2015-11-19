World Tour Finals: Djokovic beats Berdych

That latter match is a straight shoot-out for a semi-final spot against Roger Federer.
We'll be here. I'll hope you will too...
Djokovic into the last four
Novak Djokovic - gentleman and scholar.
After offering gracious words on court he heads to the wings to scribble his name on a gaggle of balls and pose of selfies with his fans.
Djokovic into the last four
Novak Djokovic on the prospect of playing Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals: "He has another match tomorrow and I will watch that with my team to try and prepare. We have played so many times - I think a couple of times on this very court.
"He has played great in his first couple of matches in London and hopefully I will be able to play my best. That is what is needed to beat him."
Berdych heading home
Tomas Berdych trudges off the O2 stage on the back of three successive defeats at the World Tour Finals.
He will hope to kick on next season under coach Dani Vallverdu.
Djokovic wins
Djokovic 6-3 7-5 Berdych
And Novak Djokovic is back on the winning wagon. After his defeat by Roger Federer on Tuesday, he has put Tomas Berdych to the sword.
Berdych takes the game's first point but nothing more.
Djokovic always had his number.
Djokovic breaks
*Djokovic 6-3 6-5 Berdych
Novak Djokovic suddenly jimmys the lock on the Tomas Berdych serve.
Love 40 as he gets busy on return. Only another slice of Lady Luck delays Berdych's demise in the game as a net cord breaks his way.
Berdych is all apologies.
Djokovic ignores his palm of peace and slaps away a return winner on the next rally.
He serves for the match next.
Crucial game
Gigi Salmon
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentator
Djokovic skips to the back of the court. Both players take their towels. We had the tantalising 10th game. Is this the enormous 11th?
Djokovic 6-3 5-5 Berdych*
Novak Djokovic drops one point on his way to the game. His game feels like it is sharpening up nicely as he comes to the pointy end of things though.
The world number one finds a delicious angle for the final winner from behind the baseline and bang centre of the court.
*Djokovic 6-3 4-5 Berdych
Tomas Berdych makes it to 40-0 via a chunky net cord and a whippy ace down the middle.
Another dose of pure service speed delivers the game.
Djokovic 6-3 4-4 Berdych*
Novak Djokovic chalks up another service game in unremarkable style.
There is a distinct lack of fizzle in the O2 at the moment. There is more atmosphere in deep space.
*Djokovic 6-3 3-4 Berdych
Tomas Berdych's mix of serving speed and big forehand, with a unhealthy dash of errors thrown in, is good enough to hold off an indifferent Novak Djokovic once more.
This set feels like a flabby recent spy blockbuster that could be half an hour shorter.
Let's cut to the finale.
Djokovic 6-3 3-3 Berdych*
Novak Djokovic, with his semi-final spot secured with the first set, is still on auto-pilot.
His groundstrokes lack his usual venom and intent and he is made to fight through from deuce once again.
Is he coming off the boil after a long season? Or is he still the man to beat this weekend?
*Djokovic 6-3 2-3 Berdych
Tomas Berdych picking up steam and scooping up a third game in succession.
Mid-set momentum is one thing though, doing it at the business end is what matters.
And no-one operates better in that zone than Novak Djokovic.
Berdych breaks
Djokovic 6-3 2-2 Berdych*
Boom! And Tomas Berdych is back in room!
The Czech had looked like he was sleep-walking towards the O2 exit, but a wallop of a forehand down the line converts a break point at 30-40.
Is there still a twist in this tale?
*Djokovic 6-3 2-1 Berdych
Tomas Berdych steadies the ship with a spitter of a serve out wide.
A little toe-hold in the second set? He needs to dig in deep and hard to swing the momentum back his way.
Djokovic 6-3 2-0 Berdych*
Rolling Djok. The Novak Djokovic express is chugging for home.
Another game disappears down the gurgler for Tomas Berdych and the spotlight swings back on his own serve.
Berdych broke back from a break down in the first set. A double break would surely too much of a gap to bridge in the second.
Djokovic breaks
*Djokovic 6-3 1-0 Berdych
Novak Djokovic is playing as though he wants to get back in time for last orders at the players' base at the Savoy hotel.
He brings up 0-40 to put Berdych in a very tight little corner.
The Czech makes a decent fist of it, but sabotages his own comeback attempt as he double-faults pushing his luck at 40-30.
Djokovic wins the first set
Djokovic 6-3 Berdych*
Stick the reserved sign down on that semi-final spot.
Novak Djokovic will play Rafael Nadal in the last four on Saturday as he closes out the opener.
Even if Berdych wins the match, the Czech is heading home for the year.
Djokovic breaks
*Djokovic 5-3 Berdych
Tomas Berdych lamps a forehand at 30-15 up. It comes off the strings clean, but lands apparently a little dirty and is called out by the linesperson.
It looked marginal in real time. Berdych opts not to invoke the video gods. Shame, because on the virtual replay it looks plain wrong with the ball snicking the paint.
What could be 40-15 is 30-30 instead.
Deuce. Berdych unwraps a bullwhip of an ace down the middle to see off the danger.
But Djokovic clinches a second as Berdych touch at the net goes AWOL.
That decision not to challenge looks costly. Djokovic to serve for the set and his semi-final spot next.
Djokovic 4-3 Berdych*
Tomas Berdych is raiding the net like an unmanned tuck shop at the end of term.
Another dart into front court catches Novak Djokovic by surprise and punishes the Serb's nothing-much slice.
Djokovic is short of the full ticket as well - lacking his usual zip and fire. Deuce.
The favourite makes it over the line, but he is being made to think and run hard out there.
*Djokovic 3-3 Berdych
Tomas Berdych's forehand is starting to fire.
A couple of crashing strokes off his favoured wing take him to 30-0.
But he is also showing the touch of a miniature portrait artist.
A deft backhand pick-up half-volley is too good for Djokovic, tapping down twice to close the game.
This is a lot tighter that many had predicted pre-match.
Djokovic 3-2 Berdych*
Tomas Berdych darts to the net at 15-15. Djokovic pumps down the line onto his backhand and the Czech plants away a winner.
15-30 and a chest-swelling point to make the world number six dream impossible dreams.
That morale boost is what Berdych will have to take from the game though. Djokovic shuts the rest of it down to edge back ahead.
Berdych - 'A strong, strong athlete'
Leon Smith
Great Britain Davis Cup captain
He really is a strong, strong athlete. He generates good speed on his serve. He's an exceptional player and what makes him just off the top five is maybe a little bit of movement.
Berdych holds
*Djokovic 2-2 Berdych
Tomas Berdych clambers back from six feet under to make it to deuce.
Djokovic trains fire on the Berdych backhand and this time it stands firm. Advantage to the Berd-man. And then a popping ace to complete the escape!
Could that hold be the making of him in this match?
Break points Djokovic
Djokovic 2-1 Berdych*
Djokovic is asking questions of Tomas Berdych. And they are not about his Christmas plans.
The big Czech's movement is found short when inquiries are made out wide by the world number one.
Love-30.
Berdych knows he has to play lights-out knock-out tennis to get the straight-sets win he needs.
But he has over-cooked a backhand long. Love-40 and three break points Djokovic.
Berdych breaks
Djokovic 2-1 Berdych*
Tomas Berdych has attracted some sympathy support and the match is not three games old.
The Czech's double-handed punch down the line for a winner and 15-30 is given hearty cheers by a crowd who are fearful that their evening's entertainment is going to be over sooner than they wished.
This is more like it as the topdog is taken to deuce.
Djokovic is a little hurried on his backhand wing and plonks into the net. Break point Berdych.
And Djokovic nets!
Maybe some of that pity was a little premature...
Djokovic breaks
*Djokovic 2-0 Berdych
Tomas Berdych is staring down the opposite end and seeing an ogre.
His big serve is cowed by the prospect of Djokovic's whip-smart return and he slides to 0-40 in dispiriting fashion.
Three break points. Djokovic goes for the grind on the final rally, pummeling back strong and deep, but never too wide, as he challenges Berdych to chance his arm.
Berdych coughs up the error long and has won only one of eight points so far in the match.
Djokovic 1-0 Berdych*
Novak Djokovic looks tight and tidy off the tee in the opening game.
He peppers the corners of the service box and loses only one point on his way back to his chair for a slug of something that looks like strawberry milkshake but is doubtlessly much, much healthier.
Djokovic v Berdych
Novak Djokovic to serve.
Tomas Berdych, decked out in brown and beige, to receive.
Djokovic v Berdych
The glimmer of hope for Tomas Berdych?
Well, Djokovic and his last meeting was only two weeks ago at the Paris Masters event, on a court similar to the one at the O2.
It was a straight-sets win for Djokovic, but both of those sets went to tie-breaks.
Could they have crumbled the Czech's way?
Head to head
Djokovic v Berdych
The head-to-head record between Novak Djokovic and Tomas Berdych is so lop-sided that it broke the scales.
Djokovic has won 20 of their previous 22 meetings, including all 17 on hard courts.He has won their last seven matches.
As their credentials are read out by the O2 emcee, the difference is marked.
Twenty-six ATP 1000 titles for Djokovic, along with 10 Grand Slam titles. Berdych has just one Masters 1000 title.
Murray-Peers out of ATP finals
This match is slightly later out on court than advertised (by me anyway) after Jamie Murray and Australian double partner John Peers were taken to a match tie-break in an epic final round-robin encounter against the top-seeded Bryan brothers.
Five match points went begging for the Anglo-Aussie pair - one a clear forehand chance for Peers - before their succumbed 16-14 in the shoot-out.
It was Murray and Peers final outing as a pairing. They go their separate ways at the end of this season and Murray will partner up with Brazil's Bruno Soares.
On the hop
Novak Djokovic has been a man apart from the rest this year, but a straight-sets defeat by Tomas Berdych tonight would deprive the O2 semis of the best player in the world.
The man himself has been warming up in east London with a giant space hopper.
And Novak Djokovic won all 23 of the tennis matches he played.
Djokovic v Berdych later
The evening match at the O2 Arena is Tomas Berdych against world number one Novak Djokovic.
Djokovic - on the back of one of the stellar seasons in tennis history - would fail to make the last four of the World Tour Finals if Berdych beats him in two.
It couldn't happen. Could it?
We will be back at about 19:45 GMT to find out....
Davis Cup final
GB captain Leon Smith on his possible number two pick: "Kyle Edmund, Dan Evans and James Ward have all won Challenger events recently. It is going to be a very difficult decision but it will be for the betterment of the team.
"I will let the players know as soon as possible.
I will rally the possibilities around in my head for a while, consider the surface, the match-ups and the experience."
Davis Cup final
Leon Smith has come up to chat with Sue Barker in the BBC studio for a little look-forward to the Davis Cup final next weekend.
"We are going to see an incredible quality of fight and passion from Andy come the final," he says.
"He keeps surprising me, his ability to produce the type of tennis he does under stress, fatigue and pain. He just gives everything every time he pulls on the shirt.
"He is the superstar, but his support for the team is phenomenal."
By Mike Henson
All times stated are UK
Friday's order of play
So tomorrow's singles slate looks like this:
14:00 GMT: Rafael Nadal v David Ferrer
20:00 GMT Andy Murray v Stan Wawrinka
That latter match is a straight shoot-out for a semi-final spot against Roger Federer.
We'll be here. I'll hope you will too...
