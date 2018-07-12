Watch: Bjorkman/Woodbridge v Bahrami/Ivanisevic - court three

Wonder how Angelique Kerber feels watching this?

Her fellow German Julia Gorges is serving to stay in the championships.

Serena Williams, one game away from joining Kerber in the final, bats a forehand long, before Gorges sends a wayward backhand of her own into the gutter as she leans back looking slightly off balance.

A racquet-ripping serve makes it 30-15, before a smart serve and volley combo helps her hold.