Semi-final as it happened: Federer through after Chung retires

Not quite the semi-final we were hoping for, but ultimately a result we've seen so many times before - Roger Federer marches on to another Grand Slam final.
Hyeon Chung, the unseeded 21-year-old from South Korea, has had a tournament to remember, and waves goodbye to a whole host of new fans in Melbourne.
Marin Cilic, the sixth seed who ended Kyle Edmund's run, awaits Federer in the final.
Can Federer make it back-to-back Australian Open titles? Or will Cilic exact some revenge for his Wimbledon defeat to the Swiss master?
Until next time...
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
Of course, we'll have you covered throughout the weekend with live coverage online and commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra from Melbourne Park of both the men's and women's Australian Open finals.
The perfect accompaniment to your morning brew...
Tune in
Chung retires
BBC Two
Don't forget, you can get your daily dose of Australian Open highlights on BBC Two from 17:00 GMT.
There'll be some classic Roger Federer, and some untimely blisters for Hyeon Chung.
'There's no one quite like Federer'
David Law
Radio 5 live sports extra commentator at Melbourne Park
A fascinating insight into what Roger Federer is like and how much he enjoys being a tennis player.
There's no one else quite like him in the sport, in terms of people he just enjoys the sport.
Holiday friends
What does Federer think of his final opponent, Marin Cilic, who he played in the final of Wimbledon last year?
"We saw it against Rafa and Edmund - he brings
power and everything," said the Swiss.
"He's a really nice guy. He had similar problem as Chung in the final at Wimbledon. It will help him that he's had two days off and he hasn't had to come through a tough semi-final. We'll see a fresh Marin. He believes he can come
this far, he will go far.
"We actually saw each other on
vacation in the Maldives a couple of months and we played together. We were
both looking for a hitting partner!"
'I'll be watching the women's singles'
Chung retires
Federer has also been speaking about tomorrow's women's singles final between Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki, who are both aiming for their first Grand Slam.
"I would love to be in that position again," he said. "It's one of the
coolest moments as a player.
"I think they've both saved match points so far. Like a cat, you have multiple lives.
You've got to keep trying and keep believing.
"They've both worked so hard. The
winner will be number one which is a great scenario. I'll be watching. They're both
such nice ladies.
"I remember when I won my first. It rocked my
world."
Post update
Chung retires
Roger Federer has just told a nice story about how he took his tennis racquet to the Maldives, and bumped into Australian Open final opponent Marin Cilic...
As you do.
'I was going to be happy with one more major'
Chung retires
Federer on his progress from last year: "I know how hard it is to win in any major. Years ago I ran into the Novaks and Rafas along the way and they blocked me for some time. I was going to be happy to win one more before I retired. Now here we are, I'm one match away from another."
What does Federer's trophy cabinet look like? "I have most of them at home. Not all of them. I have a nice trophy cabinet. Sometimes I go through it and think 'wow' and sometimes I'm like 'it's just tennis'. When we have friends round it's cool to look at Olympic medals and trophies. It's something I've worked very hard for."
Get Involved
#bbctennis
Andrew Neill: Hopefully that gives #Federer a bit of time to work on his first serve before Sunday. Can't get only 32% in in the first set v Cilic and expect to be ok.
Richard Hinman: Retiring from your first slam semi-final against the greatest ever because of blisters is beyond strange.
Martin Litte: I play tennis just like Roger federer... The problem I have is my alarm clock keeps waking me up.
'Chung will be top 10, for sure'
Chung retires
Here's more from Roger Federer on 21-year-old opponent Hyeon Chung: "Fighting was a problem today. I could tell something was wrong, but he has a great composure.
"I think he's going to achieve next level excellence - top 10 for sure.
"I can see why he beat Novak (Djokovic) and Sasha (Zverev). He's going to be a great, great player."
AFPCopyright: AFP
'He's had a wonderful tournament'
Chung retires
Roger Federer speaking on court: "I thought the first set was normal. I couldn't tell what was going on with my opponent.
"In the second set I felt he was getting slower. He's had a problem with the blister. It hurts - a lot. At some point it's too much and you make things worse.
"Clearly I'm happy to be in the final but not like this. He's had such a wonderful tournament."
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
Chung retires
Some reaction from Roger Federer, Australian Open finalist for the seventh time, to come now...
