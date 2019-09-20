Jamie Murray and his partner John-Patrick Smith

Watch: The Murray Trophy - day six

    The BBC will have live coverage of every round of The Murray Trophy – Glasgow, from Monday’s opening matches right through to the final on Sunday.

    You can watch the event live on the BBC Sport website and app, via Connected TV, and through the BBC iPlayer, where you can also watch all the action back afterwards.

    Saturday 21 September

    12:00-19:00- BBC Sport website and app, BBC iPlayer and Connected TV

    Sunday 22 September

    13:00-18:00- Final, BBC Sport website and app, BBC iPlayer and Connected TV

  2. Get Inspired: How to get into tennis

    The simple pleasures of whacking a yellow ball over a net are not to be underestimated. It's an addictive and fun way to get fit, with many different variations to suit people of all ages and abilities.

    Whether you're starting out, have been competing for years, or simply looking to try something new - there's a type of tennis to suit everyone.

    There are over 20,000 tennis courts across the United Kingdom. Thousands of clubs and park courts provide racquets and balls if you don't have your own.

