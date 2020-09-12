Osaka beats Azarenka to win US Open - radio & text

Runner-up Victoria Azarenka: "Congratulations to Naomi and her team. I hope we can meet in some more finals again. "I want to thank all the people who came at such difficult times and made this tournament happen. "I want to thank my team for believing in me. It's been a long road coming here."
Saj Chowdhury
Osaka 1-6 6-3 6-3 Azarenka
Naomi Osaka wins the US Open title
Osaka 1-6 6-3 6-3 Azarenka
It's ceremony time. Blimey! I type a few words on the screen and look up to see the stage set.
Naomi Osaka wins the US Open title
Osaka 1-6 6-3 6-3 Azarenka
Many, many hats off to Victoria Azarenka. The two-time Slam champ, who wanted to throw in the towel after having not picked up her racquet in five months prior to the lockdown.
Now look at her... Cincy champion and US Open runner-up. Some comeback.
Naomi Osaka wins the US Open title
Osaka 1-6 6-3 6-3 Azarenka
Osaka comes to the net taps her racquet against Azarenka's, as is the norm, then lies down on the blue court inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium and looks up at the Queens, New York night sky.
BreakingNaomi Osaka wins the US Open title
Osaka 1-6 6-3 6-3 Azarenka
Osaka takes the second as Azarenka finds the net after another punishing rally.
Naomi Osaka wins her second US Open title.
*Osaka 1-6 6-3 5-3 Azarenka
One championship point as a double hander drifts out.
Tense?
*Osaka 1-6 6-3 5-3 Azarenka
Azarenka goes long with a forehand.
Two championship-points.
*Osaka 1-6 6-3 5-3 Azarenka
Huge first serve.
30-15.
*Osaka 1-6 6-3 5-3 Azarenka
Forehand winner from Osaka.
15-15.
*Osaka 1-6 6-3 5-3 Azarenka
Azarenka forces an error from Osaka on her forehand side.
0-15.
*Osaka 1-6 6-3 5-3 Azarenka
She's broken!
All of sudden the wind changes direction.
Osaka will now serve for the title.
Osaka 1-6 6-3 4-3 Azarenka*
Osaka then forces an error from the weary Azarenka after another gruelling rally.
Break point.
Osaka 1-6 6-3 4-3 Azarenka*
What a winner from Osaka - off the blocks like Bolt before thumping a forehand that Azarenka can only just block.
30 all.
Osaka 1-6 6-3 4-3 Azarenka*
Both players look just happy to get the racquet on to the ball in these rallies.
Osaka wins the first point before she plays an attempted forehand down the line into the netting.
15s each.
Osaka 1-6 6-3 4-3 Azarenka*
Azarenka chooses not to sit down at this change. She wants to stay loose for the final assault.
Here we go...
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent
Remarkable! How things change! All those break points in the previous game that Azarenka saved have really paid dividends.
Azarenka breaks back
Osaka 1-6 6-3 4-3 Azarenka*
Azarenka breaks back as Osaka's backhand fails her. Extraordinary.
Now try to call this one.
Naomi Cavaday
BBC Radio 5 Live tennis commentator
From this position Azarenka is still a threat, she is still in this. She doesn't look like she is trying to absorb pace, she is matching it.