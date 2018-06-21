Julien Benneteau

Catch-up: Queen's 2018 - Edmund and Djokovic in action on day four

Check out the latest results and live coverage

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Adrian Mannarino (Fra) beats Julien Benneteau (Fra) 7-6 (7-4) 6-3
  2. Nick Kyrgios beats Kyle Edmund 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (5-7) 6-3
  3. Novak Djokovic beats Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 6-1
  4. Jamie Murray (GB) & Bruno Soares (Brz) beat Marcus Daniell (NZ) & Wesley Koolhof (Ned) 6-3 6-7 (2-7) 10-7

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Post update

    We're going to end this live text now, but coverage will continue at the top of the page and on the Red Button.

    France's Julien Benneteau will take on compatriot Adrian Mannarino shortly to determine the last quarter-final place.

    Thanks for joining us.

    Video content

    Video caption: Queen's 2018: Insane hot dog lob & more as Nick Kyrgios beats Kyle Edmund
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 799 career wins for Djokovic

    Djokovic 6-4 6-1 Dimitrov

    Novak Djokovic, speaking to BBC Sport: "Grigor made some crucial double faults today that handed me the first set. He loves playing on grass, he's a great quality player.

    "Being able to get the first set under he belt was a huge confidence booster for me.

    "I made three double faults in the last game and was serving with new balls which usually, on grass, is easier. I made it stressful for myself. I'm glad I manage to close it out"

    On his 799th career victory: "Hopefully we can get 800 tomorrow."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Djokovic 6-4 6-1 Dimitrov

    It'll be either Julien Benneteau or Adrian Mannarino to face Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

    Grigor Dimitrov just never got going.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Game, set and match - Djokovic

    Djokovic 6-4 6-1 Dimitrov

    And that'll be that!

    Novak Djokovic has his first win over a top 10 player in just over a year. It's taken him just 67 minutes.

    Grigor Dimitrov
    Copyright: PA
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    *Djokovic 6-4 5-1 Dimitrov

    Dimitrov can't stay in a rally as he floats another backhand into the net.

    Another match point for Djokovic...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    *Djokovic 6-4 5-1 Dimitrov

    Djokovic dollies his backhand up into the air and Dimitrov, walking forward, smashes the ball back over for a winner.

    Deuce once again...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    *Djokovic 6-4 5-1 Dimitrov

    Ooft! Another slip for Novak Djokovic, almost doing the splits, and he can only watch Dimitrov's forehand go whizzing by.

    It's back to deuce - but Djokovic clonks down an ace to get yet another match point.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    *Djokovic 6-4 5-1 Dimitrov

    Djokovic slices a backhand in Dimitrov's direction, and Dimitrov's response ends up nestling in the foot of the net.

    Match point number two for Djokovic.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    *Djokovic 6-4 5-1 Dimitrov

    Double fault number three for Novak Djokovic!

    40-40.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    *Djokovic 6-4 5-1 Dimitrov

    Match point for Novak Djokovic, as Grigor Dimitrov floats his backhand out of bounds...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Djokovic saves break point

    *Djokovic 6-4 5-1 Dimitrov

    Ah. That'll be an ace from Novak Djokovic.

    Hello, deuce.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Djokovic serves for match

    *Djokovic 6-4 5-1 Dimitrov

    A Djokovic double fault is cancelled out by an ace out wide.

    Hmm. Again, Djokovic puts two serves into the net, before a first serve leaves Dimitrov reeling.

    Great defence from Djokovic but, finally, Dimitrov wakes up. He steps in and hammers a forehand winner past a charging Djokovic, and he's got himself a break back point.

    Video content

    Video caption: 'The best point of the match' - watch excellent rally
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Djokovic breaks again

    *Djokovic 6-4 5-1 Dimitrov

    Backhand slices meet backhand slices, then Grigor Dimitrov shapes for the big forehand winner, and plonks the ball into the net.

    Djokovic will serve for the match.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    Djokovic 6-4 4-1 Dimitrov*

    This is bad from Grigor Dimitrov, who looks a little lost out there.

    He's 30-15 down before finally finding a bit of pace, firing a backhand cross-court that Djokovic knocks out of bounds.

    He's got all the court to play with as he sets himself up for a forehand winner - and he misse it! Another break point to Djokovic.

    Novak Djokovic
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Post update

    Djokovic 6-4 4-1 Dimitrov*

    A wild forehand from Grigor Dimitrov, chipping the ball well over the baseline, and Djokovic has a couple of game points.

    He tidies things up with a serve and volley. It's a long way back from here for Dimitrov.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Djokovic breaks

    *Djokovic 6-4 3-1 Dimitrov

    Dimitrov is up on tiptoe, getting on top of the ball - and he lashes the backhand into the net!

    The first break of the second set goes Djokovic's way.

    * denotes next server

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Post update

    Djokovic 6-4 2-1 Dimitrov*

    Not a bad time to nail a first serve, and Grigor Dimitrov brings it to 30-40.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Post update

    Djokovic 6-4 2-1 Dimitrov*

    A fine first serve for Grigor Dimitrov, although there's frustration all over the Bulgarian's face as he double faults once again.

    He rushes up to volley but nets, and, oh! That's another double fault. Two break points to Djokovic...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Post update

    Djokovic 6-4 2-1 Dimitrov*

    Just an example of some of the shots Novak Djokovic has in his locker.

    Video content

    Video caption: 'That was ridiculous' - Djokovic wins rally with great show
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Post update

    Djokovic 6-4 2-1 Dimitrov*

    Dimitrov pummels a forehand onto the baseline and Djokovic can do little more than whip the ball into the net.

    The Serb finds some big serves, though, and Dimitrov barely gets racquet on ball. Djokovic holds.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page
Back to top