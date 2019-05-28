French Open: GB's Norrie v Benchetrit - radio & text

Summary
- GB's Cameron Norrie faces Elliot Benchetrit (10:00 BST) in French Open first round
- Kyle Edmund v Jeremy Chardy to resume this morning after play suspended at 7-6 (7-1) 5-7 6-4 4-6 5-5
- GB's Dan Evans faces Fernando Verdasco later
- Jamie Murray also in doubles action
- Defending champion Simona Halep & world number one Naomi Osaka also in action on day three
Listen to commentary from the BBC Radio 5 live team using the audio icon from 10:05
By Emma Sanders
All times stated are UK
Olympics, Murray and skydiving
Jumping out of a plane may not be everyone's idea of preparing for a tennis tournament but Cameron Norrie has always done things a bit differently.
Norrie tells BBC Sport about his Olympic dreams, being recognised in public for the first time and what happened the first time he met Andy Murray.
You can read the lengthy interview here.
Five-set thriller suspended
Edmund 7-6 (7-1) 5-7 6-4 4-6 5-5 Chardy
British number one Kyle Edmund's first-round match with Frenchman Jeremy Chardy was suspended deep in the final set because of bad light yesterday evening.
The match was halted with the score at 7-6 (7-1) 5-7 6-4 4-6 5-5 after four hours of play and there were boos from the crowd when the decision was made to resume today.
They will be second on Court One, which was absolutely packed at 9.30pm local time yesterday.
Britons in action today
First up on Court Seven is British number two Cameron Norrie, who hopes to join Johanna Konta in round two.
He's up against French qualifier and world number 273 Elliot Benchetrit, who is playing at Roland Garros for the first time in his career.
Norrie, ranked 49th in the world, made it through to the second round last year before losing to another Frenchman, Lucas Pouille, who is seeded 22nd this year.
Later, British number three Dan Evans is taking on Spanish 23rd seed Fernando Verdasco on the same court.
Evans, ranked 80th, has never made it through to the second round at Roland Garros but Verdasco is looking to do it for the 14th year in a row.
Kyle Edmund's epic five-set match with Jeremy Chardy was suspended for bad light yesterday so he's resuming play on Court One later.
Second seed Jamie Murray, with Brazilian partner Bruno Soares, get their men's doubles campaign underway on Court Eight.
And there's an all-British battle on Court Four with Neal and Ken Skupski up against Jonny O'Mara and Luke Bambridge.
Good morning!
Recovered from that epic Kyle Edmund match yet? Well, if not, tough. He's back in action again today - one of several Britons.
We've got another jam-packed day so strap yourselves in and grab a brew, we're in for a treat...