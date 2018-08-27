Relive how Murray won on his Grand Slam return on day one of US Open
- Andy Murray beats James Duckworth 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 7-5 6-3 on Grand Slam return
- GB's Kyle Edmund knocked out 4-6 6-4 7-5 6-1 by Paolo Lorenzi
- Heather Watson loses 6-1 3-6 6-3 to Ekaterina Makarova
- World number one Simona Halep beaten 6-2 6-4 by Kaia Kanepi
- Day one of US Open at Flushing Meadows, New York
Brit Cameron Norrie's match against another Australian, Jordan Thompson, has got under way. You can follow the progress of that encounter on our live scores page.
Reports on Andy Murray's win, the defeats for Kyle Edmund and Heather Watson, and that of the shock loss of women's world number one Simona Halep can be found on on the BBC Tennis page.
Konta faces Garcia on Tuesday
British women's number one Johanna Konta begins her US Open campaign on day two, facing sixth seed Caroline Garcia of France third on the Grandstand Court at about 20:30 BST.
And five-time champion Roger Federer opens play on the Arthur Ashe night session against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka at 00:00 BST on day two.
British duo fail to progress
British duo Kyle Edmund and Heather Watson were also both knocked out and will not be joining Andy Murray in the next round.
Edmund took the first set from Italy's Paolo Lorenzi before narrowly losing the second and suffering from serious cramp in the third and fourth sets.
World number 94 Lorenzi won 4-6 6-4 7-5 6-1 in the end in a surprise defeat for Edmund.
Meanwhile, Watson was defeated 6-1 3-6 6-3 by 2014 semi-finalist Ekaterina Makarova after converting only two of seven break-point opportunities.
She has failed to win a main-draw match at the US Open.
Big names fall on day one
They didn't get much bigger than women's world number one Simona Halep, who was knocked out by world number 44 Kaia Kanepi of Estonia.
The Romanian, 26, was broken five times en route to a 6-2 6-4 defeat by the 33-year-old 2017 quarter-finalist.
Meanwhile, men's number eight seed Grigor Dimitrov suffered a 6-3 6-2 7-5 loss to 2016 champion Stanilas Wawrinka, who fell from world number 30 to outside the top 250 after his early French Open exit.
The 33-year-old Swiss three-time Grand Slam champion displayed all his experience to overcome the Bulgarian.
Tom Blakey: The cross court backhand. Those drop shots. Chasing the impossible shot. That "Come on!" God I've missed Andy Murray. Welcome back!
Venus Williams leads Kuznetsova
Over on Arthur Ashe Stadium, it's a battle of the old stagers between 2000 and 2001 champion Venus Williams and Svetlana Kuznetsova - combined age 71.
Williams leads 2004 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3 2-1 with a break in the second set.
Williams, 38, first reached the final in New York in 1997, 21 years ago.
21 years ago. Just think about that. Extraordinary.
Post update
David Law
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentator at Flushing Meadows
I would say Andy Murray played far better than I expected and looked physically much better than I expected. I wondered whether he was finished to be honest so to see him play like that is great. I don't expect him to go far but that is a good start.
'I played some good stuff'
Murray 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 7-5 6-3 Duckworth
Here's our winner, Sir Andrew Barron Murray: "At times it was tricky especially early on in the match. James was serving big and playing drop-shots and throwing me off my rhythm, but I managed to play some good stuff.
"I made a bit of a change on the return games - I stood further back to give me more time. It helped me get into rallies and that helped me feel more comfortable.
On the developed Louis Armstrong Stadium: "I've lost a lot of matches on this court, but it's like a new beginning. It's a bit more sheltered. It was probably nice for everyone watching too."
On returning to the US Open: "I'm very happy to be back."
Post update
Naomi Broady
British number four on 5 live sports extra at Flushing Meadows
It is just relief for him. He has been tested and his fitness was tested. It was a really good performance too. Duckworth played very well today so all credit to him.
Post update
Murray 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 7-5 6-3 Duckworth
That was three hours and 17 minutes for Murray.
He has yet to lose a first round match at the US Open - it looked a little perilous after he lost the first set.
A good workout for the Scot, but he seemed in control for much of it.
Post update
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent on 5 live sports extra at Flushing Meadows
Murray's back and how good is it to see him back. He is a winner in a Grand Slam environment once again. Tougher challenges lie in store but he's through. The job is done.
Game, set and match Murray
Murray 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 7-5 6-3 Duckworth
Spectacular from Murray.
Those intense training sessions pay off as he chases down a drop-shot and produces a passing shot.
Match point.
Converted as Duckworth finds the net.
Andy Murray is into round two.
Post update
Murray 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 7-5 5-3 Duckworth*
Double fault.
30-30.
Erm...
Post update
Murray 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 7-5 5-3 Duckworth*
The motions.
30-0.
Big serve, big serve.
He'll swat this one away... noooooo!
30-15.
Doubts Andrew?
Post update
*Murray 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 7-5 5-3 Duckworth
Duckers produces one of his slice drop-shot specials from mid-court.
It's 5-3 in the fourth for Murray - the Scot will now serve for the match.
Post update
*Murray 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 7-5 5-2 Duckworth
Murray might just let this Duckers service game pass.
30-0.
Post update
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent on 5 live sports extra at Flushing Meadows
It has been a longish match but one that you hope will not have too much of an effect on Murray.
Post update
Naomi Broady
British number four on 5 live sports extra at Flushing Meadows
It is quite a full stadium now. There aren't many empty seats. But that was a good drop shot and again, Murray is moving really well.
Post update
Murray 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 7-5 5-2 Duckworth*
This match is not pretty.
15-15.
Duckworth comes to the net again but this time Murray is in control and finds the winner.
30-15.
Ace number eight.
40-15.
Game.
Murray is a game away from round two.
Murray breaks again
*Murray 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 7-5 4-2 Duckworth
Duckworth does a double.