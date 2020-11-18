Watch: ATP Finals - Thiem v Rublev

14:00-16:30 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Friday, 20 November
TV
14:00-16:30 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Saturday, 21 November - semi-finals
TV
14:00-16:30 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Radio
20:00-23:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Sunday, 22 November - finals
TV
18:00-21:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Who is competing in the ATP Finals?
Group Tokyo 1970
Novak Djokovic
Serbia's Djokovic is bidding for a record-equalling sixth
ATP Finals title. Victory would move him level with Swiss rival Roger Federer,
who has been out since February because of a knee injury.
Daniil Medvedev
The Russian number one, who reached the US Open final in
2019 and semi-finals of the same tournament this year, is back at the ATP
Finals for a second straight year. The number four seed lost all of his three
group matches last time out.
Alexander Zverev
The German won the tournament in 2018 after beating Roger
Federer in the semi-finals and Novak Djokovic in the final. The number six seed
has won two tournaments this year.
Diego Schwartzman
Diego Schwartzman is the eighth Argentine to feature in the
ATP Tour Finals. The 28-year-old, who reached the French Open final this year,
features due to Federer missing out with injury.
Group London 2020
Rafael Nadal
The 20-time Grand Slam champion aims to fill the biggest gap left in his illustrious trophy cabinet by claiming his maiden ATP Finals win.
Dominic Thiem
The world number three comes to London full of confidence after coming from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev in the US Open final in September. The Austrian will be looking to go one better at the ATP Finals this year after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in last year’s final.
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Despite not progressing past round four in a Grand Slam, Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas is the ATP Finals reigning champion after winning in his first appearance at the tournament last year.
Andrey Rublev
The in-form Russian makes his first appearance at the Finals after an impressive season that included five tournament wins.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
How do the ATP Finals work?
The Nitto ATP Finals is the year-end climax to the ATP Tour season. The event, which features only the world's best eight qualified singles players and doubles teams, is contested in a round-robin format with the best four players and doubles teams reaching the knockout semi-finals stage.
The prestigious tournament has been contested in major cities around the world, with a rich history dating back to the birth of The Masters in Tokyo (1970).
This year’s tournament will be taking place behind closed doors because of coronavirus restrictions, the Finals will be held for the 12th and final time at the O2 Arena before moving to Turin from 2021.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
How can I watch and follow the ATP Finals?
All times GMT and subject to changes
Thursday, 19 November
TV
14:00-16:30 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Friday, 20 November
TV
14:00-16:30 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Saturday, 21 November - semi-finals
TV
14:00-16:30 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Radio
20:00-23:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Sunday, 22 November - finals
TV
18:00-21:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Who is competing in the ATP Finals?
Group Tokyo 1970
Novak Djokovic
Serbia's Djokovic is bidding for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title. Victory would move him level with Swiss rival Roger Federer, who has been out since February because of a knee injury.
Daniil Medvedev
The Russian number one, who reached the US Open final in 2019 and semi-finals of the same tournament this year, is back at the ATP Finals for a second straight year. The number four seed lost all of his three group matches last time out.
Alexander Zverev
The German won the tournament in 2018 after beating Roger Federer in the semi-finals and Novak Djokovic in the final. The number six seed has won two tournaments this year.
Diego Schwartzman
Diego Schwartzman is the eighth Argentine to feature in the ATP Tour Finals. The 28-year-old, who reached the French Open final this year, features due to Federer missing out with injury.
Group London 2020
Rafael Nadal
The 20-time Grand Slam champion aims to fill the biggest gap left in his illustrious trophy cabinet by claiming his maiden ATP Finals win.
Dominic Thiem
The world number three comes to London full of confidence after coming from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev in the US Open final in September. The Austrian will be looking to go one better at the ATP Finals this year after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in last year’s final.
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Despite not progressing past round four in a Grand Slam, Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas is the ATP Finals reigning champion after winning in his first appearance at the tournament last year.
Andrey Rublev
The in-form Russian makes his first appearance at the Finals after an impressive season that included five tournament wins.
How do the ATP Finals work?
The Nitto ATP Finals is the year-end climax to the ATP Tour season. The event, which features only the world's best eight qualified singles players and doubles teams, is contested in a round-robin format with the best four players and doubles teams reaching the knockout semi-finals stage.
The prestigious tournament has been contested in major cities around the world, with a rich history dating back to the birth of The Masters in Tokyo (1970).
This year’s tournament will be taking place behind closed doors because of coronavirus restrictions, the Finals will be held for the 12th and final time at the O2 Arena before moving to Turin from 2021.