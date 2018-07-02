Watch: Rybarikova v Cirstea - Court 11

On the right of the photo is a red BBC Breakfast sofa on top of a small hill at a tennis-courts complex in SW19.

Yes folks, that only means one thing - Wimbledon.

Coaching great Judy Murray (there in the gold/yellow) was on the sofa earlier stating that one of her sons, Andy, had to pull out because he wasn't fully ready for the rigours of five-set Grand Slam tennis. At least he'll get to watch the tennis and World Cup.

The good news:

BBC weather great Carol Kirkwood was also on hand to declare that it was going to be glorious and hot this week in south London.

It was about 20C at 07:30. Yikes!