Rafael Nadal HERO

Watch: ATP Tour World Finals - Nadal v Tsitsipas

Live scores

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What are the ATP Finals?

    O2 Arena
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The best eight qualified singles players and doubles teams from the men's tour go head-to-head for the prestigious titles.

    Each player or team competes in three group matches, with the top two from each group going through to the semi-finals.

    The defending singles champion is Germany's Alexander Zverev.

    ATP World Tour finals
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. BBC coverage

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    Follow live BBC Sport coverage of the ATP Finals from 10 to 17 November at the O2 Arena in London.

    We'll have live coverage on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer plus some coverage on the Red Button. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports extra commentary from the evening matches.

    Group stages

    Friday, 15 November

    14:00-16:45, BBC Two

    19:45-22:00, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

    Saturday, 16 November

    Semi-finals

    14:00-16:30, BBC Two

    19:45-22:00, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

    Sunday, 17 November

    Final

    18:00-21:00, BBC Two

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. How to get into tennis

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Whether you're starting out, have been competing for years, or simply looking to try something new - there's a type of tennis to suit everyone.

    • There are over 20,000 tennis courts across the United Kingdom. Thousands of clubs and park courts provide racquets and balls if you don't have your own.
    • Try tennis for free this summer at a Big Tennis Weekend. Thousands of free events will take place at clubs across the country, with sessions designed to suit all abilities and the whole family.
    • Alternatively find a Local Tennis League near you. There are more than 150 leagues and over 15,000 players of all levels and abilities across the UK.
    • Tennis for Kids is a fun starter course for kids aged 4-11, giving parents the chance to join in too. The course includes six sessions with an accredited coach, a racquet, ball and personalised t-shirt.

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Tennis saved my life'
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top