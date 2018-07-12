Watch: Kruger v Montjane - court 14
Summary
- Katharina Kruger (Ger) v Kgothatso Montjane (SA)
- Marjolein Buis (Ned) v Yui Kamiji (Jpn)
- Stefan Olsson (Swe) bts Nicolas Peifer (Fra) 6-2 6-3
- Gustavo Fernandez (Arg) bts Shingo Kunieda (Jpn) 6-4 3-6 7-5
Live Reporting
By Alex Bysouth
All times stated are UK
Three match points
Williams 6-2 5-4 Gorges*
Julia Gorges was jumping and skipping all the way to her chair after that break, now she needs to find some composure and hold serve to stay in the championships.
She goes wide with a wayward forehand, and then wide off the other side from a meaty Serena Williams response. The seven-time champion is angry.
Double fault. Three match points.
'Gorges showing maturity'
*Williams 6-2 5-4 Gorges
Tracy Austin
Two-time Grand Slam champion on BBC TV
It was great to see the maturity of Gorges. She stayed calm, maintained her poise and demeanour and waited for the opportunity
Four or five year ago she wouldn’t have been able to keep herself in this match. She managed to keep the negativity at bay
Post update
Annabel Croft
Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 live
Wow! That brought the match alive and it's what this match needed. Julia Gorges came out fighting and that has given her an almighty boost. However, there is a little bit of pressure back on her service game now.
Gorges breaks back
Williams 6-2 5-4 Gorges*
Here comes Serena... Williams powers her way back to 30-40, still one break point to go for Julia Gorges.
And she takes it! Remarkable. She's still in this semi-final.
Break back points
*Williams 6-2 5-3 Gorges
Brilliant from Gorges!
She scuttles around to meet every Williams stroke and whips a forehand beyond the seven-time champion.
Three break back points.
Post update
*Williams 6-2 5-3 Gorges
Serena Williams, serving to make her 10th Wimbledon singles final.
It's Julia Gorges who wins the opening exchange, and a double faults makes it 0-30. Just her second of the match. Hmm...
Post update
*Williams 6-2 5-3 Gorges
Martina Navratilova
Nine-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC TV
Gorges has played well. Serena Williams that much better.
Post update
Gorges holds
*Williams 6-2 5-3 Gorges
Wonder how Angelique Kerber feels watching this?
Her fellow German Julia Gorges is serving to stay in the championships.
Serena Williams, one game away from joining Kerber in the final, bats a forehand long, before Gorges sends a wayward backhand of her own into the gutter as she leans back looking slightly off balance.
A racquet-ripping serve makes it 30-15, before a smart serve and volley combo helps her hold.
'Wimbledon inspires Williams'
Marion Bartoli
Former Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live
I think being here inspires Serena Williams. Like Roger Federer she loves this tournament, maybe more than others, and desperately wants another title in her bag.
The desire to win again is back and the sacrifices she has to make is making her more angry. She has more strength to be on the court and be that fierce competitor. Serena is playing close to her best tennis.
Jamie Murray in mixed doubles quarter-finals
Libby Dawes
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Just popped into Court One for a spot of Jamie Murray and Victoria Azarenka in their mixed doubles quarter-finals.
Already the atmosphere in here is lively. First ball is hit miles into the air and is heading straight for the top of the cameraman’s head... can he catch it?
Nope.
Cue massive groans from the crowd followed by polite applause and a little titter. This is going to be fun I think.
Williams edges closer to final
Williams 6-2 5-2 Gorges*
Oohs and aahs from the Centre Court crowd as Serena Williams meets everything Julia Gorges throws at her with subtle brilliance, a cheeky lob prodded over the advancing German just about finishes her off.
She cruises to a hold, and is one game away from the Wimbledon final...
Post update
Marion Bartoli
Former Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live
We often see Serena Williams with great attacking play, but she has shown here that she has great defensive play as well.
Post update
*Williams 6-2 4-2 Gorges
Martina Navratilova
Nine-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC TV
Gorges has not tried to hit a drop shot the entire match and break point down she tried to. She almost got away with it.
Williams breaks
*Williams 6-2 4-2 Gorges
Agonising!
Gorges opts for a deft drop shot from deep, it stops on the tape, thinks about dropping on Serena's side, but rolls back down where it came from.
Williams gets the break.
Break point Williams
Williams 6-2 3-2 Gorges*
Signs of frustration from Julia Gorges, who turns away with a grimace after coaxing a straightforward-looking forehand long.
The next one is loose, too. Gorges will challenge, but that's all tramlines.
The German regroups with a thumping forehand into the space vacated by Serena Williams, but now it's the American challenging - it kissed the chalk, Gorges breathes a sigh of relief.
It's a brief reprieve, Williams sprints on to a Gorges volley to hammer a backhand down the line for break point.
Post update
Williams 6-2 3-2 Gorges*
Martina Navratilova
Nine-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC TV
Serena just cruising on her serve. Four out of 10 serves don't come back.
Williams holds to love
Williams 6-2 3-2 Gorges*
Mind you, Serena Williams' serve isn't bad either... she complements it with some well-placed groundstrokes to hold to love.