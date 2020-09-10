US Open semi-finals: Williams beaten by Azarenka - radio & text

Phew! What a night/morning.

Here's a reminder of how Victoria Azarenka reached her first Grand Slam final in seven years.

And there she will play Naomi Osaka, who beat Jennifer Brady in another superb match.

Let's catch up on some sleep and do it all again tomorrow, yeah? Excellent.

Men's semi-final day. Here's what is in store. See you then, 21:00 BST sharp.