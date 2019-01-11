Live

Murray announces retirement plans - reaction

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Get Involved: Favourite Murray moments
  2. Andy Murray says he plans to retire after this year's Wimbledon
  3. But the Briton fears next week's Australian Open could be the final tournament of his career.
  4. The 31-year-old three-time Grand Slam winner is struggling to recover from hip surgery

Live Reporting

By Amy Lofthouse

All times stated are UK

  2. Fragile state

    Jonathan Jurejko

    BBC Sport in Melbourne

    The toils of the past four months: going to Philadelphia to work with rehab expert Bill Knowles and realising he still can't reach the required physical level which brought him three Grand Slam titles, plus perhaps the harsh reality of being unable to compete with Novak Djokovic in a practice session here yesterday, have hit Murray.

    Despite his fragile state, he still managed to fulfil his media duties and there was even evidence of his dry wit coming out as he was interviewed by television crews after the main news conference.

    But a cracking voice was never far away as he discussed the pain in his hip and in his mind as he contemplated his future.

    And when his media duties were done, the tears flowed again between him and coach Jamie Delgado as they shared a heartbreaking embrace in a corridor in the media centre corridor.

    Andy Murray
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Get Involved - your Murray memories

    #bbctennis

    What Andy Murray moment has meant the most to you?

    Was it his first Wimbledon title? His first Slam title at the US Open? Leading Britain to Davis Cup victory?

    Share your Murray memories with us using #bbctennis on Twitter or text 81111.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'I'm not feeling good'

    Early morning news conferences are never a good sign.

    A clearly emotional Andy Murray was in tears as he spoke this morning in Melbourne, admitting he wasn't sure he was "able to play through the pain for another four or five months".

    Video content

    Video caption: Murray: 'I'm not sure I'm able to play through the pain'
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    We're closing in on the end of an era.

    Andy Murray is getting ready to bring the curtain down on his 14-year career.

    Murray announced yesterday that he plans to retire after this year;s Wimbledon - but he fears the Australian Open could be his last.

    View more on instagram
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top