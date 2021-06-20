Watch: Eastbourne - Ka Pliskova, Giorgi & Pavlyuchenkova in action

This is the 46th edition of the women’s Viking International Eastbourne staged at the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club. It serves as important preparation on the grass court ahead of Wimbledon, that starts on 28 June.

Aryna Sabalenka is the highest-ranked player in the tournament, being joined by five other top 10 players including 2020 French Open winner Iga Swiatek, 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, and 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu.

Karolina Pliskova has had to wait to defend her 2019 Eastbourne title after the tournament was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. The 17-year-old sensation, Coco Gauff, will be making her debut at Eastbourne after making her first Grand Slam quarter-final appearance at the French Open earlier this month.

British number one, Johanna Konta, withdrew from Eastbourne to manage her knee injury ahead of Wimbledon but British duo Heather Watson and Harriet Dart will feature in Eastbourne.