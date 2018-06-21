Catch-up: Queen's 2018 - Edmund and Djokovic in action on day four
- Adrian Mannarino (Fra) beats Julien Benneteau (Fra) 7-6 (7-4) 6-3
- Nick Kyrgios beats Kyle Edmund 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (5-7) 6-3
- Novak Djokovic beats Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 6-1
- Jamie Murray (GB) & Bruno Soares (Brz) beat Marcus Daniell (NZ) & Wesley Koolhof (Ned) 6-3 6-7 (2-7) 10-7
799 career wins for Djokovic
Djokovic 6-4 6-1 Dimitrov
Novak Djokovic, speaking to BBC Sport: "Grigor made some crucial double faults today that handed me the first set. He loves playing on grass, he's a great quality player.
"Being able to get the first set under he belt was a huge confidence booster for me.
"I made three double faults in the last game and was serving with new balls which usually, on grass, is easier. I made it stressful for myself. I'm glad I manage to close it out"
On his 799th career victory: "Hopefully we can get 800 tomorrow."
Djokovic 6-4 6-1 Dimitrov
It'll be either Julien Benneteau or Adrian Mannarino to face Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.
Grigor Dimitrov just never got going.
Game, set and match - Djokovic
Djokovic 6-4 6-1 Dimitrov
And that'll be that!
Novak Djokovic has his first win over a top 10 player in just over a year. It's taken him just 67 minutes.
*Djokovic 6-4 5-1 Dimitrov
Dimitrov can't stay in a rally as he floats another backhand into the net.
Another match point for Djokovic...
*Djokovic 6-4 5-1 Dimitrov
Djokovic dollies his backhand up into the air and Dimitrov, walking forward, smashes the ball back over for a winner.
Deuce once again...
*Djokovic 6-4 5-1 Dimitrov
Ooft! Another slip for Novak Djokovic, almost doing the splits, and he can only watch Dimitrov's forehand go whizzing by.
It's back to deuce - but Djokovic clonks down an ace to get yet another match point.
*Djokovic 6-4 5-1 Dimitrov
Djokovic slices a backhand in Dimitrov's direction, and Dimitrov's response ends up nestling in the foot of the net.
Match point number two for Djokovic.
*Djokovic 6-4 5-1 Dimitrov
Double fault number three for Novak Djokovic!
40-40.
*Djokovic 6-4 5-1 Dimitrov
Match point for Novak Djokovic, as Grigor Dimitrov floats his backhand out of bounds...
Djokovic saves break point
*Djokovic 6-4 5-1 Dimitrov
Ah. That'll be an ace from Novak Djokovic.
Hello, deuce.
Djokovic serves for match
*Djokovic 6-4 5-1 Dimitrov
A Djokovic double fault is cancelled out by an ace out wide.
Hmm. Again, Djokovic puts two serves into the net, before a first serve leaves Dimitrov reeling.
Great defence from Djokovic but, finally, Dimitrov wakes up. He steps in and hammers a forehand winner past a charging Djokovic, and he's got himself a break back point.
Djokovic breaks again
*Djokovic 6-4 5-1 Dimitrov
Backhand slices meet backhand slices, then Grigor Dimitrov shapes for the big forehand winner, and plonks the ball into the net.
Djokovic will serve for the match.
Djokovic 6-4 4-1 Dimitrov*
This is bad from Grigor Dimitrov, who looks a little lost out there.
He's 30-15 down before finally finding a bit of pace, firing a backhand cross-court that Djokovic knocks out of bounds.
He's got all the court to play with as he sets himself up for a forehand winner - and he misse it! Another break point to Djokovic.
Djokovic 6-4 4-1 Dimitrov*
A wild forehand from Grigor Dimitrov, chipping the ball well over the baseline, and Djokovic has a couple of game points.
He tidies things up with a serve and volley. It's a long way back from here for Dimitrov.
Djokovic breaks
*Djokovic 6-4 3-1 Dimitrov
Dimitrov is up on tiptoe, getting on top of the ball - and he lashes the backhand into the net!
The first break of the second set goes Djokovic's way.
Djokovic 6-4 2-1 Dimitrov*
Not a bad time to nail a first serve, and Grigor Dimitrov brings it to 30-40.
Djokovic 6-4 2-1 Dimitrov*
A fine first serve for Grigor Dimitrov, although there's frustration all over the Bulgarian's face as he double faults once again.
He rushes up to volley but nets, and, oh! That's another double fault. Two break points to Djokovic...
Djokovic 6-4 2-1 Dimitrov*
Just an example of some of the shots Novak Djokovic has in his locker.
Djokovic 6-4 2-1 Dimitrov*
Dimitrov pummels a forehand onto the baseline and Djokovic can do little more than whip the ball into the net.
The Serb finds some big serves, though, and Dimitrov barely gets racquet on ball. Djokovic holds.