Chung retires
Federer 6-1 5-2 Chung
That was the most nonchalant retirement from the Korean, he just strolled over to the umpire and that was that...
He must've been hurting though, those blisters he had seen to a few games ago didn't look too tasty.
A disappointing end to a fantastic tournament.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Post update
David Law
Radio 5 live sports extra commentator at Melbourne Park
That's all a bit disappointing. You feel sorry for Chung and for the crowd.
Chung retires
Federer 6-1 5-2 Chung*
Well, Hyeon Chung has just walked over to the umpire and told him he's retiring.
Roger Federer is into the Australian Open final.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Post update
Federer 6-1 5-2 Chung*
Hyeon Chung is serving to stay in the second set.
There's a murmur of applause around the Rod Laver Arena as he strolls up to the service line, there's a bigger cheer when Roger Federer cracks a winner on to the white of the line in return.
That's all frame though from the Swiss - 30-15.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Piers Newbery
BBC Sport at Melbourne Park
At 6-1 4-1 down, the last thing you need is a thumping great blister on your foot. Chung looked like he could run forever during his win over Djokovic, but four days later the 21-year-old is well into uncharted territory and being pushed and pulled all over the place by Federer.
Chung has won just 19 of 51 baseline rallies so far, and those feet are going to have to do a lot more work if he's getting back into this.
EPACopyright: EPA
Post update
David Law
Radio 5 live sports extra commentator at Melbourne Park
Federer looks like he's down the park with his kids.
Post update
Federer 6-1 5-2 Chung*
Wonderful from Roger Federer, he barely has to break stride with a serve that forces Hyeon Chung wide and a winner into the space vacated by the young Korean.
The defending champion mixes it up with a thumping forehand towards the body of Chung, who dribbles a response into the net.
Post update
*Federer 6-1 4-2 Chung
That's better. A cracker of a first serve that Roger Federer can't force on target.
Federer goes long off the next rally, too - 40-15.
Can Chung put this service game away? He does, a confident crosscourt forehand winner to finish.
Live Reporting
Alex Bysouth
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images ReutersCopyright: Reuters AFPCopyright: AFP ReutersCopyright: Reuters AFPCopyright: AFP AFPCopyright: AFP Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images EPACopyright: EPA
Goodbye...
And with that, it's time for us to wrap this up.
Not quite the semi-final we were hoping for, but ultimately a result we've seen so many times before - Roger Federer marches on to another Grand Slam final.
Hyeon Chung, the unseeded 21-year-old from South Korea, has had a tournament to remember, and waves goodbye to a whole host of new fans in Melbourne.
Marin Cilic, the sixth seed who ended Kyle Edmund's run, awaits Federer in the final.
Can Federer make it back-to-back Australian Open titles? Or will Cilic exact some revenge for his Wimbledon defeat to the Swiss master?
Until next time...
Post update
Of course, we'll have you covered throughout the weekend with live coverage online and commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra from Melbourne Park of both the men's and women's Australian Open finals.
The perfect accompaniment to your morning brew...
Tune in
Chung retires
BBC Two
Don't forget, you can get your daily dose of Australian Open highlights on BBC Two from 17:00 GMT.
There'll be some classic Roger Federer, and some untimely blisters for Hyeon Chung.
'There's no one quite like Federer'
David Law
Radio 5 live sports extra commentator at Melbourne Park
A fascinating insight into what Roger Federer is like and how much he enjoys being a tennis player.
There's no one else quite like him in the sport, in terms of people he just enjoys the sport.
Holiday friends
What does Federer think of his final opponent, Marin Cilic, who he played in the final of Wimbledon last year?
"We saw it against Rafa and Edmund - he brings power and everything," said the Swiss.
"He's a really nice guy. He had similar problem as Chung in the final at Wimbledon. It will help him that he's had two days off and he hasn't had to come through a tough semi-final. We'll see a fresh Marin. He believes he can come this far, he will go far.
"We actually saw each other on vacation in the Maldives a couple of months and we played together. We were both looking for a hitting partner!"
'I'll be watching the women's singles'
Chung retires
Federer has also been speaking about tomorrow's women's singles final between Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki, who are both aiming for their first Grand Slam.
"I would love to be in that position again," he said. "It's one of the coolest moments as a player.
