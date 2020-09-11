Thiem & Zverev win US Open semi-finals - as they happened

Rightio... time for us to say goodbye and grab some sleep. We've got a BIG weekend ahead of us. That includes you too.

Come back and join us at 21:00 BST tomorrow for the women's singles' final between Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka.

And then it will be the same time and same place on Sunday for Thiem versus Zverev.

Thanks for your company this evening, it's been a pleasure. And if you require some final reading before you turn off the bedside light, catch up on Zverev's remarkable win over Pablo Carreno Busta and Thiem's triumph against Daniil Medvedev.

Cheerio!