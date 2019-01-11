Live
Murray announces retirement plans - reaction
Summary
- Get Involved: Favourite Murray moments
- Andy Murray says he plans to retire after this year's Wimbledon
- But the Briton fears next week's Australian Open could be the final tournament of his career.
- The 31-year-old three-time Grand Slam winner is struggling to recover from hip surgery
Live Reporting
By Amy Lofthouse
All times stated are UK
'Please don't stop trying'
A message to Andy Murray from a man who knows what it's like to battle against injury.
Fragile state
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport in Melbourne
The toils of the past four months: going to Philadelphia to work with rehab expert Bill Knowles and realising he still can't reach the required physical level which brought him three Grand Slam titles, plus perhaps the harsh reality of being unable to compete with Novak Djokovic in a practice session here yesterday, have hit Murray.
Despite his fragile state, he still managed to fulfil his media duties and there was even evidence of his dry wit coming out as he was interviewed by television crews after the main news conference.
But a cracking voice was never far away as he discussed the pain in his hip and in his mind as he contemplated his future.
And when his media duties were done, the tears flowed again between him and coach Jamie Delgado as they shared a heartbreaking embrace in a corridor in the media centre corridor.
Get Involved - your Murray memories
#bbctennis
What Andy Murray moment has meant the most to you?
Was it his first Wimbledon title? His first Slam title at the US Open? Leading Britain to Davis Cup victory?
Share your Murray memories with us using #bbctennis on Twitter or text 81111.
'I'm not feeling good'
Early morning news conferences are never a good sign.
A clearly emotional Andy Murray was in tears as he spoke this morning in Melbourne, admitting he wasn't sure he was "able to play through the pain for another four or five months".
Post update
We're closing in on the end of an era.
Andy Murray is getting ready to bring the curtain down on his 14-year career.
Murray announced yesterday that he plans to retire after this year;s Wimbledon - but he fears the Australian Open could be his last.