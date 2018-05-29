French Open - Williams into round two
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- GB's Kyle Edmund beats Alex de Minaur 6-2 6-4 6-3
- Serena Williams makes winning return to Grand Slam tennis against Kristyna Pliskova
- Defending champion Rafael Nadal goes through in straight sets
Live Reporting
By Amy Lofthouse and Mike Henson
All times stated are UK
Bye for now
Right, with Serena Williams and Kyle Edmund both safely into the second round, we are going to sign off.
But check back here for reports on women's top seed Simona Halep's opener against Alison Riske and big Juan Martin del Potro's taking on local trier Nicolas Mahut.
The live scores page is right at your service.
Bye for now.
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Roland Garros
Someone's been taking some French lessons me thinks...
Serena impresses the Paris crowd with what appear to be improved linguistics - she's stumped my basic GCSE lingo that's for sure.
Williams into second round
Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 4-6 Williams
Serena Williams showed off her French, answering the first question in the local lingo.
It is pretty slick as well.
Never mind being able to order a beer, she could discuss the different hops used in the brewing process and optimum pour angle.
'I'm taking it at day at a time'
Serena Williams, speaking on court to Marion Bartoli: "She played really really well. It's been two years since I played on clay - it's been a really long time but I trained really hard on the clay.
"I feel good. I'm just happy to have won a match here. I'm just taking it a day at a time."
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Roland Garros
Long lenses pointed, camera phones poised... everyone in front of the media seats inside Chatrier was ready to clickety-click as Serena converted that match point.
But wait...
Pliskova made them pause, fans shoving phones on to laps, weary snappers resting their aching arms for a moment or two.
A lengthy deuce and missed break points later, they finally got their prized snaps of the winning point, along with one of that famous dainty wave of the hand to all four sides of the court.
Simon Briggs
Daily Telegraph tennis correspondent on BBC Radio 5 live
It was as scrappy as hell, but what character.
Serena is not ready, really, but will you ever be ready in this situation? You have to start somewhere.
Game, set and match
Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 4-6 Williams
Serena Williams has celebrated some of her 23 Grand Slam titles with less glee than that first round success.
Two arms aloft, meaningful looks to her box, now let's hear what she has to say...
Williams saves break point
Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 4-5 Williams*
Serena Williams scrapes the break point off the table with a forehand out right out the middle of the strings.
There are bringing in a new tax on spots as sweet as that.
Pliskova break point
Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 4-5 Williams*
Serena Williams with match point at 40-30. Tries a kooky little drop shot...it is swallowed by the net.
Double fault - suddenly Kristyna Pliskova has break point...
Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 4-5 Williams*
No gimmes, even from this range.
Kristyna Pliskova ensures that Serena Williams will have to do her own dirty work in burying her French Open campaign into the red dirt.
She holds serve. If Williams does the same, tennis' queen bee is into the next round.
Simon Briggs
Daily Telegraph tennis correspondent on BBC Radio 5 live
Pliskova has had a great opportunity to make a name for herself, coming up against an opponent with no match play.
She needs a little more assurance in those tense moments.
*Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 3-5 Williams
Serena Williams crushes an overhead like an orange in a juicer for a love hold to back up the break.
She is only a game away.
Barty next up
Whoever wins this match will be facing Ashleigh Barty next.
The Australian 17th seed has beaten Russia's Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-3 6-1.
Williams breaks
Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 3-4 Williams*
Serena Williams takes the ball out the air with the perfect swat-volley to take the game to deuce.
Kristyna Pliskova has all the time in the world to measure the winner down the line and splutters long.
Break point. And another freebie from the Czech racquet waves Williams through and back into the lead.
There were no breaks in the first set. There have been five in the second.
Pliscova breaks
*Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 3-3 Williams
Hold that thought. Hold that front page.
Serena Williams thought she was checking out of the first round and upgrading to the second.
Kristyna Pliskova has other ideas, dragging the American back into a dogfight by her bootstraps.
We are back on serve.
Game, set and match - Garcia
Garcia 6-1 6-0 Duan
France's Caroline Garcia has made quick work of her first round match over on Suzanne-Lenglen.
The seventh seed registered a straight-set win in 59 minutes against China's Yingyng Duan,
Garcia sent down four aces and 18 winners - her opponent managed just two - as she set up a second-round meeting with either Shuai Peng or Aleksandra Krunic.
Williams breaks
Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 2-3 Williams*
Suddenly the Kristyna Pilskova serve looks as flimsy as balsa wood.
Serena Williams snaps it over her knee and is just three straight holds from home and the second round.
Serena saves break point
*Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 2-2 Williams
Kristyna Pliskova is pushing once more. And once more she is knocked back.
The Czech world number 70 sees a break point slide away, her forehand plopping just wide, before missing with a death-or-glory return down the line.
Simon Briggs
Daily Telegraph tennis correspondent on BBC Radio 5 live
Pliskova is showing some quite negative body language now, looking at the ground every time she misses the first serve.
This hasn't been the cleanest match - but you wouldn't expect that from two players who are stronger on the serve, rather than in the rally.
