US Open: Medvedev beats Auger-Aliassime to reach final - radio & text

And here is Daniil Medvedev: "Strange match. In the second set, where everybody felt it was going to be one set all, I managed to save set points, he missed one and the match turned around completely. I am really happy. I don't think I played my best today but am really happy to be in the final on Sunday.

"He had two set points, so the only thing I was thinking was 'I am going to make you play' - at 5-4 I knew it was an important part of the match, a moment I could break him mentally and that's what happened.

"Last time (in the final) it was a crazy match, if it is going to be the same match on Sunday I hope I can win this time, first of all I will enjoy the other semi-final - it is good to play first, you can enjoy the match of your opponents because it will be a great match - I advise everyone to see it!"