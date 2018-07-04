Watch: GB's Bambridge/O'Mara v Kubot/Melo - court four

Marin Cilic didn't need a tie-break however. He has clinched the first set of his match against Argentina's Guido Pella 6-3.
By Matthew Henry and Alex Bysouth
Game and first set
Cilic 6-3 0-0 Pella
Marin Cilic didn't need a tie-break however. He has clinched the first set of his match against Argentina's Guido Pella 6-3.
So. Many. Tie-breaks.
Struff beats Karlovic in marathon
Karlovic 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-7 (4-7) 13-11
Spoil sport.
Jan-Lennard Struff has spoiled the fun on court 12 by breaking Ivo Karlovic's serve to win the match.
He takes it 13-11 in the decider.
Isner 6-1 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 6-7 (3-7) 1-1 Bemelmans*
And speaking of John Isner he's currently in the middle of another Wimbledon five-setter, this time against Ruben Bemelmans.
They're still going on court 12. Jan-Lennard Struff has taken a 12-11 lead in the final set against Ivo Karlovic.
We're not into Isner-Mahut territory yet...
*Fabbiano 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 3-4 Wawrinka
Nick Mullins
BBC commentator
Lots of emotion and heart from Wawrinka. Unfortunately for him it had not produced on the big points until now. A three-time Grand Slam champion right in the thick of it.
Wawrinka breaks back
*Fabbiano 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 3-4 Wawrinka
The crowd are on their feet on court three. Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka is in a battle to keep his hopes at Wimbledon alive but he pummels a few backhands to break back.
The ball is flying off the Swiss' strings right now.
A 131mph seve, followed by another at 133mph. Pumped.
*Fabbiano 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 3-2 Wawrinka
Is this Stan Wawrinka's chance to get back into the match?
A roar of approval as he brings up two break points...
Highlights: Federer's comfortable win
Federer 6-4 6-4 6-1 Lacko
Roger Federer was in fine form earlier. He swatted away the challenge of Lukas Lacko in just one hour 30 minutes.
Here are some of the highlights...
Fabbiano 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 3-1 Wawrinka*
Thomas Fabbiano is edging closer to a big win over Stan Wawrinka. He holds serve again to take a 3-1 lead in the third set.
*Fabbiano 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 2-1 Wawrinka
Nick Mullins
BBC commentator
It has not been a bad performance from Wawrinka, just good from Fabbiano when he has had the opportunity.
*Fabbiano 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 2-1 Wawrinka
Thomas Fabbiano is forcing Stan Wawrinka to test out that knee as much as possible. Wawrinka has a break point opportunity but is just made to run and run and run before eventually failing.
The Wimbledon line judge are as hard as nails by the way. Fabbiano launches a serve into unfortunate official and she doesn't even flinch.
'Top, solid tennis from Fabbiano'
Fabbiano 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 1-0 Wawrinka
Nick Mullins
BBC commentator
I never thought this would be an easy match for Stan Wawrinka. Fabbiano would have looked at this as a potential upset. For me it is not as big an upset as we've seen.
He has shown what he is capable, dominated the baseline exchanges, got the lovely ability to float and defend and change pace. It's top, solid tennis.
Watch: Milos Raonic serves up 34 aces
Milos Raonic was at his big-serving best earlier today in his victory over John Millman.
The big Canadian had the ball boys and ball girls ducking for cover.
Game and second set
Fabbiano 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 0-0 Wawrinka*
Make that 'Wawrinka in BIG trouble'.
The Swiss' famous backhand falters on set point and Italian world number 133 Thomas Fabbiano takes the second set.
Wawrinka has struggled massively with injuries in recent months and has never reached a semi-final at Wimbledon. He could well be going out here.
Watch: Wawrinka in trouble
*Fabbiano 7-6 (9-7) 5-3 Wawrinka
Fresh from beating Grigor Dimitrov - Stan Wawrinka is in action on court three.
It's not going particularly well though, he's the lost the first set on a tie-break against Thomas Fabbiano and has been broken twice in the second set.
'I'm going in the right direction'
Tomova 1-6 4-6 S. Williams
Serena Williams after her win over Victoriya Tomova:
"It was better than the first round match, so I’m happy to be going in the right direction.
"My other match I didn’t move a lot, just a lot of balls coming towards me, but I’m moving a lot better since Paris, so that’s old news.
"I’m getting there, I’m not there yet but expect to get there not only for Wimbledon, but for tournaments in the future."