Thiem & Zverev win US Open semi-finals - as they happened

I'm sure Sir Andrew would always offer some sound advice. But Thiem might not need it. The evidence in front of us would suggest Thiem - as long as that foot injury is as fine as he hopes - will have too much for Zverev on Sunday.
Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-7 (5-7) Thiem
Thiem on playing his fourth Grand Slam final after losing the previous three: "It is all or nothing. If I win I have my first, if not I have to call Andy Murray and ask how it is with 0-4!"
Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-7 (5-7) Thiem
Thiem on his injury problem: "In the second set tie-break I slid for a drop-shot and my heel started to hurt, I probably did a wrong step. But I changed the shoe and put in a different in-sole and it got better again. I'm pain free now but I hope it is not just the adrenaline and the foot feels pain free tomorrow."
Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-7 (5-7) Thiem
Thiem on facing Sascha Zverev in Sunday's final: "I'm really looking forward to that. We have such a great friendship and rivalry, it is really amazing that we face each other in a Slam final."
Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-7 (5-7) Thiem
Thiem: "Tie-breaks are mentally tough, I don't like them at all to be honest. Third set tie-break you play for a US Open final, you're up 5-1, it looks comfortable then some amazing points from him and it gets so close again. I'm really happy to be through."
I could be two sets to one down - Thiem
Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-7 (5-7) Thiem
Dominic Thiem: "It was definitely anything other than a routine three-set win.
"The first set I got a bit lucky with this strange situation [where Medvedev was adjudge to have been too late with a challenge], I still don't know if the ball was out or in on his serve.
"After that it was great tennis from both of us and I could easily have been two sets to one down, he served for the sets in both sets."
Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-7 (5-7) Thiem
Can't quite believe he's through in three. Medvedev can't. Head bowed, he wanders off down the tunnel.
Game, set and match Thiem
Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-7 (5-7) Thiem
He's done it! What fight from Dominic Thiem. Incredible.
He is through to his first US Open final!! His good pal Alexander Zverev awaits.
Medvedev saves match point
*Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 (5-6) Thiem
Thiem has missed the first one! Medvedev to serve...
Two match points Thiem
Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 (4-6) Thiem*
There is the first! More power and confidence from Thiem nabs it. Two match points...
Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 (4-5) Thiem*
Then a first serve which can't be returned by Thiem.
So these for it then...
*Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 (3-5) Thiem
My word! Quality stun volley from Medvedev.
*Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 (2-5) Thiem
Medvedev claws a mini-break back. Then gees himself up...
Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 (1-5) Thiem*
Medvedev challenge a big first serve from Thiem. No chance. The Austrian two points away ...
Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 (1-4) Thiem*
Glimmer of hope for the Russian. Lands a first serve which Thiem can't bat back to safety.
*Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 (0-4) Thiem
Nightmare for Medvedev. Double fault...
*Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 (0-3) Thiem
Thiem taking control. A 108mph serve out wide is unreturnable.
Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 0-2 Thiem*
Another wild return from the baseline from the Russian.
Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 0-1 Thiem*
Uh oh. Not the start Medvedev wanted. He stick a routine backhand into the net...
Live Reporting
Jonathan Jurejko and Saj Chowdhury
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Goodbye!
Rightio... time for us to say goodbye and grab some sleep. We've got a BIG weekend ahead of us. That includes you too.
Come back and join us at 21:00 BST tomorrow for the women's singles' final between Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka.
And then it will be the same time and same place on Sunday for Thiem versus Zverev.
Thanks for your company this evening, it's been a pleasure. And if you require some final reading before you turn off the bedside light, catch up on Zverev's remarkable win over Pablo Carreno Busta and Thiem's triumph against Daniil Medvedev.
Cheerio!
