Watch: The Murray Trophy - day six

The BBC will have live coverage of every round of The Murray Trophy – Glasgow, from Monday’s opening matches right through to the final on Sunday.
You can watch the event live on the BBC Sport website and app, via Connected TV, and through the BBC iPlayer, where you can also watch all the action back afterwards.
Saturday 21 September
12:00-19:00- BBC Sport website and app, BBC iPlayer and Connected TV
Sunday 22 September
13:00-18:00- Final, BBC Sport website and app, BBC iPlayer and Connected TV
Get Inspired: How to get into tennis
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
The simple pleasures of whacking a yellow ball over a net are not to be underestimated. It's an addictive and fun way to get fit, with many different variations to suit people of all ages and abilities.
Whether you're starting out, have been competing for years, or simply looking to try something new - there's a type of tennis to suit everyone.
There are over 20,000 tennis courts across the United Kingdom. Thousands of clubs and park courts provide racquets and balls if you don't have your own.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Follow the Murray Trophy on the BBC
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC Sport
The BBC will have live coverage of every round of The Murray Trophy – Glasgow, from Monday’s opening matches right through to the final on Sunday.
You can watch the event live on the BBC Sport website and app, via Connected TV, and through the BBC iPlayer, where you can also watch all the action back afterwards.
Saturday 21 September
12:00-19:00- BBC Sport website and app, BBC iPlayer and Connected TV
Sunday 22 September
13:00-18:00- Final, BBC Sport website and app, BBC iPlayer and Connected TV
Get Inspired: How to get into tennis
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
The simple pleasures of whacking a yellow ball over a net are not to be underestimated. It's an addictive and fun way to get fit, with many different variations to suit people of all ages and abilities.
Whether you're starting out, have been competing for years, or simply looking to try something new - there's a type of tennis to suit everyone.
There are over 20,000 tennis courts across the United Kingdom. Thousands of clubs and park courts provide racquets and balls if you don't have your own.