Williams breaks back
Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 2-1 Williams*
Serena Williams with perhaps the shot of the match so far as she hooks a magnificent no-look forehand into the open court to leave Kristyna Pliskova floundering and a break point on the board.
Taken with minimum fuss and maximum efficiency.
We are back on serve.
Game, set and match - Skupski/Skupski
Bryan/Querrey 5-7 4-6 Skupski/Skupski
Ken and Neal Skupski have ousted 16th seeds Mike Bryan and Sam Querrey in the men's doubles.
They've registered a straight-set win over the two Americans, sending down four aces and winning 63 of the points on offer.
Pliskova breaks
*Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 2-0 Williams
This game is turning into a Lord of the Rings/Ring Cycle epic
With more than 10 minutes on the clock, Kristyna Pliskova works up another break point.
Serena Williams wafts a simple rallying ball into the net and slips a break south.
Simon Briggs
Daily Telegraph tennis correspondent on BBC Radio 5 live
Three double faults and two aces for Serena in this game. Binary tennis!
Serena saves two break points
Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 1-0 Williams*
Serena is wrestled to deuce and then to break point, but an ace, with more snap than Indiana Jones' bullwhip, pulls that one out the fire.
And again.
Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 1-0 Williams*
Kristyna Pliskova is planning to hang about a little longer to find out what Williams' stamina and endurance reserves look like.
After changing four nappies a night, I reckon she is probably pretty well rested after a week in the French capital.
Game and first set Williams
*Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) Williams
It wasn't the shock and awe tennis we know from Serena at her best. But it is good enough. And that is what matters at this stage of her comeback.
The first set is a wrap after 51 minutes.
Three set points Serena
Pliskova 6-6 (3-6) *Williams
Like a caravan heading uphill, Serena Williams has slipped into that badly needed top gear.
Three set points, the first two on the Pliskova serve...
Serena goes mini-break up
Pliskova 6-6 (3-4) *Williams
And, boom, Serena Williams hits the front of the tie-break with her fourth successive point.
Serena takes back mini-break
*Pliskova 6-6 (3-3) Williams
Kristyna Pliskova and Serena Williams go toe-to-toe from the baseline, all cat and mouse, scurry and chase, and Serena comes up trumps for 3-2.
Now Pliskova to serve with the mini-break in the bag.
Swiped straight back!
Pliskova's serve is right in the American's wheelhouse and is walloped deep and hard, giving the Czech no time to react.
Pliskova a mini break up
Pliskova 6-6 (3-0) *Williams
Kristyna Pliskova's return winner gives it's owner the mini-break on the board. 1-0.
Backed up by a wide serve and scampered winner. 2-0.
Serena stretching and scraping. 3-0.
Pliskova holds
Pliskova 6-6 *Williams
Here we go then. Into tie-break town where the fine margins are magnified...
Pliskova saves set point
*Pliskova 5-6 Williams
Serena Williams is flummoxed by a zippy serve for 30-15 Pliskova.
But that is more like it - sledhammer forehand power as the strings strain under the power of her swipes.
Now, a set point to Williams.
Pliskova slides her third ace of the game down the T to pull it back off the table. She is not out the woods yet though,
*Pliskova 5-6 Williams
That game sped by like the Tokyo-Kyoto express.
Serena Williams blats down two big aces - her fifth and sixth of the match - to turn the spotlight back on Kristyna Pliskova.
Pliskova 5-5 *Williams
Kristyna Pliskova shrugs off the pressure as if it was a silk shawl.
The Czech has only beaten a current or former world number one once - that was Jelena Jankovic back in Prague in 2017.
Skupski brothers serving for set
Bryan/Querrey 5-6 Skupski/Skupski*
The Skupski brothers are currently in action over on court 15 - and they've just got the first break of the match!
They're playing Mike Bryan and Sam Querrey - Mike's usual doubles partner, his brother Bob, is missing with a hip injury.
In fact, Querrey is in danger of missing his wedding, should he and Mike reach the doubles final next week.
*Pliskova 4-5 Williams
Serena Williams strides back to her stool, poker-faced and locked into the task in hand,
She has held serve and, with a changeover to come, has given Kristyna Pliskova a couple of minutes to stew on serving to stay in the set.
Pliskova has never been beyond the first round here,
Pliskova 4-4 *Williams
This is playing out like Goran v Big John Isner.
Serve rules all.
Kristyna Pliskova rattles through a hold to love, her final tee-off leaving Serena Williams swatting thin air like a seasoned beer garden patron trying to see off a wasp.
*Pliskova 3-4 Williams
Serena Williams creeps up court like a cat burgler - a cat burgler with a blunderbuss - as she cracks away a winner for 40-15.
Another jumbo-sized groundstroke to wrap the game up.
Pliskova 3-3 *Williams
Different serve strokes, different folks.
Kristyna Pliskova is a long, lean, willowy frame, but generates plenty of power and accuracy off the service line tee.
Serena Williams is still finding her range on her groundstrokes though. A couple of wayward returns and we are three apiece.