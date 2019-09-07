Murray in US Open mixed doubles final

Jamie Murray's recent dominance in the Big Apple means he's lifted a doubles title every year at Flushing Meadows since 2016.

He won the men's doubles with Bruno Soares in 2016 and the mixed doubles in 2017 with Martina Hingis and in 2018 with today's partner, American Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Can he add to his tally today on Arthur Ashe?