Watch: Fernandez/Kunieda v Gerard/Olsson - court 17

Roger Federer hits a backhand slice with such vicious spin that the ball scoots through too low for Rafa to get any meaningful string on it.

Fifteen-all.

That is not the sort of jam that Federer is a fan of. The Swiss is an uncharacteristically clumsy jumble of limbs as he tries and fails to fend off a fierce body serve.

Nadal splatters a superb off forehand winner on the next point and is over the finish line in this game.