"I think they've both saved match points so far. Like a cat, you have multiple lives. You've got to keep trying and keep believing.
"They've both worked so hard. The winner will be number one which is a great scenario. I'll be watching. They're both such nice ladies.
"I remember when I won my first. It rocked my world."
Post update
Chung retires
Roger Federer has just told a nice story about how he took his tennis racquet to the Maldives, and bumped into Australian Open final opponent Marin Cilic...
As you do.
'I was going to be happy with one more major'
Chung retires
Federer on his progress from last year: "I know how hard it is to win in any major. Years ago I ran into the Novaks and Rafas along the way and they blocked me for some time. I was going to be happy to win one more before I retired. Now here we are, I'm one match away from another."
What does Federer's trophy cabinet look like? "I have most of them at home. Not all of them. I have a nice trophy cabinet. Sometimes I go through it and think 'wow' and sometimes I'm like 'it's just tennis'. When we have friends round it's cool to look at Olympic medals and trophies. It's something I've worked very hard for."
Get Involved
#bbctennis
Andrew Neill: Hopefully that gives #Federer a bit of time to work on his first serve before Sunday. Can't get only 32% in in the first set v Cilic and expect to be ok.
Richard Hinman: Retiring from your first slam semi-final against the greatest ever because of blisters is beyond strange.
Martin Litte: I play tennis just like Roger federer... The problem I have is my alarm clock keeps waking me up.
'Chung will be top 10, for sure'
Chung retires
Here's more from Roger Federer on 21-year-old opponent Hyeon Chung: "Fighting was a problem today. I could tell something was wrong, but he has a great composure.
"I think he's going to achieve next level excellence - top 10 for sure.
"I can see why he beat Novak (Djokovic) and Sasha (Zverev). He's going to be a great, great player."
'He's had a wonderful tournament'
Chung retires
Roger Federer speaking on court: "I thought the first set was normal. I couldn't tell what was going on with my opponent.
"In the second set I felt he was getting slower. He's had a problem with the blister. It hurts - a lot. At some point it's too much and you make things worse.
"Clearly I'm happy to be in the final but not like this. He's had such a wonderful tournament."
Post update
Chung retires
Some reaction from Roger Federer, Australian Open finalist for the seventh time, to come now...
Chung retires
Federer 6-1 5-2 Chung
That was the most nonchalant retirement from the Korean, he just strolled over to the umpire and that was that...
He must've been hurting though, those blisters he had seen to a few games ago didn't look too tasty.
A disappointing end to a fantastic tournament.
Post update
David Law
Radio 5 live sports extra commentator at Melbourne Park
That's all a bit disappointing. You feel sorry for Chung and for the crowd.
Chung retires
Federer 6-1 5-2 Chung*
Well, Hyeon Chung has just walked over to the umpire and told him he's retiring.
Roger Federer is into the Australian Open final.
Post update
Federer 6-1 5-2 Chung*
Hyeon Chung is serving to stay in the second set.
There's a murmur of applause around the Rod Laver Arena as he strolls up to the service line, there's a bigger cheer when Roger Federer cracks a winner on to the white of the line in return.
That's all frame though from the Swiss - 30-15.
Post update
Piers Newbery
BBC Sport at Melbourne Park
At 6-1 4-1 down, the last thing you need is a thumping great blister on your foot. Chung looked like he could run forever during his win over Djokovic, but four days later the 21-year-old is well into uncharted territory and being pushed and pulled all over the place by Federer.
Chung has won just 19 of 51 baseline rallies so far, and those feet are going to have to do a lot more work if he's getting back into this.
Post update
David Law
Radio 5 live sports extra commentator at Melbourne Park
Federer looks like he's down the park with his kids.
Post update
Federer 6-1 5-2 Chung*
Wonderful from Roger Federer, he barely has to break stride with a serve that forces Hyeon Chung wide and a winner into the space vacated by the young Korean.
The defending champion mixes it up with a thumping forehand towards the body of Chung, who dribbles a response into the net.
Post update
*Federer 6-1 4-2 Chung
That's better. A cracker of a first serve that Roger Federer can't force on target.
Federer goes long off the next rally, too - 40-15.
Can Chung put this service game away? He does, a confident crosscourt forehand winner to finish.