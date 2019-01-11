Murray announces retirement plans - reaction

The toils of the past four months: going to Philadelphia to work with rehab expert Bill Knowles and realising he still can't reach the required physical level which brought him three Grand Slam titles, plus perhaps the harsh reality of being unable to compete with Novak Djokovic in a practice session here yesterday, have hit Murray.

Despite his fragile state, he still managed to fulfil his media duties and there was even evidence of his dry wit coming out as he was interviewed by television crews after the main news conference.

But a cracking voice was never far away as he discussed the pain in his hip and in his mind as he contemplated his future.

And when his media duties were done, the tears flowed again between him and coach Jamie Delgado as they shared a heartbreaking embrace in a corridor in the media centre corridor.