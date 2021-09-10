US Open: Medvedev beats Auger-Aliassime to reach final - radio & text

And so with Daniil Medvedev safely through to the US Open final, we are going to take a breather and return for the second of the men's semi-finals at midnight.
That will see world number one Novak Djokovic take on German fourth seed Alexander Zverev.
As Medvedev said himself, you don't want to miss it...
'I am happy to be in the final'
Medvedev 6-4 7-5 6-2 Auger-Aliassime
And here is Daniil Medvedev: "Strange match. In the second set, where everybody felt it was going to be one set all, I managed to save set points, he missed one and the match turned around completely. I am really happy. I don't think I played my best today but am really happy to be in the final on Sunday.
"He had two set points, so the only thing I was thinking was 'I am going to make you play' - at 5-4 I knew it was an important part of the match, a moment I could break him mentally and that's what happened.
"Last time (in the final) it was a crazy match, if it is going to be the same match on Sunday I hope I can win this time, first of all I will enjoy the other semi-final - it is good to play first, you can enjoy the match of your opponents because it will be a great match - I advise everyone to see it!"
'The match we expected'
Laura Robson
Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
It was just the match we sort of expected, that it was never in doubt.
Auger-Aliassime wasn't great under pressure and the nerves were definitely there today.
I'm just really disappointed for him, he knows he has a much better level than that
Medvedev 6-4 7-5 6-2 Auger-Aliassime
Felix Auger-Aliassime gets a round of applause from the Ashe crowd as he heads off, clapping in appreciation of the support as he goes.
Game, set and match - Medvedev
Medvedev 6-4 7-5 6-2 Auger-Aliassime
Felix Auger-Aliassime saves the first but can't hook a lob over the Russian's head off the next and Daniil Medvedev takes his place in the US Open final!
Match points Medvedev
*Medvedev 6-4 7-5 5-2 Auger-Aliassime
Great depth from Daniil Medvedev, licking the paint with a backhand but then jabbing another into the tape. He canters in to sweep away a forehand volley and now has two match points.
*Medvedev 6-4 7-5 5-2 Auger-Aliassime
So Daniil Medvedev, serving for a place in the US Open final.
The Russian second seed slaps away a backhand winner to make it 15-0.
*Medvedev 6-4 7-5 5-2 Auger-Aliassime
Wow. Daniil Medvedev looked beaten by that serve but somehow generates the most outrageous of forehand returns, bending it around the net post and beyond Felix Auger-Aliassime.
The clock hits the two-hour mark as Auger-Aliassime holds with a big serve to stretch this semi-final out a touch longer...
Medvedev 6-4 7-5 5-1 Auger-Aliassime*
Felix Auger-Aliassime is grinding but Daniil Medvedev just gets everything back in the most awkward of positions for the young Canadian. He edges to 40-0 before the 21-year-old delivers a superb passing backhand winner.
Medvedev hooks a backhand wide but then slaps down a well-placed forehand to hold. He's one game away from the US Open final...
Medvedev takes double break
*Medvedev 6-4 7-5 4-1 Auger-Aliassime
Daniil Medvedev only needs the one, striding to his left and delivering a deep backhand.
The second seed takes a double break in this third and potentially final set.
Medvedev 6-4 7-5 3-1 Auger-Aliassime*
A touch loose from Auger-Aliassime, as he jabs long and brings up 0-30. The Canadian is equal to two punchy Medvedev strokes from mid-court but can't deal with the third as he it comes straight at him and that's three break points for the Russian.
Medvedev 6-4 7-5 3-1 Auger-Aliassime*
Daniil Medvedev quickly extinguishes that hope with a series of snappy serves to hold and consolidate his own break from a moment ago.
'Auger-Aliassime lacking purpose'
Laura Robson
Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Auger-Aliassime, because he doesn't get a lot back, he's just over-thinking everything at the moment.
What got him the break in the second set was when he was going heavy to the Medvedev backhand and waiting for the right opportunity to come forward.
At the moment, he's hitting two or three balls before rushing in to end the point - but with no real purpose behind it.
*Medvedev 6-4 7-5 2-1 Auger-Aliassime
Oooh, a rare double for Daniil Medvedev. He responds with a rocket of an ace. He repeats that pattern for 30-30, but can't pick up a volley and Felix Auger-Aliassime has a chance to break back.
Medvedev breaks
*Medvedev 6-4 7-5 2-1 Auger-Aliassime
Daniil Medvedev gets an early break in the third set. Felix Auger-Aliassime skittles a forehand into the tape and the 21-year-old is starting to struggle to keep pace with the second seed.
Medvedev 6-4 7-5 1-1 Auger-Aliassime*
Auger-Aliassime grabs his neck after cupping a forehand into the tape. 15-30. Medvedev goes high but the Canadian can only send an overhead off target. Two break points for the Russian.
Medvedev 6-4 7-5 1-1 Auger-Aliassime*
Clinical from Daniil Medvedev, racing to a love hold to immediately put the pressure back on his opponent.
*Medvedev 6-4 7-5 0-1 Auger-Aliassime
The Canadian goes long with a backhand for deuce before Medvedev returns the favour. The Russian jabs beyond the baseline again and Auger-Aliassime holds.
Medvedev 6-4 7-5 0-0 Auger-Aliassime*
Felix Auger-Aliassime will open the serving in the third set and does so with a punchy effort before driving a forehand into the tape. He comes striding into the net on the next to block Daniil Medvedev's path with a smart volleyed winner. But the double faults are creeping up... 40-30.
'I don't know how Auger-Aliassime will come back'
Laura Robson
Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
This could have been an entirely different match had Felix Auger-Aliassime made that one volley.
It's given Daniil Medvedev that spark of energy to get himself back into the set. Now Auger-Aliassime's confidence is down, the serve is starting to go again and the forehand errors come creeping in. It's all connected.
I just don't know how he will get back into this now and find the intensity to break Medvedev again.
