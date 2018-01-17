Semi-final as it happened: Federer through after Chung retires

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

And with that, it's time for us to wrap this up.

Not quite the semi-final we were hoping for, but ultimately a result we've seen so many times before - Roger Federer marches on to another Grand Slam final.

Hyeon Chung, the unseeded 21-year-old from South Korea, has had a tournament to remember, and waves goodbye to a whole host of new fans in Melbourne.

Marin Cilic, the sixth seed who ended Kyle Edmund's run, awaits Federer in the final.

Can Federer make it back-to-back Australian Open titles? Or will Cilic exact some revenge for his Wimbledon defeat to the Swiss master?

Until next time...