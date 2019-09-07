Jamie Murray HERO
Murray in US Open mixed doubles final

By Laura Savvas

All times stated are UK

  1. Murray dominant in the Big Apple

    Jamie Murray's recent dominance in the Big Apple means he's lifted a doubles title every year at Flushing Meadows since 2016.

    He won the men's doubles with Bruno Soares in 2016 and the mixed doubles in 2017 with Martina Hingis and in 2018 with today's partner, American Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

    Can he add to his tally today on Arthur Ashe?

  2. Happy Saturday!

    Welcome to the penultimate day of action at Flushing Meadows.

    Before tonight's showcase women's final, I'll be bringing you live text commentary of the mixed doubles final.

    Britain's Jamie Murray is bidding for his fourth US Open title in four years.

