Watch: Rybarikova v Cirstea - Court 11

Some bloke called Roger Federer begins his bid for a ninth title at SW19 with a first-round match against Dusan Lajovic.
Sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov looks to get his stop-start season back on track when he takes on three-time Grand Slam champ Stan Wawrinka, who is continuing his comeback from injury.
Last year's finalist Marin Cilic takes on Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, while Sam Querrey and Kevin Anderson are also in action.
EPACopyright: EPA
Glorious opening day at Wimbledon
Saj Chowdhury
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
On the right of the photo is a red BBC Breakfast sofa on top of a small hill at a tennis-courts complex in SW19.
Yes folks, that only means one thing - Wimbledon.
Coaching great Judy Murray (there in the gold/yellow) was on the sofa earlier stating that one of her sons, Andy, had to pull out because he wasn't fully ready for the rigours of five-set Grand Slam tennis. At least he'll get to watch the tennis and World Cup.
The good news:
BBC weather great Carol Kirkwood was also on hand to declare that it was going to be glorious and hot this week in south London.
It was about 20C at 07:30. Yikes!
BBCCopyright: BBC
The pre-Championships chatter
PACopyright: PA
Yes, plenty of the pre-Wimbledon chatter revolved around whether Andy Murray would shake off a hip injury in time to make it, and whether Serena Williams would be seeded as she continues her return to the court after giving birth last September.
After appearances at Queen's and Eastbourne in the build-up, two-time champion Murray was handed a first-round draw against Frenchman Benoit Paire.
But yesterday the 31-year-old announced he was withdrawing "with a heavy heart", adding the Championships came too soon in his recovery process.
Williams, meanwhile, was seeded 25th, despite being outside the top 32 in the rankings.
The 36-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion has dropped to 183rd in the world and the decision to seed the American didn't come as welcome news to some - including world number 32 Dominika Cibulkova, who missed out on a seeding.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Wimbledon's game of faces...
PACopyright: PA
He's out...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
She's seeded...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
They're the leading British hopes...
.Copyright: .
And these two return as champions...
Welcome...
PACopyright: PA
Oh, hey...
The sun has been out for weeks, England are going to win the World Cup, and yet somehow this summer is just about to get even better.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Ones to watch
Some bloke called Roger Federer begins his bid for a ninth title at SW19 with a first-round match against Dusan Lajovic.
Sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov looks to get his stop-start season back on track when he takes on three-time Grand Slam champ Stan Wawrinka, who is continuing his comeback from injury.
Last year's finalist Marin Cilic takes on Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, while Sam Querrey and Kevin Anderson are also in action.
Glorious opening day at Wimbledon
Saj Chowdhury
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
On the right of the photo is a red BBC Breakfast sofa on top of a small hill at a tennis-courts complex in SW19.
Yes folks, that only means one thing - Wimbledon.
Coaching great Judy Murray (there in the gold/yellow) was on the sofa earlier stating that one of her sons, Andy, had to pull out because he wasn't fully ready for the rigours of five-set Grand Slam tennis. At least he'll get to watch the tennis and World Cup.
The good news:
BBC weather great Carol Kirkwood was also on hand to declare that it was going to be glorious and hot this week in south London.
It was about 20C at 07:30. Yikes!
The pre-Championships chatter
Yes, plenty of the pre-Wimbledon chatter revolved around whether Andy Murray would shake off a hip injury in time to make it, and whether Serena Williams would be seeded as she continues her return to the court after giving birth last September.
After appearances at Queen's and Eastbourne in the build-up, two-time champion Murray was handed a first-round draw against Frenchman Benoit Paire.
But yesterday the 31-year-old announced he was withdrawing "with a heavy heart", adding the Championships came too soon in his recovery process.
Williams, meanwhile, was seeded 25th, despite being outside the top 32 in the rankings.
The 36-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion has dropped to 183rd in the world and the decision to seed the American didn't come as welcome news to some - including world number 32 Dominika Cibulkova, who missed out on a seeding.
Wimbledon's game of faces...
He's out...
She's seeded...
They're the leading British hopes...
And these two return as champions...
Welcome...
Oh, hey...
The sun has been out for weeks, England are going to win the World Cup, and yet somehow this summer is just about to get even better.
Welcome to Wimbledon.