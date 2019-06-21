Daniil Medvedev

Watch: Queen's Club Championships semi-finals - Medvedev v Simon

Live scores/ order of play

Summary

  1. The singles semi-finals start at 13:00 BST
  2. Medvedev v Simon will be followed by Auger Aliasimme v Lopez
  3. Andy Murray & Lopez will then resume their doubles quarter-final against British pair Evans & Ken Skupski
  4. The winners will be straight back into action against Kontinen & Peers in the semi-finals
  5. Britons Hewett, Bailey and Reid are in the wheelchair tennis semi-finals
  6. Use the play icon to watch coverage of the wheelchair tennis from 12:00 BST