Jonny O'Mara

Watch: GB's Bambridge/O'Mara v Kubot/Melo - court four

Order of play/live scores, results and live coverage

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. LIVE: Luke Bambridge (GB)/Jonny O'Mara (GB) v Lukasz Kubot (Pol)/Marcelo Melo (Bra)

Live Reporting

By Matthew Henry and Alex Bysouth

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Game and first set

    Cilic 6-3 0-0 Pella

    Marin Cilic didn't need a tie-break however. He has clinched the first set of his match against Argentina's Guido Pella 6-3.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    So. Many. Tie-breaks.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Struff beats Karlovic in marathon

    Karlovic 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-7 (4-7) 13-11

    Spoil sport.

    Jan-Lennard Struff has spoiled the fun on court 12 by breaking Ivo Karlovic's serve to win the match.

    He takes it 13-11 in the decider.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    Isner 6-1 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 6-7 (3-7) 1-1 Bemelmans*

    And speaking of John Isner he's currently in the middle of another Wimbledon five-setter, this time against Ruben Bemelmans.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    They're still going on court 12. Jan-Lennard Struff has taken a 12-11 lead in the final set against Ivo Karlovic.

    We're not into Isner-Mahut territory yet...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    *Fabbiano 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 3-4 Wawrinka

    Nick Mullins

    BBC commentator

    Lots of emotion and heart from Wawrinka. Unfortunately for him it had not produced on the big points until now. A three-time Grand Slam champion right in the thick of it.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Wawrinka breaks back

    *Fabbiano 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 3-4 Wawrinka

    The crowd are on their feet on court three. Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka is in a battle to keep his hopes at Wimbledon alive but he pummels a few backhands to break back.

    The ball is flying off the Swiss' strings right now.

    A 131mph seve, followed by another at 133mph. Pumped.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    *Fabbiano 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 3-2 Wawrinka

    Is this Stan Wawrinka's chance to get back into the match?

    A roar of approval as he brings up two break points...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Highlights: Federer's comfortable win

    Federer 6-4 6-4 6-1 Lacko

    Roger Federer was in fine form earlier. He swatted away the challenge of Lukas Lacko in just one hour 30 minutes.

    Here are some of the highlights...

    Video content

    Video caption: Federer takes first set against Lacko

    Video content

    Video caption: Federer breaks in third set against Lacko

    Video content

    Video caption: Federer eases to victory over Lacko
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    Fabbiano 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 3-1 Wawrinka*

    Thomas Fabbiano is edging closer to a big win over Stan Wawrinka. He holds serve again to take a 3-1 lead in the third set.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Post update

    *Fabbiano 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 2-1 Wawrinka

    Nick Mullins

    BBC commentator

    It has not been a bad performance from Wawrinka, just good from Fabbiano when he has had the opportunity.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    *Fabbiano 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 2-1 Wawrinka

    Thomas Fabbiano is forcing Stan Wawrinka to test out that knee as much as possible. Wawrinka has a break point opportunity but is just made to run and run and run before eventually failing.

    The Wimbledon line judge are as hard as nails by the way. Fabbiano launches a serve into unfortunate official and she doesn't even flinch.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. 'Top, solid tennis from Fabbiano'

    Fabbiano 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 1-0 Wawrinka

    Nick Mullins

    BBC commentator

    I never thought this would be an easy match for Stan Wawrinka. Fabbiano would have looked at this as a potential upset. For me it is not as big an upset as we've seen.

    He has shown what he is capable, dominated the baseline exchanges, got the lovely ability to float and defend and change pace. It's top, solid tennis.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. On court now

    • Stan Wawrinka is two sets and a break down against Thomas Fabbiano.
    • Marin Cilic is just beginning his second round match on Court one against Guido Pella.
    • Big-serving 39-year-old Ivo Karlovic is currently tied at 8-8 in the fifth set against Jan-Lennard Struff.
    • Eighth seed Kevin Anderson is two sets up against Andreas Seppi.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Day three headlines

    • Roger Federer and Serena Williams both produced dominant displays to progress to the third round.
    • Second seed Caroline Wozniacki is out after losing to Ekaterina Makarova.
    • British wild card Katie Swan lost in straight sets against Mihaela Buzarnescu.
    • Venus Williams came from a set down to progress.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Watch: Milos Raonic serves up 34 aces

    Milos Raonic was at his big-serving best earlier today in his victory over John Millman.

    The big Canadian had the ball boys and ball girls ducking for cover.

    Video content

    Video caption: Milos Raonic serves up 34 aces on his way to victory over John Millman
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Game and second set

    Fabbiano 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 0-0 Wawrinka*

    Make that 'Wawrinka in BIG trouble'.

    The Swiss' famous backhand falters on set point and Italian world number 133 Thomas Fabbiano takes the second set.

    Wawrinka has struggled massively with injuries in recent months and has never reached a semi-final at Wimbledon. He could well be going out here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Watch: Wawrinka in trouble

    *Fabbiano 7-6 (9-7) 5-3 Wawrinka

    Fresh from beating Grigor Dimitrov - Stan Wawrinka is in action on court three.

    It's not going particularly well though, he's the lost the first set on a tie-break against Thomas Fabbiano and has been broken twice in the second set.

    Video content

    Video caption: Fabbiano wins first set tie-break

    Video content

    Video caption: Fabbiano breaks Wawrinka early in second set

    Video content

    Video caption: Fabbiano great point on way to set against Wawrinka
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. 'I'm going in the right direction'

    Tomova 1-6 4-6 S. Williams

    Serena Williams after her win over Victoriya Tomova:

    "It was better than the first round match, so I’m happy to be going in the right direction.

    "My other match I didn’t move a lot, just a lot of balls coming towards me, but I’m moving a lot better since Paris, so that’s old news.

    "I’m getting there, I’m not there yet but expect to get there not only for Wimbledon, but for tournaments in the future."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 17
Navigate to the last page
Back to top