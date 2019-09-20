Watch: The Murray Trophy - day six

The simple pleasures of whacking a yellow ball over a net are not to be underestimated. It's an addictive and fun way to get fit, with many different variations to suit people of all ages and abilities.

Whether you're starting out, have been competing for years, or simply looking to try something new - there's a type of tennis to suit everyone .

There are over 20,000 tennis courts across the United Kingdom. Thousands of clubs and park courts provide racquets and balls if you don't have your own.