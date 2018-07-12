Watch: GB's Allen & Martins v Naito/Sato - court 12
Summary
- Victoria Allen (GB)/Destinee Martins (GB) v Yuki Naito (Jpn)/Naho Sato (Jpn)
- Tao Mu (Chn)/Leopold Zima (Ger) v Nicolas Mejia (Col)/Ondrej Styler (Cze)
- Nicolas Mejia (Col) v Gilbert Soares Klier Junior (Bra) 7-6 (8-6) 7-5
- Jack Draper (GB) v Lorenzo Musetti (Ita) 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 6-1
- Tao Mu (Chn) bts Anton Matusevich (GB) 7-5 6-1
By Alex Bysouth
All times stated are UK
'Gorges played a clean match'
Williams 6-2 6-4 Gorges
Martina Navratilova
Nine-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC TV
Gorges played a clean match but was forced into errors because Serena was pushing back. Gorges hadn’t been here and we wondered about nerves. That was never the situation, Serena’s movement was the problem.
Folarin: I know having a baby can be challenging for some of us. But if anyone is looking for motivation. Serena Williams must be the focal point. She’s breaking all the rules and motivating us all. Women and men alike. She’s a super woman! Wimbledonfalse final!
Williams reaches 10th final
Williams 6-2 6-4 Gorges
Bit blurry...?
Libby Dawes
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Can you tell I’m not in possession of a long lens here from the press box?
You’ll have to believe me when I say Judy’s just arrived to watch her eldest boy in action.
And he’s doing fine so far. It’s 2-2 in the first set. Azarenka’s service game was pretty much faultless. She seems to be really enjoying herself here on Court One.
'Like Serena never left'
Williams 6-2 6-4 Gorges
Martina Navratilova
Nine-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC TV
This is as well as she has played in her career. Solid in every facet. Gorges stepped it up and broke, she comes right back breaking to love.
This a champion at her best, moves so well. everything is there and then some. She is not feeling the pressure as life has taken a different turn, playing amazing tennis and looks like she was never away.
Gladys: And the queen advances to the finale Well done Serena Williams.
Sanya: This isn't luck! This is talent Serena Williams proves time and time again that Wimbledon is her tournament.
Simon: I love how angry Serena Williams gets when someone has the temerity to break her serve.
'Did Serena think she could be a champion?'
Annabel Croft
Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 live
That was a lovely smile from Serena Williams when she wrapped up the victory - it was a massive beaming grin! It's as if all the tension is gone. She is absolutely delighted.
I would love to know if she has exceeded her own expectations of this tournament. After everything she has been through, did she think she could be a champion?
'I don't have anything to lose'
Williams 6-2 6-4 Gorges
And here is Serena Williams: "It's crazy. I don't even know how to feel because I literally didn't think I'd do this well in my fourth tournament back.
"I don't have anything to lose and I feel I can play so free. That's what I'm doing.
"This is not inevitable for me, I had a really tough delivery and multiple surgeries and almost didn't make it to be honest. I couldn't even walk to my mailbox, so it's definitely not normal for me to be in a Wimbledon final. I'm enjoying every moment."
On Angelique Kerber, who she will play in a repeat of the 2016 final: "We played here in the final the last time I played here in the final. She's a good grass-court player and is going really well."
'Serena is only here to win'
Marion Bartoli
Former Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live
We have talked about how much time she has missed but Serena Williams has the experience of this type of situation. In the past the press has said she is overweight, she is not ready for a tournament but then she wins it. I know from being in the locker room and speaking to Serena you can see she is only here to win.
20th Wimbledon win in a row for Williams
Williams 6-2 6-4 Gorges
Well, done and dusted in one hour and 10 minutes, but Julia Gorges didn't play a bad match.
Serena Williams was just phenomenal. Her hopes of an eighth Wimbledon title continue, after what was her 20th successive match win in SW19 either side of missing last year's tournament after becoming a mum.
Game, set and match - Williams
Williams 6-2 6-4 Gorges
Julia Gorges opts for the lob as Serena Williams sprints in towards the net. Serena's smiling... that's long!
And Williams is into the final for the 10th time.
Three match points
Williams 6-2 5-4 Gorges*
Julia Gorges was jumping and skipping all the way to her chair after that break, now she needs to find some composure and hold serve to stay in the championships.
She goes wide with a wayward forehand, and then wide off the other side from a meaty Serena Williams response. The seven-time champion is angry.
Double fault. Three match points.
'Gorges showing maturity'
Williams 6-2 5-4 Gorges*
Tracy Austin
Two-time Grand Slam champion on BBC TV
It was great to see the maturity of Gorges. She stayed calm, maintained her poise and demeanour and waited for the opportunity.
Four or five years ago she wouldn’t have been able to keep herself in this match. She managed to keep the negativity at bay.
Annabel Croft
Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 live
Wow! That brought the match alive and it's what this match needed. Julia Gorges came out fighting and that has given her an almighty boost. However, there is a little bit of pressure back on her service game now.
Gorges breaks back
Williams 6-2 5-4 Gorges*
Here comes Serena... Williams powers her way back to 30-40, still one break point to go for Julia Gorges.
And she takes it! Remarkable. She's still in this semi-final.
Break back points
*Williams 6-2 5-3 Gorges
Brilliant from Gorges!
She scuttles around to meet every Williams stroke and whips a forehand beyond the seven-time champion.
Three break back points.
*Williams 6-2 5-3 Gorges
Serena Williams, serving to make her 10th Wimbledon singles final.
It's Julia Gorges who wins the opening exchange, and a double faults makes it 0-30. Just her second of the match. Hmm...
*Williams 6-2 5-3 Gorges
Martina Navratilova
Nine-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC TV
Gorges has played well. Serena Williams that much better.
