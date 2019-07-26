Watch: British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships

At whatever level you wish to take part, sport and physical
activity can be an enjoyable lifestyle choice.
Physical activity has a number of health benefits including helping
to maintain a healthy weight, lowering high blood pressure and boosting the
immune system, as well as boosting self-confidence and preventing depression.
In the past, it may have been difficult to find a local
sports club that could cater for individual needs, but nowadays nearly all
sports have options or variations for disabled people and many clubs can
accommodate people regardless of physical limitations.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
BBC coverage
Times are BST and subject to change
You can watch live coverage of the British Wheelchair Tennis Championships on Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and app and the BBC iPlayer,
The coverage will also be available to watch via catch-up online and iPlayer for 30 days.
Saturday 27 July
10:00-18:00 - Semi-finals and finals, Connected TV and online
Sunday 28 July
10:00-16:00 - Finals, Connected TV and online
What is wheelchair tennis?
Wheelchair tennis can be played on any regular tennis court with normal racquets and balls.
The rules are the same as tennis except the ball is allowed to bounce twice - only the first bounce has to be inside the court.
There is also a quad division for players with an impairment to three limbs or more.
The LTA caters for and champions wheelchair tennis, and also offers subsidised camps featuring learning-disability, deaf and visually-impaired tennis.
How to get into disability sport
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
At whatever level you wish to take part, sport and physical activity can be an enjoyable lifestyle choice.
Physical activity has a number of health benefits including helping to maintain a healthy weight, lowering high blood pressure and boosting the immune system, as well as boosting self-confidence and preventing depression.
In the past, it may have been difficult to find a local sports club that could cater for individual needs, but nowadays nearly all sports have options or variations for disabled people and many clubs can accommodate people regardless of physical limitations.
The Activity Alliance can direct you to numerous participation opportunities and programmes including information on different sports in your local area. For other areas of the UK, visit Disability Sport Wales, Disability Sports NI, or Scottish Disability Sport.
Find out more about how to get into disability sport on our dedicated Get Inspired page.