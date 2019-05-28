French Open: GB's Norrie v Benchetrit - radio & text

First up on Court Seven is British number two Cameron Norrie, who hopes to join Johanna Konta in round two.

He's up against French qualifier and world number 273 Elliot Benchetrit, who is playing at Roland Garros for the first time in his career.

Norrie, ranked 49th in the world, made it through to the second round last year before losing to another Frenchman, Lucas Pouille, who is seeded 22nd this year.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Later, British number three Dan Evans is taking on Spanish 23rd seed Fernando Verdasco on the same court.

Evans, ranked 80th, has never made it through to the second round at Roland Garros but Verdasco is looking to do it for the 14th year in a row.

Kyle Edmund's epic five-set match with Jeremy Chardy was suspended for bad light yesterday so he's resuming play on Court One later.

Second seed Jamie Murray, with Brazilian partner Bruno Soares, get their men's doubles campaign underway on Court Eight.

And there's an all-British battle on Court Four with Neal and Ken Skupski up against Jonny O'Mara and Luke Bambridge.