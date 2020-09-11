Thiem & Zverev win US Open semi-finals - as they happened

Zverev report; Thiem report

Live Reporting

Jonathan Jurejko and Saj Chowdhury

All times stated are UK

  1. Goodbye!

    Rightio... time for us to say goodbye and grab some sleep. We've got a BIG weekend ahead of us. That includes you too.

    Come back and join us at 21:00 BST tomorrow for the women's singles' final between Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka.

    And then it will be the same time and same place on Sunday for Thiem versus Zverev.

    Thanks for your company this evening, it's been a pleasure. And if you require some final reading before you turn off the bedside light, catch up on Zverev's remarkable win over Pablo Carreno Busta and Thiem's triumph against Daniil Medvedev.

    Cheerio!

  2. Post update

    Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-7 (5-7) Thiem

    I'm sure Sir Andrew would always offer some sound advice. But Thiem might not need it. The evidence in front of us would suggest Thiem - as long as that foot injury is as fine as he hopes - will have too much for Zverev on Sunday.

  3. Post update

    Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-7 (5-7) Thiem

    Thiem on playing his fourth Grand Slam final after losing the previous three: "It is all or nothing. If I win I have my first, if not I have to call Andy Murray and ask how it is with 0-4!"

  4. Post update

    Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-7 (5-7) Thiem

    Thiem on his injury problem: "In the second set tie-break I slid for a drop-shot and my heel started to hurt, I probably did a wrong step. But I changed the shoe and put in a different in-sole and it got better again. I'm pain free now but I hope it is not just the adrenaline and the foot feels pain free tomorrow."

  5. Post update

    Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-7 (5-7) Thiem

    Thiem on facing Sascha Zverev in Sunday's final: "I'm really looking forward to that. We have such a great friendship and rivalry, it is really amazing that we face each other in a Slam final."

  6. Post update

    Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-7 (5-7) Thiem

    Thiem: "Tie-breaks are mentally tough, I don't like them at all to be honest. Third set tie-break you play for a US Open final, you're up 5-1, it looks comfortable then some amazing points from him and it gets so close again. I'm really happy to be through."

  7. I could be two sets to one down - Thiem

    Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-7 (5-7) Thiem

    Dominic Thiem: "It was definitely anything other than a routine three-set win.

    "The first set I got a bit lucky with this strange situation [where Medvedev was adjudge to have been too late with a challenge], I still don't know if the ball was out or in on his serve.

    "After that it was great tennis from both of us and I could easily have been two sets to one down, he served for the sets in both sets."

  8. Post update

    Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-7 (5-7) Thiem

    Can't quite believe he's through in three. Medvedev can't. Head bowed, he wanders off down the tunnel.

  9. Game, set and match Thiem

    Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-7 (5-7) Thiem

    He's done it! What fight from Dominic Thiem. Incredible.

    He is through to his first US Open final!! His good pal Alexander Zverev awaits.

  10. Medvedev saves match point

    *Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 (5-6) Thiem

    Thiem has missed the first one! Medvedev to serve...

  11. Two match points Thiem

    Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 (4-6) Thiem*

    There is the first! More power and confidence from Thiem nabs it. Two match points...

  12. Post update

    Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 (4-5) Thiem*

    Then a first serve which can't be returned by Thiem.

    So these for it then...

  13. Post update

    *Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 (3-5) Thiem

    My word! Quality stun volley from Medvedev.

  14. Post update

    *Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 (2-5) Thiem

    Medvedev claws a mini-break back. Then gees himself up...

  15. Post update

    Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 (1-5) Thiem*

    Medvedev challenge a big first serve from Thiem. No chance. The Austrian two points away ...

  16. Post update

    Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 (1-4) Thiem*

    Glimmer of hope for the Russian. Lands a first serve which Thiem can't bat back to safety.

  17. Post update

    *Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 (0-4) Thiem

    Nightmare for Medvedev. Double fault...

  18. Post update

    *Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 (0-3) Thiem

    Thiem taking control. A 108mph serve out wide is unreturnable.

  19. Post update

    Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 0-2 Thiem*

    Another wild return from the baseline from the Russian.

  20. Post update

    Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 0-1 Thiem*

    Uh oh. Not the start Medvedev wanted. He stick a routine backhand into the net...

